Several area players were chosen for postseason recognition by the 2023 Softball Coaches Association of Indiana honors.
Goshen senior pitcher/outfielder Tyra Marcum, who is bound for Trine University in Angola, made the Class 3A/4A All-State first team and honorable Academic All-State as well as being chosen to play in the SCAI North/South All-Star Game which was held June 24 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Fairfield seniors Amelia Black and Makayla Culp, NorthWood seniors Paige Jacobs and Kailey Martin and West Noble senior Jacelynn McDonald also earned SCAI Academic All-State honors.
SCAI Academic All-State honorable mention also went to NorthWood senior Carly Mast.
Marcum played for head coach Allen Hodge, Black and Culp for John Skibbe, Jacobs, Martin and Mast for Mandy DeMien and McDonald for Kayle Warble.