Twenty-four girls teams and 24 boys teams — along with 40 girls and 40 boys from non-advancing teams — will descend upon the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute this weekend for the annual IHSAA state cross country meets.
The girls’ race will be contested at noon, with the boys running at 2:30 p.m. For those that can’t make it to Terre Haute for the event, it will be streamed as a pay-per-view online at ihsaatv.org.
The Goshen News coverage area will have runners competing in both races. On the girls’ side, three individuals from Northridge — senior Tame Baylis, senior Haylee Hile and freshman Dakotah Moore — are all running. In the boys’ race, full teams from Northridge and Goshen will be participating, along with Westview freshman Noah Bontrager.
Here is the outlook for each of these teams and individuals.
NORTHRIDGE GIRLS RUNNERS
Tame Baylis, senior: Unfortunately for the Raiders, they fell one spot short of advancing to the state meet as a team this year. Despite the team shortcomings, Baylis, Hile and Moore were all able to advance as individuals out of last week’s semistate race.
Baylis, along with Hile, has been one of the top runner for the Raiders these past two years. At last year’s state meet, Baylis’ time of 19:41 led Northridge to a 16th place finish.
Baylis made some personal history of her own at semistate last week, as her time of 18:29 broke the previous program record. Baylis has had her best performances in the last month, going sub-19 minutes for the first time in her career at the NLC meet Oct. 1, then staying at that level each of the three postseason races. While the course at LaVern Gibson is more difficult than the semistate one at Indiana Wesleyan, another standout performance could earn her a top-20 and all-state finish.
Haylee Hile, senior: While Baylis has led Northridge for the most part this season, Hile has been right behind her more times than not. She finished 11th at semistate with a time of 18:53, good enough to qualify for her fourth-straight state meet appearance. Hile was the top finisher on a 16th-place team in 2019 with a time of 18:55, went individually in 2020 as a sophomore and then went with her team again last season. She posted a time of 19:57 at the 2021 state meet.
Dakotah Moore, freshman: The surprise this season for Northridge, Moore has followed in the footsteps of her older brother, 2022 Northridge graduate Jack Moore, by being a strong distance runner for the school.
Moore finished in 13th at last week’s semistate, posting a time of 19:04. She ran a time of 19:16 at the sectional and 19:20 at the regional, both of which were hosted at Ox Bow Park. She did not compete at the Valley Cross Kickoff event to start the year, which was held at LaVern Gibson, making this weekend the first time she’s ran the course as a high school student.
NORTHRIDGE BOYS TEAM
Projected seven runners (top five times score at state meet): Seniors Jaxon Miller, Will Knox and Jonathan Spicher; junior David Gingerich; sophomore Marc Hernandez; freshmen Baylor Miller and Xavier Miller.
Analysis/expectations: Northridge has been the best team in the area from the start of the season, winning NLC, sectional and regional titles at Ox Bow Park before a runner-up placing at the semistate last weekend. While the Raiders haven’t had many individual wins — the only varsity race win came from Jaxon Miller at the sectional — the overall balance and depth of the team is what’s allowed them to be one of the state’s best this fall.
Plenty of experience from last year’s state-qualifying team is back, as Jaxon Miller, Gingerich, Knox and Spicher all scored for the team at the 2021 state finals. The emergence of Baylor Miller has filled the spot left behind by Jack Moore, as his time of 15:48 at the semistate last weekend was tops on the team and broke the program’s freshman record. Xavier Miller has also found himself in the top five the last two weeks, showing just how competitively balanced the Raiders are this year.
According to the website inccstats.com, which tracks everything to do with IHSAA cross country, Northridge is projected to finish in 10th place this weekend. The site gives Carmel a 78% chance of winning, with the Raiders’ best chances of finish being between eighth and 12th place.
GOSHEN BOYS TEAM
Projected seven runners (top five times score at state meet): Seniors: Tommy Claxton and Luis Loera-Arambula; juniors Alexander Lopez, Lincoln Clark and Brady Abney; sophomore Peter Moser; freshman Dorian Diaz.
Analysis/expectations: For the third-straight season, the RedHawks will be sending a full boys team to the state meet. They finished in 13th place in 2020 and 10th last year. Cole Johnston finished in the top 20 individually each time, earning all-state honors. Drew Hogan placed eighth last year as well, joining Johnston on the all-state team.
While both Hogan and Johnston are gone, Claxton and Loera-Arambula have picked up where those two left off. Claxton has remained near the top of the leaderboard in every race this season, finishing second at both the sectional and regional before placing sixth at semistate. Loera-Arambula has remained a strong number-two runner for Goshen as well, finishing ninth, 10th and 38th in the respective postseason races.
The emergence of freshman Dorian Diaz is what’s helped the RedHawks make the state meet again, as he was seventh individually at the sectional, 12th at regional and 53rd at semistate. His times have been good enough for Goshen to keep advancing as a team through the state tournament.
As for this weekend, inccstats.com has the RedHawks ranked 17th of the 24 teams competing. They will most likely be battling against teams like Penn, Chesterton and Hamilton Southeastern for a top-15 finish.
WESTVIEW FRESHMAN NOAH BONTRAGER
It’s been well-documented that Bontrager has been the standout individual from the area all season. Now, the Westview freshman gets a chance to race against the state’s best.
Per inccstats.com, Bontrager is the eighth-ranked individual heading into the boys’ race. Carmel senior Kole Mathison is the heavy favorite, as he has a 72.6% chance to win the race, per the website. Despite the site giving Bontrager just a 0.2% chance of winning, he is one of only 11 runners to have a percentage chance listed of winning that is above 0.1%.
Even if Bontrager doesn’t win, the experience of running at the state meet will be invaluable for him. Of the projected top 15 finishers, Bontrager is the only freshman of the group, joining nine seniors, four juniors and one sophomore battling for the individual state championship.