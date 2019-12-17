Ramer doesn't let deafness define him

DUNLAP — Ben Ramer stepped up to the platform in lane four, mentally and physically preparing for the 500-yard freestyle swimming race he was about to endure. Six other swimmers assumed the same positions as well in their respective lanes.
There’s a quietness to the moments before a swim race is about to start. All the swimmers get in position, then hold that position for a second before the sound of the starting horn breaks the silence. The crowd erupts, the water starts flying and the race is underway.
For Ramer, the noise never comes. Ramer is deaf, and has been his whole life.
BORN THIS WAY
Ramer, a sophomore at Concord High School, was born deaf. Both of his parents — his father, Lynn, and step-mother, Michele — are also deaf. Michele was born deaf due to being born two months premature and her ear canals not fully developing, while Lynn had a virus infection when he was two weeks old that blew out his ear drums.
Even though Lynn wasn’t born deaf, deafness has run in the Ramer family. This is why Ben was born without hearing.
“It depends on the person because certain medications at birth or maybe an illness or birth defect in the womb can cause deafness,” Michele signed, interpreted by Jesse Vasquez, NIC. “For generations, (Ben’s) family has been born deaf.”
While Ben, Lynn and Michele are deaf, the entire Ramer family isn’t. Ben’s younger sister, Mackenzie, has full use of her ears. This has made for a different childhood than most for Mackenzie — one she has enjoyed.
“In elementary school, I was ‘that person’ who had a deaf family, and I always thought that was pretty cool because I was the only one who knew sign language,” Mackenzie said. “Nobody else did. I still think that’s really funny.”
Mackenzie said she learned sign language before English, picking up on English from listening to people when she was at school. This has led to her having some issues when she’s trying to talk to her friends outside of her house.
“It’s kind of weird when I go to my friend’s house because if it’s early in the morning and I’m talking in my normal voice — because I don’t have to be careful of that in my house — they have to tell me to be quiet or calm down because I don’t think about the fact there are other people there that can actually hear me,” Mackenzie said. “I have to actually keep my voice down and be quiet.”
Growing up in a deaf house is all Mackenzie has known, making her supportive of the deaf culture.
“It’s my life, it’s my parents, it’s my brother,” Mackenzie said. “They’re my family, so I support them and I never think about the fact that, ‘Oh, it sucks because my family is deaf.’ I love them and I support them.”
GETTING INTO THE POOL
Ben tried playing basketball and wrestling while in middle school, but quickly discovered those sports weren’t for him. He still wanted to do something competitive, though, so he decided to try swimming.
“I had never really thought of it before,” Ben signed. “I’ve been to the lake, I like swimming, I enjoy swimming. I felt like it was something I could easily get into, and since the seventh grade, this is what I’ve been doing.”
While Ben’s parents weren’t concerned about his swimming abilities, the logistics of making sure an interpreter was at practice was their primary issue.
“Obviously, communication is key,” Michele signed. “Someone needs to show up because, without an interpreter, he’s not going to know what’s going on. He can see what’s going on, but if the coach needs to have feedback or give instruction, Ben’s not going to know.”
Luckily for the Ramer’s, the Concord school district has a system set up to make sure an interpreter is at every practice and meet for Ben. At the beginning of the week, Ben sends his schedule to one of the school’s staff members, who then forwards it to an agency and the interpreters on staff at Concord.
From there, the school determines a schedule that will work so that way Ben always has an interpreter with him. Emily Evans-Nussbaum and Stephanie Yoder are the two staff interpreters at Concord, and freelance interpreters like Vasquez also help out.
While everything has worked out now, Ben admits he was unsure how the first practice would go.
“I was a little bit nervous; the interpreter was trying to get used to some of the vocabulary the swim coaches were using,” Ben signed. “From there on out, it was kind of natural. But the first day was a little nerve-wracking.”
Ben performs in two events: the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. He initially didn’t swim the 500, so when he was asked to compete in it for the first time last year, he freaked out.
“I was a little paranoid,” Ben signed. “When they put me in the event, I was like, ‘Are you sure? I’m not sure about this.’ I’ve never swam that before, so I tried it.”
The 500 is now Ben’s favorite race.
“I feel like it’s an event where I can take my time in the beginning and then slowly get faster at it, so if I need to, I can get faster at it in the long run,” Ben signed. “Once I figured that out, I improved my time greatly.”
Ben saw big improvements in his 500 time at last season’s sectional, where he improved by more than a minute. He swam a 5:25.99 in the prelims and 5:30.94 in the finals. Ben has taken the progress he had his freshman year and continued to take strides his sophomore campaign.
“You have to hit the workouts; you have to get to practice,” Ben signed. “And really, you have to focus on the distance swimming. You also have to study your breathing technique as well, so how to get rhythm for stroke and breath. Once you get all of that together, you practice and you get better.”
COMMUNITY AND TEAM SUPPORT
Ben has never felt neglected by his team or coaches. In fact, they’ve made efforts to include him even more.
“I felt like all of my teammates are fully supportive of me because they do the sign for applause for me,” Ben signed.
Another person doing the sign for applause is Lynn, who was in the crowd on Dec. 3 to watch his son finish second out of seven kids in the 500-yard freestyle race against swimmers from both Concord and Goshen. Being on the swim team, Lynn signed, has helped Ben in more ways than one.
“He’s been more outgoing; he’s been more supportive of his teammates, showing to people that he can,” Lynn signed. “I’m proud of how Ben has kept his stride and keeps going. He’s developing. It’s fun watching him grow.”
Lynn also said Concord has been nothing but supportive to his family.
“They encouraged him to come out — the team wants to learn sign language, so we’re willing to help and accommodate with them when we can,” Lynn signed. “We’re so proud of him.”
For anyone who doubts deaf people’s abilities to play sports, Ben has a simple message: use your senses.
“Honestly, I would tell them to use your eyes,” Ben signed. ‘We’re doing the same things you are. The only thing that’s different is that you can hear something and I can’t. We’re the same person; it’s just I can’t hear.”
Special thanks to Vasquez for interpreting Ben, Lynn and Michele for this story.