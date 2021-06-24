Concord’s Jeff Petty won’t be seen coaching any Minutemen student athletes during the 2021-22 athletic year. Instead, he’ll now be involved with all students at Concord High School at an even broader scale.
The school announced on Wednesday that Petty’s been hired as Concord’s new assistant principal. Because of the move, Petty had to also announce his resignation as head coach of the boys golf team.
Petty coached the Minutemen to a 13-4 record this past season and helped lead two of his top golfers in Will Harris and Andrew BonDurant to regionals in his only season as head coach.
Petty was also an assistant for the girls golf team last fall and oversaw the school’s freshman boys basketball program during the last three seasons. He’ll be stepping away from those positions as well to devote all of his focus to his new administrative role.
“We hate to lose Jeff from our coaching staff, because he was excellent at building relationships with students in all three sports,” said Concord athletic director Dave Preheim in a release. "However, we are excited to have him move into administration in our building where we know that his skills in working with students will carry over to a wider spectrum. It’s certainly good to know he will still be positively impacting Concord students on a daily basis.”
