GOSHEN — On Jan. 29, Jim Pickard was officially announced as the new athletic director at Goshen High School, replacing Larry Kissinger, who had served nearly 21 years in the role.
It’s been a busy two months for Pickard since then, as he was finishing out his head wrestling coaching duties at the time when the move became official. There have been staff changes within the Goshen athletic office as well, as Pickard, 57, tries to lead a new era of RedHawk athletics.
With spring break coming up, Pickard spent some time talking to The Goshen News about what his goals are as Goshen athletic director, his future as Goshen’s wrestling head coach and many other topics.
Q: As much as you can, take me through what January looked like for you. It was basically right after winter break when things started shifting a little bit, yeah?
Pickard: “I don’t know a lot about what happened. I just know the weekend of our (wrestling) invitational, on that Sunday (Jan. 9), I got a phone call from our principal (Cathleen DeMeyer) saying that Larry would be taking some time off and they wanted me to oversee athletics for a couple of weeks. And that’s all I knew. And I did that, along with several other jobs — I already had two jobs, and then I took on a third one. And that went for about three weeks, and then I think Larry just decided to retire at that point. I knew nothing about a video (announcement) either — I’m coaching Saturday (in the wrestling sectionals) and people walked up to me and said, ‘You’re the new AD.’ And I said, ‘Uh, no?’
At that point, I knew it was going to happen, but I didn’t know when. Obviously, I was busy getting us ready for our sectional tournament. I met with the superintendent (Steven Hope), and he talked to me about it. Change is good sometimes, and I just felt like it was a good time for me to transition into this.”
Q: I’m not saying it was a total shock to you, but it was a little bit of a surprise with the timing of the announcement, I guess?
Pickard: “Obviously, for a few weeks, we all knew it was probably going to happen. But I wasn’t part of any other decision or part of people making decisions on what they were going to do going forward. So, I kind of knew it was going to happen, but just not at that exact moment when it was announced. I didn’t know when it was going to be made public necessarily, which is fine.”
Q: So, you’ve been the athletic director now officially for two months. How would you say it’s gone so far?
Pickard: “Good. It’s a transition. I tell people a lot of times — we don’t know what we don’t know. Obviously, our entire office changed, and I think that’s for the good. And when I say it’s for the good, I’m more so talking about change. There’s always change. I’ve been a coach here for 29 years, and I’m the sixth AD in that time. Every AD that has come in is different; everyone changes. And I’m not ever trying to criticize someone, so when I say I’m making things better, it is no way criticizing Larry Kissinger. I thought he did a great job here.
“But, when I had my first head coaches’ meeting here, I said, ‘I’m not Larry. I’m going to do things different. Simple as that.’ … When I say I’m trying to make things better, it never means that something was wrong. It just means that I’m a different person and I have different beliefs. I’m just going to do things that I think are right.”
Q: What are some of those things you want to do differently?
Pickard: “Well, I think you know that I’m a pretty competitive person. I want our athletic department to be competitive, it’s as simple as that. I think it’s what’s good for our kids. I will always have the best interest of our student-athletes and student-fans first. Not that it wasn’t the focus in the past, but that is my main focus. I’ve got a lot of things in the works of trying to make some changes that’s going to benefit our student body.
“I want to think of our athletic department as one: we are Goshen athletics. And I feel, across the board, we need to be competitive. Now, it’s been a very good start to the year. We’re actually leading the (all-NLC sport standings) — it’s been years since we’ve done that, and I don’t think we’ve won that trophy since the ‘90s. Now, with that said, I think some of the teams that are right on our tail are very strong in spring sports, so we need to hold our own. That’s a goal, though, that we’re in the top two or three of that every year and we win it every once in a while. … My goal is that we become competitive in all of our sports. We want to have teams on the field that are exciting to see. We want to bring fans in and give them reason to be there.
“We need some upgrades on our facilities, and I’m trying to get behind some of that stuff. Just make it a place where people want to come in, play sports at Goshen and want to come to Goshen. I think a lot of people would tell you: kids go to Penn for athletics. And a lot of students go to certain schools because of athletics. That’s a big draw to bring new students into your building. Academic programs, but also athletic programs.”
Q: I know you mentioned when you first were hired as AD that you would be able to balance being the wrestling head coach and AD. But now that you’re more into the AD role, have you had thoughts about passing off wrestling head coaching delegations?
Pickard: “Nope. We’re going to keep it for now. Just like how the Penn AD (Jeff Hart) is a head coach (girls soccer) and the Elkhart AD (Jacquie Rost) is a head coach (volleyball). I have a reliable staff that can handle it when I’m not there. There will be some times that I miss parts of things. Until me, there wasn’t an administrator that was allowed to coach here, and I feel like I’ve balanced that well for eight years. I don’t think either one was lacking. I will continue to coach for now. It’s a part of me that’s there, and I will worry about my time and take care of myself. But, yes, I feel like I can do both. There are probably 40 ADs in the state that are also coaches, so it’s not just here. You’ve got to surround yourself with people that you can trust and people that are hard workers, and I think we’re doing that.
“Our biggest change is when we all came in. (Athletic coordinator) Kristina (Massa) was hired in January — Jan Schrock retired in December, and Kristina came in knowing she was going to have a baby in a few weeks. She was only here for a few weeks and then gone, so she really is new. And then when I took over, I brought over Alli Wolfe — my secretary from when I was in administration — with me. I actually had her as my third-grade student when I taught at Waterford Elementary. I surround myself with people that are responsible and hard workers, and I think we have a really good team here in athletics now. But again, we are figuring things out. I know a lot about athletics, but there’s a lot of different things that we just don’t know about.”
Q: How much fun are you having trying to reschedule spring sporting events right now?
Pickard: “You know, I kind of got a good feel for it in basketball season because I feel like we had more basketball games canceled than we’ve ever had. My first week in, with Plymouth, I think we canceled twice.
“I coached baseball here for a while — northern Indiana taking almost a week-and-a-half off for spring break makes it almost impossible to get 28 games in our season without playing five, six, seven games a week. There are some that will be rescheduled, but there are others that may not be able to be rescheduled because when we get back from break, we hit NLC play — that’s every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Q: I know you’re a little bit older. I’m not saying being an AD is a “young man’s game,” but have you thought about how long you want to do this?
Pickard: “I got two new knees last year, so I got that going for me! But seriously, I’ll be here for as long as I enjoy it. This has kind of rejuvenated me a little bit. Being in administration for a long time, there’s a lot of things there. This is kind of a spark to get me going again. I don’t plan on leaving real soon, and we’ll see what happens. It could be five years, it could be 10 years, it could be 15 years; it just kind of depends on what’s going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.