NFL
Bears sign former ND star LB Teo to practice squad
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday.
A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia, Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19). He has 307 tackles — 22 for loss — along with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.
He takes the practice squad spot of kicker Kai Forbath, signed Tuesday to the Los Angeles Rams’ active roster.
SOCCER
Morata scores twice as Ronaldo-less Juventus tops Dynamo 2-0
KYIV, Ukraine — No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for Juventus as Álvaro Morata scored twice to help the Bianconeri win 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv in their opening Champions League match Tuesday.
Ronaldo was ruled out after testing positive for the coronavirus last week but Morata marked his return to Juventus by netting twice in the second half.
Barcelona beat Ferencváros 5-1 in the other Group G match.
The coronavirus pandemic meant most of the Champions League matches were being played without fans, or only a limited amount. But there were 14,850 spectators allowed into the match in Kyiv.
Club Brugge stunned Zenit St. Petersburg with a stoppage-time winner from Charles De Ketelaere to win 2-1 in their opening game of the Champions League group stage Tuesday.
The game was heading for a 1-1 draw when Brugge put together a slick passing move which ended with Ruud Vormer crossing to leave the unmarked De Ketelaere with a simple finish.
Zenit is one of the few European clubs allowed to play in front of thousands of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans wore masks and generally followed social distancing rules.
The attendance Tuesday was given as nearly 16,700, just below 25% of capacity at the Gazprom Arena — which is set to be the largest of any home team in the Champions League this week. Still, that support wasn't enough for the Russian champion to win.
In a heavyweight contest on the opening night of the group stage, Manchester United reproduced its stunning exploits from the 2018-19 competition by beating PSG away thanks to Rashford's 87th-minute strike in a 2-1 win.
MLB
Source: Ownership committee OKs Mets sale to Cohen
ARLINGTON, Texas — The proposed purchase of 95% of the New York Mets by an entity of billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has been approved by Major League Baseball’s ownership committee, and final approval is likely to take place in the next month.
Approval by the committee was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Committee approval was first reported by Sportico.
Baseball’s executive council will consider the deal next and is expected to forward it for a vote by all major league owners. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families would retain 5% of the team.
Cohen first bought into the Mets when the team sought $20 million in minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, which heavily cost the Wilpons and their companies. The limited partnership shares were sold after a proposed $200 million sale of a stake of the Mets to hedge fund manager David Einhorn fell through in 2011.
The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.
