SOUTH BEND — Darin Schrock spent some time working on throwing off a pitcher’s mound.
“It didn’t help,” Schrock quipped.
Schrock threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Tuesday’s baseball game between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs at Four Winds Field. He said he practiced throwing from the 60-feet, six-inch distance it is from a pitcher’s mound to home plate a little bit before arriving for his big moment Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for Schrock, the pitch sailed over the head of his brother, Mike, who was doing the catching duties behind home plate.
“The wind was pretty strong,” Darin joked.
Although the pitch may not have been the best, the moment it represented will be what’s remembered for years to come.
Darin is the father of Kadin Schrock, a Fairfield High School student who tragically passed away in a drowning accident May 15. Tuesday was already scheduled to be “Fairfield Community Night” at the South Bend Cubs game, but when Kadin died a little more than a month ago, the Cubs and Fairfield superintendent Carrie Cannon worked out a way to pay tribute to the late Schrock.
After Darin’s first pitch, a tribute to Kadin was posted on the video board. A message was read over the speakers, followed by a moment of silence. Darin, Mike and Cannon remained on the field throughout the ceremony.
“It just speaks a lot to the character of the people in the office here, whoever’s making these decisions,” Darin Schrock said. “Just to be willing to change on the fly — it’s a pretty big honor to do this for a kid that they had no connection to. To be willing to stand up with us means a lot.”
Darin made sure to wear one of Kadin’s high school baseball jerseys and his glove when throwing out the first pitch. Mike had one of the dozens of “Fairfield Family” shirts that sported “Schrock 33” on the back that were seen throughout Four Winds Field Tuesday.
“It says a lot about the community,” Mike Schrock said. “The community has just been overwhelmingly supportive of this tragedy, and for the Cubs to step in and say, ‘We’d like to honor that, too,’ that’s pretty amazing.”
Mike also admitted that he was taken back by Darin asking him to be the catcher for the first pitch.
“I was honored that he even thought of me to do that,” Mike Schrock said. “I don’t know if that would’ve been my first thought when being asked to do this, so I appreciate that.”
According to Cannon, a total of 727 tickets were bought by Fairfield community members for the event. Prior to Kadin’s passing, only a few hundred had been purchased.
The entire Fairfield baseball team was on hand for the game, including head varsity coach Darin Kauffman.
“Dr. Cannon and the school board did an awesome job to get all of this together,” Kauffman said. “The South Bend Cubs have been awesome. They did a great job with the pregame ceremony to honor him. I was really happy with the South Bend Cubs for doing this and going through with it.”
Kauffman noted how the community support for the Schrock family has been incredible since Kadin’s passing.
“The Fairfield community is amazing,” Kauffman said. “I go back to the night after Kadin passed away, and we had that game at Westview. … It’s nice to have our communities. On a night like (Tuesday), it’s hot out; about 98 degrees. But we still have a lot of people here enjoying it and being around each other. It’s been nice to have a community like that.
“I know a lot of communities don’t always have this type of togetherness. That’s why I’m here, and I love being a part of the community.”
It has been an emotional five weeks for the Schrock family, but the Fairfield community has done all it can to rally around one of its own.
“I can’t really put words into the support we’ve had,” Darin Schrock said. “It’s been more than I ever could have imagined.”