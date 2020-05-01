Shaney Bender was just hoping to run her first marathon in a “respectable time.” Little did she know that her time would allow her to compete in one of the biggest marathons in the country.
Bender ran the 2019 Charlevoix Marathon in Charlevoix, MI last June in a time of 3:46.08, good for third in the female 40-44 age group. After finishing the race, one of the members of her online training group said that time would be good enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 2020. Bender applied to run the race and was approved.
“I wasn’t even looking to qualify; I had no clue how to qualify, to be honest,” Bender admitted.
Just like most all other sporting events, though, the Boston Marathon was been postponed from April to September 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bender was nearly done with her training program for the marathon before it was postponed to the fall.
“I think I had 17 solid weeks of training in; I was good to go. I was at the peak of my training and getting ready to start tapering off,” Bender said. “We all kind of knew going in — Boston was hit really, really hard at the beginning of the pandemic — so we had a pretty good indication that things weren’t going to happen.”
Although she was disappointed to not be running the race in April, Bender is happy to know the race is still scheduled to happen.
“When the announcement was made that they were postponing it rather than canceling it, to me, I was relieved,” Bender said. “All of my training went really, really well; I wanted to race, but I’m perfectly fine with slowing down a little bit and training twice for the same marathon that I know is going to be one hard marathon. It’s known as one of the hardest marathons out there.”
Due to the marathon postponement, Bender now gets to train with her youngest daughter, Raegan. She will be a senior at Westview Jr.-Sr. High School in the fall and runs on the cross country team. Bender has worked in the Westview School Corp. for four years now.
“I love when I get to run with her,” said Bender of getting to run with her daughter. “She doesn’t do the long distances, but I can do
up to five miles with her. A lot of the time, she will pick up at the end if I do a long run. It’s pretty awesome, to me, to have my child running out there by my side.”
Bender has always enjoyed running but didn’t start running competitively until a few years ago. After running 5Ks and 10Ks, she decided to run her first half-marathon last March in Kentucky. After posting a good time in that race, she figured running her first marathon was the next logical step.
“Once I completed that, I decided it was time to take on a full one,” Bender said. “My goal was to just complete it in a respectable time.”
Bender trained all throughout the winter in anticipation of the April run date. With the marathon moved back to September, Bender anticipates training to be a little easier.
“Training through the winter is not an easy thing; it’s complete solo training,” Bender said. “Now I have better weather to train in and I’ll have my daughter to run with. I just picked up my second training cycle this week; I started Monday on another 20-week training program.”
Bender also runs with one of her three dogs, Phoebe. Her four-legged friend helps her train for all sorts of runs.
“Phoebe is my long-run dog. She is fast and she never runs out of energy,” Bender said.
Bender plans on running the Boston Marathon in September and the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 11. After never having run a marathon before last summer, Bender hopes to run two within a month.
“We’ll see if I can do it,” Bender said. “I don’t know if I can, but I’m going to give it my all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.