Senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar remains in concussion protocol and is questionable for Purdue’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium (3:30 p.m.).
Sindelar, who has passed for 932 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in two games, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Purdue’s 42-24 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 7.
“We're still doing exactly what the doctors say,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday at his weekly press conference. “I think he's making progress. We'll see how this week goes. Really, last week, we thought he was making progress Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. It wasn't until Thursday where some things popped up again, and that's where we had to start the process over.”
If Sindelar can’t go, redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer will make his second straight start. Plummer completed 13 of 29 passes for 181 yards with one TD and two interceptions in his collegiate debut as Purdue fell 34-13 at home to TCU on Sept. 14.
“The game Jack played was great experience for him,” Brohm said. “Things didn't go our way, wasn't a great contest. He hung in there and played to the end. Are there things we've got to improve upon? Yes. I think he wants to win. He wants to work hard. He's the quarterback. The guys around him have to play well, also, for him to succeed and look good.”
