LAPORTE — For the first time since 1999, the NorthWood girls basketball team is headed to Indianapolis.
The Panthers knocked off Benton Central, 36-22, in the Class 3A northern semistate Saturday afternoon at LaPorte High School. It will be the No. 7 Panthers (27-3) and No. 1 Salem (25-3) in the Class 3A state championship game at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Lions beat Brownstown Central, 57-42, in the 3A southern semistate game Saturday.
“This is huge for our program,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “We had a lot of heartbreaks there in the tournament, not just when I was the coach — Steve (Neff)’s last few years, they had some really good basketball teams that had some bad luck. Today, with our defense, we made our own luck. We may not have played as pretty on offense as we could’ve, but there was no way we were going to let them score.”
The story of the game was NorthWood’s defense, particularly in the half court. The Panthers forced 19 turnovers, including 11 steals. The most points Benton Central scored in a quarter was nine in the third.
The Bison came in averaging 64 points per game.
“Very impressive,” Yoder said. “Our kids prepared so hard all week. They knew (Benton’s) sets inside and out. We were in help defense. For the most part, I don’t think they got many open shots, and the few they did, they missed. Just so proud.”
“We always talk about playing good, solid defense and being in our gaps and being in help; just knowing where we’re supposed to be, and stuff like that,” NorthWood senior Maddy Payne added.
NorthWood only trailed once in the contest, 2-0. In their three championship games this postseason — the sectional final vs. Lakeland, regional final vs. Knox and semistate game vs. Benton Central — the Panthers trailed for a total of one minute and eight seconds.
Once the Panthers went up 4-2 Saturday, they never trailed again.
“I’m just really excited,” Payne said. “I can’t even explain this. It means so much to be here with my team."
The key stretch in Saturday’s contest came from 2:38 left in the third quarter to 2:27 left in the fourth. Bison senior Audrey Strawsma made a bucket to cut the deficit to two, 20-18. After a Panther miss, Benton Central had a chance to tie or take the lead on the ensuing possession.
NorthWood senior Kate Rulli stole the ball from Strawsma, though, preventing a shot attempt from the Bison. A minute later, junior Kendal Miller had a steal and was fouled going up for a layup. She made the ensuing two free throws to give the Panthers a 22-18 lead.
This sparked NorthWood, as those free throws were the start of a 16-0 run. By the time Strawsma scored with 2:27 left in the game, the Panthers had built an 18-point lead.
“Just driving and playing really good defense; just staying in front of them,” Miller said of what sparked the 16-0 run. “When they got frustrated, they made more turnovers than they usually didn’t make. So, that was a big part of it.”
“The start to the second half was brutal,” Yoder added. “We didn’t do any of the things we talked about at halftime. And then we started doing them after we calmed down a little bit and we were excellent. We kept getting it inside, kept taking open shots. That was a big-time gut check because (Benton) is the more experienced team. Benton Central has been through this … it was going to be a challenge. That was a big stretch, and once we got up 12, I knew it was over unless something crazy happened.”
NorthWood used its height to its advantage, as the 6-1 Payne and 6-0 Rulli scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. They also snagged eight and six rebounds, respectively, both outscoring (25-22) and out-rebounding (14-13) the Bison on their own.
“Just feeding each other the ball and being strong under the basket,” said Payne of her and Rulli’s success. “And then, obviously, our defense — if you play well on defense, then you can do anything on offense.”
Benton Central (26-4) was led on offense by Strawsma’s 12 points. Sophomore Tressa Senesac had four, and senior Kelsey Coffman and junior Kyrah Tucker tallied three each.
NorthWood was led by Payne’s 13 points. Rulli had 12, Miller scored nine and senior Karlie Fielstra netted two.
“I’m so proud of this team because we’ve come from such a long way and achieved so many goals this season,” Miller said. “I just wouldn’t want to spend this moment with anyone else.”
“The best team in NorthWood history was in the final four in 1997 in the single-class system; that’s kind of the ‘VIP room,’” Yoder added. “The ‘penthouse,’ we talked about this week, was the 1999 team; they got there and they won it all.
“Now, we’re knocking on that penthouse door. Maybe we can share it with all those great players from back then.”
