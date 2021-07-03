Starting next week, one of our more popular series of stories from last year — “Unsung Athletes” — will be making its return.
When the pandemic shut down the sports world as we know it in March 2020, newspapers like ourselves were left scrambling to fill the sports pages. One of the story ideas The Goshen News thought of at the time was writing a series of stories that highlighted one athlete from each school in our coverage area that maybe isn’t the star athlete, but plays sports and is also involved in a variety of other things. Whether it be they were academically strong, involved in other school organizations or contributing members in the community, we wanted to spotlight at least one student from our schools who fit that bill. Thus, “Unsung Athletes” was born!
Last year, we asked each school’s athletic director to nominate one student-athlete for us. All 10 nominees were superb, and readers loved reading about local athletes doing great things. The series was such a success that we are bringing it back this year, with the hopes of making this an annual series each summer at the paper.
We once again asked all of our ADs to nominate student-athletes, and they delivered. We’re really excited to start running these stories next week, and we hope that you enjoy reading them as much as we did writing them!
Here are the tentatively scheduled publication dates for our 2021 “Unsung Athletes” series. As you may notice, they will be running in alphabetical order by school (sorry, no spoilers on who was nominated from each school!)
Wednesday, July 7: Bethany Christian
Thursday, July 8: Concord
Friday, July 9: Fairfield
Saturday, July 10: Goshen
Monday, July 12: Lakeland
Wednesday, July 14: Northridge
Thursday, July 15: NorthWood
Friday, July 16: Wawasee
Saturday, July 17: West Noble
Monday, July 19: Westview
