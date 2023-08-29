DUNLAP — The Northern Lakes Conference’s first cross country Round Robin took place Tuesday and the conference’s talent was well represented.
Northridge and Warsaw battled for the top spot in each race, but the Tigers edged the Raiders on both sides.
The top four mirrored each other on both sides with Warsaw being followed by Northridge, Mishawaka and Goshen.
The action started with the boy’s race and was highlighted by 10th-ranked Warsaw and 17th-ranked Northridge. Raider sophomore Baylor Miller placed eighth last year at the same event, and finished fourth this time with a time of 16:38 – nearly 21 seconds better than last season.
Miller trailed only three runners, Mishawaka’s leader William Bauschke (1), and the Warsaw tandem of Jackson Gackenheimer (2) and Tyler Mimnaugh (3).
In the fight for the top, Northridge placed all five runners in the top 15 but the Tigers slipped by, sending Northridge to 6-1 on the day.
Following behind the top two were Mishawaka (74), Goshen (79), Wawasee (149), Concord (162), NorthWood (185) and Plymouth (238).
Goshen was led by three top 15 runners including Dorian Diaz (9), Alexander Lopez (12) and Lincoln Clark (14). Before the results had been posted, RedHawk coach Mike Wynn was wary about the start of the race and was quick to blame himself.
“That could have been my fault today,” Wynn said about the group’s start. “I told them to go out a little slower because I thought it would be a fast first mile. I think it was, but in hindsight we weren’t towards the front of that second pack to really make any good moves.”
While Concord finished 2-5, the Minutemen were out a few bodies to sickness and were out another top runner with an injury. Those factors contributed to the showing Tuesday afternoon.
The girls’ race began with a quick start out of the starting gun. After the first mile, separation began to form. Warsaw’s Josefina Rastrelli built a large gap, nearly running the final stretch alone. Rastrelli finished with a time of 19:08 which became a 26-second separation between her and Northridge leader Dakotah Moore who placed second with a time of 19:34.
Moore finished third a year ago as a freshman, this time shaving off almost a whole minute from her time.
The Raiders top three finished inside the top 15 spots, but the back two trailed far, leaving No. 13 Warsaw the winner by 31 points. Northridge however held off Mishawaka by one point, despite the Cavemen placing all five runners in front of the Northridge’s final two scorers.
Following the top three position were Goshen (107), Concord (134), NorthWood (152), Plymouth (162) and Wawasee (179).
Both Goshen teams won the Penn Invitational this past weekend, and the leader on the girl’s side again led the RedHawks. Kassandra Ortega finished 10th with a final time of 20:44.
Concord faired better on the girl’s side, with Zoe Roberts the lead runner for the Minutemen. Finishing 9th, Roberts clocked in three seconds before Ortega with a time of 20:41.
“Our second runner didn’t run too well today, but top five, not too bad,” Concord girl’s head coach Jerry Redmond said. “We’re still trying to get our packs closer together, especially the second pack.”
Now with a good look at the opposing teams in the NLC, all schools will get a couple weeks to improve before the second Round Robin takes place at Warsaw Sept. 12.
NLC ROUND ROBIN #1 RESULTS
Top five for each school listed
BOYS
1. Warsaw (7-0) – Jackson Gackenheimer 16:22 (2), Tyler Mimnaugh 16:31 (3), Tyler Swartz 16:41 (5), Gabriel Klein 17:11 (16), Rick Orr 17:27 (19)
2. Northridge (6-1) – Baylor Miller 16:38 (4), David Gingerich 16:41 (6), Marc Hernandez 16:45 (8), Joe Keyser 16:55 (11), Xavier Miller 17:04 (13)
3. Mishawaka (5-2) – William Bauschke 15:47 (1), Toby Quintana 16:43 (7), Aiden Rogers 16:53 (10), Cameron Melton 17:27 (20), Brayden Plonski 18:55 (36)
4, Goshen (4-3) – Dorian Diaz 16:46 (9), Alexander Lopez 17:00 (12), Lincoln Clark 17:04 (14), Levi Schlegel 17:16 (17), Brady Abney 17:55 (27)
5. Wawasee (3-4) – Hunter Allen 17:49 (26), Mason Worrell 18:00 (28), Ivan Waikel 18:11 (29), Issac Winters 18:44 (32), John David Stoffel 18:52 (34)
6. Concord (2-5) – Reid Sollars 17:08 (15), Jaxson Meyer 18:19 (30), Alejandro Gonzales 18:45 (33), Nicholas Kustron 19:12 (41), Daniel Montiel 19:28 (43)
7. NorthWood (1-6) – Owen Allen 17:46 (24), Quinn Coffin 17:48 (25), Bradley Mason 19:04 (39), Cohen Clayton 20:02 (47), Henry Pfeiffer 20:10 (50)
8. Plymouth (0-7) – Ethan Podlesak 19:00 (38), Joseph Stauffer 19:48 (45), Aidan Faulstich 20:05 (48), Coby Walters 20:39 (53), Freddy Kallenberg 20:44 (54).
GIRLS
1. Warsaw (7-0) – Josefina Rastrelli 19:08 (1), Samantha Rastrelli 20:07 (4), Eden Metz 20:40 (8), Marissa Howett 20:49 (11), Elizabeth Vander Bie 21:44 (16)
2. Northridge (6-1) – Dakotah Moore 19:34 (2), Addy Long 20:31 (7), Gretchen Ludwig 20:50 (12), Snyder Izzy 22:04 (22), Briene Bemis 22:33 (28)
3. Mishawaka (5-2) – Koryn Flick 20:20 (6), Jada Rogers 21:20 (13), Elliana Buraczewksi 21:41 (15), Savannah Hinton 21:46 (17), Tori Buraczewski 22:00 (21)
4. Goshen (4-3) – Kassandra Ortega 20:44 (10), Edith Loera-Arambula 21:56 (19), Lindsay Rodman 21:58 (20), Jetcimani Cid 22:30 (27), Eliza Herber 22:45 (31)
5. Concord (3-4) – Zoe Roberts 20:41 (9), Maggie Weldy 22:16 (24), Abriana Davis 22:48 (32), Myiah Bryant 23:12 (34), Lilian Hunter 23:19 (35)
6. NorthWood (2-5) – Sydney Prenkert 21:32 (14), Savannah Slone 22:23 (26), Hanna Clyde 22:33 (29), Marli Hartman 23:31 (41), Ava Zercher 23:33 (42)
7. Plymouth (1-6) – Sophie Wray 19:44 (3), Lauren Gurtner 23:22 (37), Ellie Gifford 23:22 (38), Lola Hissong 23:22 (39), Rylee Laird 23:45 (45)
8. Wawasee (0-7) – Mia Hodgson 20:16 (5), Jasmine Hernandez 22:14 (23), Abby Speicher 23:47 (47), America Benitez 24:16 (50), Cyanna Leon 26:03 (54)