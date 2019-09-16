NFL
Brees out six weeks
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.
Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow trough of a throw.
The Saints lost the game 27-9, with backup Teddy Bridgewater going 17 for 30 passing for 165 yards during the last three-plus quarters.
Saints coach Sean Payton declined on Monday to go into detail about Brees' condition or even rule him out for this Sunday's game in Seattle.
"They're still in the midst of evaluating it," said Payton, adding that Brees had received one diagnosis and was in the process of getting a second opinion.
Payton also declined to address what his offense would look like without Brees under center going forward.
"I'm sorry, I'm just not going to answer hypothetical questions right now," Payton said. "I'm not going to do it."
Roethlisberger out for season
Ben Roethlisberger likes to point out that he's played through the end of every contract he's ever signed. It's tangible proof of the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's commitment both to the game itself and the franchise he's led to a pair of Super Bowl titles.
That commitment will be tested over the coming months.
The 37-year-old's aching right elbow needs surgery. His 16th season is over just two weeks in. His future is uncertain. And the keys to the offense Roethlisberger operated so deftly for so long are now in the hands of backup Mason Rudolph, who was in elementary school when the player known universally as Big Ben became a full-fledged NFL starter in the fall of 2004.
It's an arrangement Roethlisberger stressed is temporary.
"This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people," Roethlisberger said in a statement Monday after being placed on injured reserve. "I can only trust God's plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season."
MLB
Yelich says he threw 'pity party' after injury
Christian Yelich said he had a "pity party" for himself after fracturing his right kneecap.
Hurt when he fouled off a pitch last week, the reigning NL MVP will miss the rest of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers try to make the playoffs. The projected recovery time for the two-time All-Star outfielder is eight-to-10 weeks, and doctors say surgery is not necessary.
Yelich said it will be difficult to miss playing in the postseason.
"It's the first time I've broken anything in my life or had a real injury," Yelich said. "It seems to be one of those things that's not fair at the moment. Trust me, I had my pity party that night at the stadium and I felt terrible."
