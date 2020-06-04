South Bend's connection to Negro Leagues runs deep

SOUTH BEND — Everybody knows who Jackie Robinson is. But could Jackie Robinson have been Ted Strong?
Born in South Bend in 1914, Strong went on to be one of the top stars in the Negro American League, making seven All-Star game appearances in his career. Strong also served in the Navy during World War II and played for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team in the baseball offseason.
Negro League Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said Strong was one of the best athletes in America during his time.
“I tell people all the time that Ted Strong was Dave Winfield before we knew who Dave Winfield was," Kendrick said. "He was that kind of athlete.”
Reports from that time say Strong was considered to be the player to break the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Robinson was chosen instead and broke the color barrier in MLB in 1947. Strong finished his career having never played an MLB game. He died in 1978.
Ted Strong is just one of the names linking the Negro Leagues to South Bend. From 1936 to 1951, a total of 17 official Negro League games were played at Lippincott Park, which was owned by Studebaker Corporation. Four future Baseball Hall of Famers played in those contests, leaving a rich history of the league in the town.
PRE-NEGRO LEAGUES
John Kovach knows the history of baseball in South Bend better than anyone. In fact, he wrote a book about it, titled, “Baseball in South Bend,” in 2004. He spent more than two decades working as an archivist at St. Mary’s College, scanning and documenting the history of baseball in the area.
His records trace African-American baseball games being played as far back as 1896, when the Page Fence Giants beat the Cuban Giants, 10-7, as part of the “Colored Baseball Championship of America” series.
Throughout the 1920s, different factory teams played that were organized by the Studebaker Brothers Manufacturing Company. One of them was called the Foundry Giants, comprised mostly of black players. The 1927 Foundry Giants roster featured five future or past Negro League players on the roster: Joe Ransom, John “Big Pitch” Williams, Curtiss Ricks, Edward “Boots” McClain and Jimmy Binder.
“This Foundry Giants team did pretty well and had a stellar cast of folks who either had some experience in or were on their way to play in the Negro Leagues,” Kovach said.
Baseball was a staple of South Bend in the 1920s, and by 1932, a minor league team called the South Bend Twins was formed. The team faced immediate issues, though, as the Studebaker Company wouldn’t allow the Twins to use Lippincott Park, which had more than 4,000 seats. The other major park in town, Singer Park, was owned by the Singer sewing corporation. This left a third park, Playland Park, as the only place for the Twins to play.
By July of that year, the Twins folded.
A few weeks after the Twins ceased operations, the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs came to town for an exhibition game. They had their own portable lights system as well, meaning they could play games at night. Nearly 4,000 people filled Lippincott Park to see the Monarchs play.
“They played their regular-season games, and then they would also toss in playing these semi-pro clubs along the way, too. It was a way to make it financially worthwhile,” Kovach said. “It was the Monarchs that brought that idea back to the forefront of, ‘Hey, had we had lights, perhaps the Twins wouldn’t have gone belly-up.’”
EARLY GAMES
Four years after the Monarchs brought the Negro Leagues to South Bend, the city hosted its first official League game. On August 19, 1936, the Chicago American Giants defeated the Memphis Red Sox, 6-1.
A year later, the Detroit Stars knocked off the American Giants, 12-6, in the second game to be played at Lippincott. Featured in the contest was Turkey Stearnes, who hit a 3-run home run and drove in four runs total for the Stars. Stearnes posted a career batting average of .344 across a 21-year career, hitting 176 homers in those 750 games as well. He would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee in 2000.
An August 17, 1937 contest between the Monarchs and American Giants featured two future Hall of Famers in player Willard “Home Run” Brown and manager Andy Cooper, who went into the HOF for his playing and managerial career. Brown had two hits and two runs scored in the game for the Monarchs. Both were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 by the Committee on African-American Baseball.
Strong wound up playing both of the 1938 games in his hometown. He had two hits and two runs scored to lead the Indianapolis ABC’s to a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Black Crackers on July 18. A week later, Strong appeared in a 5-4 victory for the ABC’s over the Birmingham Black Barons, going 0-3 with an RBI.
In total, six official Negro League games were played from 1936-38. The success of these games led to a discussion of a team coming permanently to South Bend, as noted in a 1937 column by South Bend News-Times sports columnist Jim Costin. The team never happened, though, due to Studebaker officials figuring “two games a week is all the South Bend traffic will bear for a year or two,” according to Costin.
“How (Costin) talked about it was this idea must have been floated to Studebaker because it all kind of hinges around Lippincott Park,” Kovach said. “They nixed the idea. It never explains why; it could’ve been, at that point in time, Studebaker had a busy-enough semi-pro system — as far as teams coming in and games being played — that they felt that if they tied up the field to (a professional team), they wouldn’t be able to bring in the things that they wanted.”
POST-WWII
No official Negro League games were played in South Bend from 1939-1943, in large part due to World War II. Games did return, though, on July 7, 1944, when the American Giants knocked off the Monarchs, 9-7.
Two more games were played in 1944, one in 1945 and four in 1946. The American Giants played in all of these games, adopting South Bend as almost a second home.
Kovach contributes that to Roy Root, who was a legendary baseball figure in South Bend in the 1930s. Root played and managed numerous city championship teams and was instrumental in bringing the Negro League games to South Bend.
“After the war, Roy Root got more heavily involved, and his teams not only scheduled Negro League teams coming in but was able to make the arrangements to have these regular-season contests take place,” Kovach said. “I’m wondering if Root would’ve had the stronger connection to the business folks with the American Giants and that’s how they ended up playing the bulk of the scheduled contests.”
Another four-year hiatus took place following 1946, as the next game didn’t come until 1950. By this time, the color barrier had been broken and the talent in the Negro League was being plucked away by MLB.
This didn’t stop people from coming to the games, though, especially when Satchel Paige came to town as a member of the American Giants on July 7, 1951. Paige pitched three innings for Chicago, allowing four runs. He also had an RBI single batting as his team defeated the Monarchs, 9-6. More than 3,000 people attended the contest.
“Everybody wanted to see the old man pitch,” Kendrick said. “In 1951, Satchel might’ve been 51, or he could’ve been 61, depending on who you ask. … He was probably more excited about the RBI single because he wasn’t a very good hitter. So, when he got a base hit, he made you know about it.”
The game was played on Paige’s 45th birthday. He is considered by many as the most famous Negro League player of all time. In 1971, he was the first player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame that had spent the majority of his career in the Negro League.
The final official Negro League game to be played in South Bend was July 24, 1951, a 3-2 victory for the American Giants over the Philadelphia Stars. Strong had a base hit in the game for the American Giants.
WHY NOT STRONG?
There was no denying the physical abilities of Strong. This has left some people curious as to why he wasn’t picked to break the MLB’s color barrier.
“To me, Ted Strong epitomized that great athlete,” Kendrick said. “You’ll hear me refer to the players as some of the greatest athletes to play baseball — Ted Strong falls into that category. Six foot, six inches tall, freakish athlete. Powerful, great hitter, played every position except for pitcher and catcher."
Kovach said he’s talked to Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe — who pitched and caught in the Negro Leagues for more than a decade and knew Strong well — about why Strong wasn’t picked. Radcliffe mentioned some personal issues Strong had could’ve played a factor.
“What Radcliffe just casually worked into the conversation was, ‘Well, he did sometimes have a problem with liquor. And in terms of the type of person Branch Rickey was looking for, Branch Rickey might not have gone along with that,’” Kovach said.
Kendrick speculated it had to do with Strong’s age at the time the color barrier was broken. Strong was 31 years old when Robinson played his first game for the Dodgers in 1947. Kendrick also noted, though, that Robinson was old for baseball standards at the time as well.
“Jackie was 28 by the time he reached the pros,” Kendrick said. “And so, Ted was getting a little long in the tooth as well by the time they get to this point where they’re really considering breaking the color barrier.”
LEGACY
Towns like South Bend were important to the success of Negro League baseball. It allowed teams to cut down on travel while also giving them a chance to make additional money by playing more games. Even if they weren’t official Negro League contests, teams like the Monarchs and American Giants made money from playing semi-pro teams in cities like South Bend all across the country.
“Some of the teams were traveling by rail, but typically they were going to be traveling by some sort of a bus at that point in time,” Kovach said. “You would, typically, have places that you knew and places you were going to be able to stop, getting from point ‘A’ to point ‘B.’ With the African-American community in South Bend, it only made sense.”
Kendrick echoed Kovach’s sentiments.
“Typically, those towns were filling up those ballparks to see these players play,” Kendrick said. “It played a very important role, and those stories are plentiful of the Negro Leagues going into these smaller towns or these smaller towns having their own semi-pro black teams that would often times play some of these Negro League teams. It was a big part of the overall experience.”
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the Negro Leagues. Seven different leagues were considered professional Negro Leagues at various points, with the two most popular being the Negro National League and Negro American League.
The Negro Leagues lasted from 1920 until the early 1960s. Without cities like South Bend, the league may have not lasted as long.
“Having the Negro League teams coming and playing in the town and having them draw so well, it just was a true indication of the level of ability of these athletes,” Kovach said. “To think that South Bend was fortunate enough to see these games happen more than once in their backyard is pretty amazing.”