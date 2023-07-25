GOSHEN — Equine speed was on display at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Mister Hercules set the track record Tuesday, covering the mile in 1:57 in winning the $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Colt Pace 3rd Division race.
The feat happened during a 16-race harness racing card in front of a large crowd of Senior Citizens Day.
Jordan Ross, a 25-year-old Tennessee native who has been chosen to represent the USA in the World Driving Championship in August in Europe and has 1,081 career victories (his first came in 2016), was in the sulky for the record-breaker.
“The horse was very nice,” said Ross, who raced the bay colt to a runner-up finish at Hoosier Park in Anderson in June. “Today he just wanted to go forward. So I kept going with him.
“He was very good.”
The horse covered the 1/4 mile in 29.3 seconds, the half in 59.2 seconds and 3/4 in 1:28.1.
Mister Hercules is owned by Chad R. Bell of Starkville, Miss., and trained by Jeremy Jones.
Bell asked Ross to steer his horse and the driver who wears purple and gold silks accepted the invitation.
Ross, who has been at the fair the past few years, has been around horses most of his life and began driving at 16. He races up to five days a week in the summer and also competes in the winter.
The previous Goshen track record for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers was 1:58.1, set by Townline All Good (driven by Gerald Miller and trained by Don Eash) in 2017.
Coaches Corner, a winner Saturday in the $11,200 Elkhart County Classic XXXII 3-Year Colt Pace, won again Tuesday.
This time the Derek Hooley-driven horse bested the field in $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Colt Pace 2nd Division in 1:55.3. That’s just 2/5 off the track record for 3-year-old colt/gelding pace mark of 1:55.1 established by ER SAM (driven and trained by Eash) in 2:19.
Hooley later drove Stella Rose to victory in the $6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 2nd Division.
Wanda’s Wonder (driven by LeWayne Miller) won for a second straight time at the fair. After taking the $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 3rd Division Saturday, Miller steered to triumph Tuesday in the $6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 1st Division.
Don Cincebox drove three winners Tuesday — Classic Amy in the $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Filly Pace 3rd Division, Shipps Revenge in the $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Filly Pace 4th Division and Attaboy Lloyd in the $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Colt Pace 1st Division.
Jay Cross and Mike Peterson were also two-race winners Tuesday.
Wins for Cross came with Starlit Dutch Boy in the $3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Pace 2nd Division and Brookview Dewey in the $6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 1st Division.
Victories for Peterson were achieved with Packedwithluck in the $3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Pace 1st Division and Asliveroffashion in the $6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 2nd Division.
After 13 straight races where the winner was ahed halfway through the race, the last three were not. Stella Rose was second, Brookview Dewey fourth and Asliveroffashion fifth.
Racing conditions were warm and dry. It was 78 degrees for the first race and 85 at the conclusion of the last one.
HARNESS RACING Elkhart County 4-H Fair Tuesday, July 25 Winners
Race 1 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Filly Pace 1st Division) — Eq’s Lady Desire (Driven by Jeffrey Dever) 2:01.2.
Race 2 ($3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Filly Pace 2nd Division) — Rockinwithdave (Driven by Charlie Conrad) 2:02.1.
Race 3 ($3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Filly Pace 3rd Division) — Classic Amy (Driven by Don Cincebox) 2:03.1.
Race 4 ($3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Filly Pace 4th Division) — Shipps Revenge (Driven by Don Cincebox) 2:02.3.
Race 5 ($3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Pace 1st Division) — Packedwithluck (Driven by Mike Peterson) 2:00.
Race 6 ($3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Pace 2nd Division) — Starlit Dutch Boy (Driven by Jay Cross) 2:02.3.
Race 7 ($3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Pace 3rd Division) — Mister Hercules (Driven by Jordan Ross) 1:57 (track record for 2-year-old colts/geldings).
Race 8 ($3,800 ISFC 3-Year-Old Filly Pace 1st Division) — Shake Me Loose (Driven by John DeLong) 1:59.1.
Race 9 ($3,800 ISFC 3-Year-Old Filly Pace 2nd Division) — Vel Straight Out (Driven by Brad Ferguson) 2:00.3.
Race 10 ($3,800 ISFC 3-Year-Old Filly Pace 3rd Division) — Dr Kristina (Driven by Jared Seekman) 2:00.1.
Race 11 ($3,800 ISFC 3-Year-Old Colt Pace 1st Division) — Attaboy Lloyd (Driven by Don Cincebox) 1:58.
Race 12 ($3,800 ISFC 3-Year-Old Colt Pace 2nd Division) — Coaches Corner (Driven by Derek Hooley) 1:55.3.
Race 13 ($6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 1st Division — Wanda’s Wonder (Driven by LeWayne Miller) 2:03.
Race 14 ($6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 2nd Division — Stella Rose (Driven by Derek Hooley) 2:01.
Race 15 ($6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 1st Division — Brookview Dewey (Driven by Jay Cross) 2:02.
Race 16 ($6,100 Maple City Trot 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 2nd Division — Asliveroffashion (Driven by Mike Peterson) 2:02.3.