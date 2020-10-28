GOSHEN — For the first time since 2014, the Goshen boys cross country team will be running on the final weekend of the season.
The RedHawks finished fifth at the New Haven semistate last week, sending them to their eighth state finals appearance in program history. They will race at 3 p.m. Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
“It’s nice to see a culmination of work that these guys have put in paying off for them,” Goshen coach Mike Wynn said. “I could see all of that (hard work) during the season, so that’s the nice part of it for me.”
Last season, Goshen fell one spot short of advancing to the state meet. They placed seventh at the semistate, falling eight points short of the top-six threshold needed to advance to the state invite. Wynn said last year’s finish didn’t have an effect on this year’s group.
“We were disappointed that it happened; we didn’t run awful at semistate last year … I don’t think we really had any expectations to make it to state (last year),” Wynn said. “It was going to be icing on the cake.”
The RedHawks have been the top team in the area all season, going undefeated throughout the Northern Lakes Conference and winning a conference title. COVID-19 contact tracing and an injury forced two of its runners to miss the sectional, allowing Northridge to win the sectional title. The RedHawks were at full strength for the regional, however, and won the team title there.
Goshen has been led all season by juniors Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston. Both qualified for the state meet as individuals last season as sophomores and have kept up the success this year. At last week’s semistate, Hogan finished 11th with a time of 16:04, while Johnston was 18th at 16:13.
“For Drew, he’s just a competitor,” Wynn said. “He likes to get in there, he likes to go at it. When he’s feeling it, he’s going to do what he can to take you down. Cole is a little bit different; he doesn’t really have that killer instinct that Drew has, but Cole just wants to keep on getting better. … To be at the caliber that they are, and to have two of those guys on your team, that’s huge.”
This weekend’s experience will be huge for the RedHawks’ team, regardless of how they perform. Six of the seven runners — Hogan, Johnston, sophomore Tommy Claxton, junior Tyler Wiese, junior Logan Harkenrider and junior Adrian Mora — will all be returning next year. Only senior Ryan Diaz graduates from the team.
“The state experience is a neat experience, that’s for sure,” Wynn said. “I think the biggest experience is running on this course. This course is just a beast; it lulls you to sleep in the first 1,000 meters because you have just a slight uphill (start) and, right about 500 meters, its downhill for about another 400 meters. … From basically 1,000 meters-on, you’re going uphill the whole time. If you don’t know what’s coming that first 1,000 meters, then you’re on the struggle bus.”
As for his expectations this weekend, Wynn said he’s hoping the team can put it all together for the final race.
“All season long, we’ve raced well, but we’ve never really put together a complete team effort together,” Wynn said. “Not everybody’s ran great on the same day, so that would be nice. It’d be nice for everybody to pop one on the same day.”
AREA INDIVIDUALS RUNNING
Two area runners will be competing in the girls race Saturday, which runs at 11:30 a.m. Northridge sophomore Haylee Hile had a strong season all year, winning individual sectional and regional titles before finishing 10th at the semistate race last week. Hile advanced to the state meet a season ago, finishing 27th overall in a time of 18:55. Hile had her full team there last year, as the Raiders placed 16th. This season, she’ll be all alone after Northridge missed advancing to state by five points last week.
Joining Hile as an individual from the area is NorthWood junior Kaitlin Burden. She advanced out of the semistate with a time of 19:38, good for 24th place overall. This will be Burden’s first state appearance.
On the boys side, three area individuals will be running with the Goshen boys team. Two of them are from Westview, as seniors Spencer and Remington Carpenter are making another state appearance. As freshmen, they were part of the Warrior team that placed third overall at the state meet. While they won’t be joined by the rest of their teammates this season, they’re still capping off their illustrious careers with a state appearance. At last week’s semistate race, Spencer finished fourth (15:42) and Remington seventh (15:56) in their state-qualifying runs.
Northridge will have representation in the boys race as well, as Jaxon Miller advanced with a 19th place finish at the semistate last week. He ran the race in 16:17 to advance. This will be Miller’s first state appearance.
