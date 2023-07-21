Food drive part
of scrimmage
NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School has partnered with Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee to host a charitable event during Penn-NorthWood football scrimmage at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, at Andrews Field.
All fans and spectators attending the game are invited to participate in a canned food drive, benefiting the FCDC food bank inventory.
The canned food drive aims to not only bring our community together for an exciting football scrimmage but also to support the local community by assisting the FCDC in their mission to combat food insecurity.
Admission to the football scrimmage will be granted upon the donation of a non-perishable food item. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, soups, and other essential items.