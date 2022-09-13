WARSAW — The second Northern Lakes Conference cross country Round Robin race didn’t offer much variety over the first one two weeks ago.
The Warsaw girls and Northridge boys teams both went 7-0 again Tuesday, giving them 14-0 overall conference records respectively. The individual winners on the course at Warsaw High School were also the same as 14 days ago, as the Tigers’ Josefina Rastrelli was the girls’ champ and Mishawaka’s Liam Bauschke the boys winner. Their winning times were 18:27 and 15:48, respectively.
Given their undefeated conference marks, the Warsaw girls and Northridge boys picked up all eight regular season points that go toward the NLC championship. The other half of the conference title is decided at the championship invite on Oct. 1 at Ox Bow Park.
NORTHRIDGE BOYS DEPTH A STRENGTH ONCE AGAIN
A sea of yellow jerseys all crossed the finish line of the boys’ race together Tuesday, as Northridge claimed spots 4-7 in the final individual standings. Those finishers, in order, were Jaxon Miller (16:24), David Gingerich (16:32), Baylor Miller (16:37) and Will Knox (16:41).
For good measure, Joe Keyser then came in 11th place with a time of 16:56.
“We know that our strength this year is going to be that pack running,” Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. “… We had some big performances (Tuesday). Joe Keyser broke 17 (minutes) for the first time ever; I think he’s gone 17:15 before this year. Will Knox ran great as well as our fourth. That pack is just fun to watch because it’s changing. Our fourth and fifth is different than the last race we ran, and that’s awesome because then, in practice, they’re competing.”
Goshen repeated its 6-1 performance from two weeks ago on Tuesday, led by a second-place finish from senior Tommy Claxton (16:15) and a third place from senior Luis Loera (16:19). Dorian Diaz also had a nice showing for the RedHawks, placing 10th with a time of 16:53.
NorthWood had a pair of top 10 individual finishers. Owen Allen was eighth in 16:43, while Jordan Burden was ninth in 16:50. The Panthers finished with a 4-3 mark on the evening.
NORTHRIDGE GIRLS GET HILE BACK
Two weeks ago, the Northridge girls cross country team was without seniors Haylee Hile and Emma Long.
Tuesday, they had one of those competitors back, as Hile ran in her first race in more than two weeks. She was able to finish fifth overall individually and third on her team with a time of 19:52. The two Raider runners to place in front of her were senior Tame Baylis (2nd overall, 19:08) and freshman Dakotah Moore (4th overall, 19:46).
Northridge had another top 15 finisher in Addy Long (14th, 20:51), but the depth of Warsaw was too much to overcome. The Tigers had five runners finish in the top 11, led by race winner Rastrelli.
Being able to round out their starting lineup is a key if the Raiders want to win the NLC invite, according McClane.
“We’ll need some help from our 4, 5, 6 and 7 girls to break through (the Warsaw pack),” McClane said. “It’s going to take some work. … Some of it will be training. We know that we don’t train to run our best meets this time of the season. We put a lot on the conference meet and starting the tournament off of that, so we expect some really big performances.”
Notably from The Goshen News coverage area, NorthWood freshman Hanna Clyde finished third individually with a time of 19:45. The Panthers went 5-2 on the evening as a team.
Wawasee freshman Mia Hodgson also had a strong showing, finishing eighth individually with a time of 20:12.
NLC ROUND ROBIN #2 RESULTS
Top five finishers for each team listed. Top 15 individuals noted
1. Warsaw (7-0): Josefina Rastrelli 18:27 (1st), Mikayla Mimnaugh 20:08 (7th), Ella Laput 20:32 (9th), Samantha Rastrelli 20:40 (10th), Marissa Howett 20:41 (11th)
2. Northridge (6-1): Tame Baylis 19:08 (2nd), Dakotah Moore 19:46 (4th), Haylee Hile 19:52 (5th), Addy Long 20:51 (14th), Kylie McMann 21:42
3. NorthWood (5-2): Hanna Clyde 19:45 (3rd), Sydney Prenkert 21:04, Faith Towler 21:55, Marli Hartman 22:12, Savanah Slone 22:18
4. Mishawaka (4-3): Jada Rogers 20:47 (12th), Camryn Long 21:39, Jillian Waelbroeck 22:12, Maddie Buraczewski 22:32, Mercedes Simpson 23:01
5. Plymouth (3-4): Sophie Wray 19:57 (6th), Bailey Edmiston 22:04, Lauren Gurtner 22:13, Emmar Erhart 23:04, Ellie Gifford 23:11
6. Goshen (2-5): Kassandra Ortega 21:19, Edith Loera 21:20, Caitlin Yoder Rupp 23:35, Jetci Cid 22:38, Micaela Corbin 23:37
7. Concord (1-6): Zoe Roberts 21:54, Samia Latif 22:24, Maggie Weldy 22:38, Abriana Davila 22:39, Alex Brunswick 23:53
8. Wawasee (0-7): Mia Hodgson 20:12 (8th), Trinity LaJoice 23:23, Abby Speicher 24:48, America Benitez 26:03, Heatherlynn Holder 26:46
Other individuals in top 15: Elizabeth Vander Bie, Warsaw, 13th; Ellie Transparenti, Warsaw, 15th.
BOYS
1. Northridge (7-0): Jaxon Miller 16:24 (4th), David Gingerich 16:32 (5th), Baylor Miller 16:37 (6th), Will Knox 16:41 (7th), Joe Keyser 16:56 (11th)
2. Goshen (6-1): Tommy Claxton 16:15 (2nd), Luis Loera 16:19 (3rd), Dorian Diaz 16:53 (10th), Alex Lopez 17:05 (15th), Brady Abney 17:41
3. Warsaw (5-2): Tyler Swartz 17:04 (13th), Ryun Hoffert 17:06, Jackson Gackenheimer 17:11, Gabe Klein 17:13, Andrew Potter 17:25
4. NorthWood (4-3): Owen Allen 16:43 (8th), Jordan Burden 16:50 (9th), Bereket Bennett 17:13, Jonathan Towler 17:29, Cole Davis 17:37
5. Concord (3-4): Colyn Chris 17:39, Reid Sollars 17:47, Chad Kennedy 18:06, Anthony Claudio 18:13, Jackson Yoder 18:29
6. Mishawaka (2-5): Liam Bauschke 15:48 (1st), Toby Quintana 17:05, Blake Overmyer 17:45, Cameron Melton 18:45, Jonathan Waelbroeck 19:23
7. Wawasee (1-6): Hunter Allen 18:25, Dominic Speybroeck 18:44, Brady McDonald 18:59, Josiah Boyer 19:03, Isaac Winters 19:05
8. Plymouth (0-7): Trey Hall 17:04 (14th), Coby Walters 19:05, Joe Stauffer 19:25, Gavyn Ferman 19:46, Max Marohn 20:04
Other individuals in top 15: Jon Spicher, Northridge, 17:02 (13th)