GOSHEN — Summer miles are behind them and nearly three weeks of official practice is in the books.
It was time to race outside competition and that’s just what the boys and girls did Thursday, Aug. 17 in the 2023 season-opening Goshen Invitational cross country meet at a soggy Shanklin Park.
While no team scores were kept, the races featured athletes from Goshen, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Jimtown, Plymouth, Prairie Heights and Tippecanoe Valley.
The two 5,000-meter races were run in conditions that were sunny at 75. A downpour an hour before the meet made for a wet course.
“I’m pretty impressed for where we’re at,” Goshen head coach Mike Wynn said. “They were running pretty well. As far as game plans, I didn’t say a word. I just let the kids race.”
The first RedHawk and first overall boy across the finish line was sophomore Dorian Diaz, who was clocked in 17:19.
“It was good,” Diaz said of his performance. “The course was wet and a little heavy on my feet, but I was able to get past it with the team I’ve been working with.”
“Today I just wanted to go sub-17:30 and I ran under that.”
Looking at Goshen’s potential, Diaz gave his view on what could make for a strong season.
“I think we’re all going to be tied together,” Diaz said. “Our times are going to be close.”
Junior Kassandra “Kassi” Ortega paced the RedHawks in the girls race, finishing third in 21:37. Tippecanoe Valley’s Chensee Miller placed first in 20:20.
“I was just going out there to run,” Ortega said. “I wasn’t thinking about a certain time. I know I’ve been training hard and I’ve got it.”
What about the puddles?
“I don’t really mind it,” Ortega said. “But I’d rather run on dry land.”
Ortega also gave her season outlook.
“We just need to get along with each other, push each other and just be confident,” Ortega said. “If we are (with a teammate in a race) we do try to stick with them.”
Wynn said his runners met twice a week during the summer, but were encouraged to enjoy their summer.
“I want them to be kids and have fun,” Wynn said. “I want them to come into the season in-shape. But being in-shape and being in running shape are two different things.
“When the season starts, it’s time to work and build things up.”
Dallas Troyer is the first-year cross country coach at Bethany.
“There’s always that honeymoon period,” Troyer said. “We’re getting to know each other. After two-and-a-half or three weeks we understand where we’re at, where we’re going and what adjustments we are going to make.”
“With this being the first meet we were trying to get our legs back underneath us, have a good race and see what our training was doing. We did pretty well for our first meet. We still have some things to work on.”
Senior Jesse Bontrager led the Bruins, placing fifth in 17:56.
“I went out at about 5:20 or so for the first mile,” Bontrager said. “At about Mile 2 Goshen moved as a team and I fell behind them a little bit, but I’m not too worried about that for the first race.”
“I wanted to break 18:00 and I did that.”
Fourth-year runner Bontrager wants to have a bond with his teammates this fall.
“I would love to have a tight family atmosphere,” Bontrager said. “Not all of us are at the same level. I want them to have a good experience this year and see that running can be for them.”
Bethany senior Alina Bergstresser was the lone girl running for the Bruins Thursday.
She is also a fourth-year prep runner.
“When I’m running well it’s normally the mentality,” Bergstresser said, who placed 51st and was clocked in 28:50 Thursday. “I tend to get down on myself, but when I coaching myself on the inside, that’s when things get better.”
Goshen competes next in the ECA Hokum Karem at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Woodland Trails off C.R. 17 in Elkhart and Trinity at Greenlawn visits Bethany Monday, Aug. 21.
CROSS COUNTRYGoshen Invitational(At Shanklin Park)No Team ScoresParticipating schools: Goshen, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Jimtown, Plymouth, Prairie Heights, Tippecanoe Valley.
BoysTop 10: Dorian Diaz (G) 17:19, Alex Lopez (G) 17:26, Lincoln Clark (G) 17:28, Levi Schlegel (G) 17:29, Jesse Bontrager (BC) 17:56, Devyn Clements (ECA) 18:24, Brady Abney (G) 18:29, Peter Moser (G) 18:57, Roman Nyce (BC) 19:13, Benjamin Leeper (ECA) 19:22.
GirlsTop 10: Chesnee Miller (TV) 20:20, Sophie Wray (Pl) 21:23, Kassi Ortega (G) 21:37, Ashlynn Myers (PH) 21:58, Katia Fernandez (PH) 22:20, Edith Loera (G) 22:41, Lindsay Rodman (G) 23:11, Jetci Cid (G) 23:15, Lauren Gurtner (P) 23:21, Eliza Herber (G) 23:24.