REPORTS: Notre Dame, OC Long parting ways

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long have agreed to part ways after three seasons, according to multiple media reports. FootballScoop.com was the first to report the news, with Irish Illustrated first to confirm the initial report.
Long will reportedly not coach in Notre Dame’s bowl game, the Camping World Bowl, against Iowa State on Dec. 28 in Orlando.
The Fighting Irish offense was in the top 45 in points per game each year under Long, averaging 34.2, 31.4 and 37.1 points in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2018, given to college football’s top assistant coach.
Notre Dame set a program record in total points scored during a regular season this year, accumulating 445 points in 12 games.
Rumors of Long leaving Notre Dame started last week when Mike Norvell became the new head coach at Florida State. Prior to coming to South Bend, Long had been the OC for Norvell when the two were at Memphis. They had also worked at Arizona State together when Long was tight ends coach and Norvell the offensive coordinator.
Norvell already hired an offensive coordinator, though, in former Auburn offensive coordinator Kevin Dillingham.
There’s also been rumors of Long taking the Memphis head coaching job, although there haven’t been any reports linking Long to the job.
As for Notre Dame, SI Maven’s Bryan Driskell is reporting that current Irish quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees could be promoted to offensive coordinator. Rees recently interviewed for the Northwestern OC job, but didn’t get it. Rees would appear to be the interim OC for the bowl game should Long not coach in the game.
Head coach Brian Kelly could also call plays for the bowl game and beyond, as he did during his first seven years as Notre Dame coach. Rees has never served in an offensive coordinator position.
