MIDDLEBURY — Northridge football achieved heights previously unseen this year, reaching the state championship game for the first time in program history.
A big reason why the Raiders pulled off five-straight postseason victories was because of the belief they had in the message coming from first-year head coach Chad Eppley. The first-year coach’s ‘Why not us?’ mentality became a rallying cry for Northridge, leading them from a 5-4 regular season to playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the season’s final weekend.
Because of that success, Eppley has been named the 2021 Goshen News Football Coach of the Year.
“I think it’s a huge honor, to be honest,” said Eppley of this selection. “I know last year, I think (the TGN Coach of the Year) was coach (Matt) Thacker at Fairfield, and he had an incredible season. And just the fact that I’m grouped in with him and the other people you have selected, I think is a big honor.”
Eppley is also one of the youngest head football coaches in the state, having turned 27 years old the same day the Raiders beat No. 2 Leo in the sectional championship on Nov. 5. The 2013 Wawasee knew he wanted to pursue this career path, but the timeline has been expedited even in his own mind.
“I always knew I wanted to be a head coach — I definitely did not see it coming at the age of 26 when I got the job, and I definitely did not see myself being down at Lucas Oil, not only in my first year, but so young,” Eppley said. “I was pretty sure I was going to be an assistant coach until I was in my 30s and then figure it out from there. But I was blessed to land in the right situation and be in the right spot in the right time. It all kind of worked out for me.”
UP-AND-DOWN REGULAR SEASON
It was a dream start to the first season for Eppley, as Northridge began the season 4-0 and was being ranked in the top 10 of the Class 4A polls. During that fourth win against Plymouth, though, is when the injury bug would start hitting the Raiders hard.
A combination of injuries, COVID-19 contact tracing issues and a tougher second-half schedule led Northridge to losing four of its last five games. Three of those losses came to teams in a higher class than the Raiders, however, which allowed Eppley to remain positive about the direction his team was going in.
“It was tough going throughout those weeks there, losing to those teams,” Eppley said. “But I also kept telling myself that the teams we’re losing to are really good teams in our conference. You have 6A and 5A teams that we’re losing to; you have a Concord team that we lost to that beat everyone. So, those losses that we had … they’re nothing that really put a damper on our season.”
Eppley actually gave credit to his team’s schedule for helping prepare them for what was to come from mid-October to the end of November.
“They were just really, really good teams that we lost to, which I think helped us with our playoff run because our kids kind of felt what it was like to lose to good teams, and we didn’t want to feel like that again,” Eppley said.
MAGICAL POSTSEASON RUN
A major change in the final week of the regular season seemed to spark Northridge to its state championship game appearance.
Having issues at the quarterback position following the injury to senior Micah Hochstetler, Eppley and the coaching staff decided to convert starting running back Tagg Gott to quarterback, replacing Qade Carrington and Conner Roth at the position.
“Conner got hurt, so Connor was out because he hurt his hand,” Eppley said. “So, we had Qade in there and he was getting kind of flustered a little bit in the pocket when we got some pressure and things like that, so we just wanted to try Tagg out at quarterback and see what we had and give him a chance to see what he can do.
“He played pretty well against Mishawaka for the most part, and we thought if we could develop him throughout this postseason that he would kind of work out for us.”
Northridge lost to Mishawaka on Oct. 15. It would be the last loss for the Raiders until Nov. 27.
Wins over NorthWood, Columbia City, Leo, Mississinewa and New Prairie — a few of those in thrilling fashion — put the upstart Raiders in the Class 4A state championship game against Mount Vernon. And while Northridge would lose to the Marauders, 45-14, it was a valuable learning experience for the Eppley and the entire Raiders program.
“When we get back to Lucas Oil, we need to know what to expect and what we need to be like in order to win a state championship,” Eppley said. “Our kids understand how they need to work a lot harder in the offseason on their speed and their strength to reach our goals that we want to reach.”
While many lessons were learned from the state experience, Eppley still took time to recognize what the journey to that game meant to him.
“Just the fact that our kids could go out and do something of this magnitude is amazing,” Eppley said. “Our coaching staff has been phenomenal in just everything that they’ve done with the hours they’ve put into our game plan. Just building relationships with these kids has truly been great, and I just can’t thank our school and our community enough for all the support they gave us throughout the run.”
