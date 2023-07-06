Collins, Hershberger first-team all-state
Three area players have been named to 2023 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams.
First-teamers are Northridge outfielder Gavin Collins in Class 4A and Fairfield pitcher Alec Hershberger in 3A.
Honorable mention goes to Westview’s Max Engle in 2A.
IHSBCA members voted on the honors.
Academic all-state goes to area players
Six area players have been named to the 2023 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
The honorees include: Goshen’s Quinn Bechtel and Adam Ellison, Northridge’s Qade Carrington and Gavin Collins, Fairfield’s Alec Hershberger and Jimtown’s Dylan Cook.
Yankees pitcher Cordero suspended
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.
MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.
Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”
New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.
Ex-NCAA gymnastics champion eyes Paris Olympics
Former NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas is making a push toward the 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old Thomas says she still has “fuel in the tank” following a collegiate career in which she posted a record-tying 28 perfect 10s while competing for the University of Florida. Thomas’ final year with the Gators was marred by a calf strain. Thomas says the injury has nearly healed but added she is going to take it slow over the next few months. Thomas says her goal is to make it to the U.S. national team camp in November then go from there.
English men’s soccer has its first female head coach
MANCHESTER, England — While women’s soccer is growing in popularity in the U.K., the opportunities for women in the men’s game remain few and far between. That changed this week when Forest Green Rovers became the first professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach. Hannah Dingley was already in charge of the fourth division club’s academy. Now she has been made caretaker head coach following the departure of Duncan Ferguson. England’s women’s national team won the European Championship last year and goes to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this month as one of the favorites to win the tournament. But there has been little in the way of women getting prominent jobs in the men’s game.