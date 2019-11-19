SOUTH BEND — Pre-professional soccer has come to South Bend.
The South Bend Lions Football Club is the newest member of the United Soccer Leagues (USL), joining its League Two division. The Lions will play its first game in May 2020.
Ritchie Jeune, the owner of the Club, said the people of South Bend was one of the key reasons for South Bend being awarded the expansion team.
“We looked at three different locations, and to be honest, I think South Bend was the most warm. Everybody we met here is welcoming, everyone was enthusiastic,” Jeune said. “There were no barriers: people just wanted to help us move forward. And, the soccer community is actually mature here. There’s a strong, solid community that already exists. So, we felt comfortable, they embraced us, and we’re here.”
Tentatively, the Lions plan on playing 7-10 games within the Great Lakes Division of League Two. The Great Lakes Division boasts teams from Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
League Two is a pre-professional league within the USL system. It is third-ranking league in the USL behind League Championship and League One. In total, there are 72 teams in League Two, split up among four conferences and 11 divisions. The Flint City Bucks, who play in the Great Lakes Division, won the League Two championship last year.
Jeune did not disclose where home games will be played for the Lions. He said there are a few locations available, but a decision on where they will play home games will be announced in approximately 3-4 weeks.
A roster has not yet been announced either, but “Thanks to the collaboration of the leading local youth programs at Jr Irish Soccer, Indiana Invaders, Elkhart County United and Michiana Echo, the Lions have already kicked off preparations for their inaugural season by holding tryouts for a new U-18 program which will provide a pathway for local youth players,” according to a press release from the team.
Thiago Pinto will serve as the Club’s technical director. Originally from Brazil, Pinto has spent the majority of his adult life at Bethel College. He played midfield for the Pilots’ men's soccer team from 2002-2005 and has been the coach of the team since 2008.
Along with his work at Bethel, Pinto has been a staff member of the Notre Dame Elite Soccer Camps for years.
“This is great,” Pinto said. “This is an exciting day for our community, for our city. Really excited. … I was ready. I’ve been here for 17 years in South Bend and involved with soccer in the community at various levels. This felt like something our community needs, and with the growth that we’re seeing in so many ways, this is a great way to express that.”
Jeune is also the owner of Kettering Town, a football club in Northamptonshire, England. It is one of the most successful non-league teams in England, winning numerous championships and accolades. Jeune also owns the Shantou Lions in China.
Jeune said the hope is for the Lions to eventually move to the professional League One, but there is no set timeline on that happening.
“I don’t know what the timeline is for a standard (move to being a professional club). Those are things that are community-led. If the community can support a pro team sooner, we’ll move,” Jeune said. “Obviously, that requires facilities, it requires a lot of things that need to be a place to get a move on. The USL have entrusted us with that, and the community has entrusted us with that. So, that’s what we’re anxious to do.”
The announcement of the new club came at the County-City building in South Bend. Numerous city officials were on hand to announce the Lions coming to South Bend.
“I came to soccer late in life. I didn’t get a chance to play when I was a kid. Like most kids, I played little league (baseball) around here,” Jeff Rea, President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. “As I got older, I got exposed to (soccer). … I’m really excited that the young people here are going to get a chance to enjoy so much of what the soccer team has to offer.”
“This is such an inspiring moment,” Milt Lee, the executive director of downtown South Bend, added. “The whole process has been incredibly inspiring. The commitment and the discipline and the spirit these guys are bringing to the city and the South Bend Lions is absolutely inspiring, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the whole process.”
The Vice President of League Two, Joel Nash, was also in attendance and spoke to the crowd of people on hand.
“I know that the Lions and all of the players and club representatives will feel like this is a team for the community to rally around,” Nash said.
South Bend is now the second USL team in Indiana, joining the Indy Eleven in Indianapolis. The Eleven play in the League Championship, the highest level under the USL. Only Major League Soccer (MLS) is higher than the USL in America.
With the influx of USL teams, Pinto is optimistic an MLS team may be in the state’s future.
“I think it’s always great to dream,” Pinto said. “This is a great start. We’re excited to make this a professional franchise as the community supports it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.