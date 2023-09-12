WARSAW — Dakotah Moore was among the many runners who enjoyed their best times of the high school cross country season — if not a career-best — as Northern Lakes Conference Round Robin #2 was staged Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Northridge sophomore broke 19:00 for the first time, placing second out of 138 runners in the girls race in 18:56.7.
“There were a lot of people out there encouraging,” said Moore. “It was a really good day to run, too. The weather was nice.”
It was partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 60s.
Many racers went lickety-split compared to the NLC Round Robin #1 that was held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Ox Bow Park in Dunlap.
Moore says the Raiders have gotten better since that meet.
“We’ve improved a lot,” said Moore. “We’ve been a lot more positive. We’ve connected and gotten to know each a lot more.”
“Overall, we’ve worked a lot harder in our workouts.”
Northridge (No. 13 boys and No. 22 girls) and Warsaw (No. 14 boys and No. 18 girls) both came in with ranked teams.
Ryan McClane, head coach for both Raiders teams, gave his assessment.
“The girls really stepped up and ran really well,” said McClane. “We had some good performances on the boys side. We just needed to compete.
“We’ll see how we can get faster as that (IHSAA) tournament gets closer.”
Concord, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee go to the New Prairie Invitational Saturday, Sept. 16. The NLC meet is Sept. 30 with the Elkhart Sectional for area schools Oct. 14 and the New Prairie Regional (that’s a switch from Elkhart) on Oct. 21.
Goshen senior Lincoln Clark helped his team by placing sixth out of 164 in 16:28.
“We’ve been training pretty hard and racing pretty high,” said Clark of the RedHawks. “Our teamwork has really helped us out.”
“We’re all sticking together during races and during training and it’s really helped us push each other.”
Why the fast times at Warsaw?
“It’s just a blazing fast course,” said Clark.
Said Goshen head coach Mike Wynn, “We raced well. They boys did a very nice job of going out, packing a little bit tougher and finishing through the whole race.
“The girls are also doing some good things.”
Wawasee sophomore Mia Hodgson finished fifth in the girls race in 19:49.1.
“I felt kind of weak at the end, but I just pushed through the pain,” said Hodgson. “I felt myself alone (running through the woods). I was just trying to make surges around the turns and stuff.”
NLC ROUND ROBIN #2 RESULTS
Top five for each school listed
Warsaw – Jackson Gackenheimer 16:04.6 (2), Tyler Mimnaugh 16:20 (4), Tyler Swartz 16:21.3 (5), Rick Orr 17:08.4 (19), Gabriel Klein 17:17.1 (20)
Northridge – David Gingerich 16:35.8 (8), Baylor Miller 16:37.6 (9), Xavier Miller 16:45.7 (11), Joe Keyser 16:48.8 (13), Marc Hernandez 16:52 (14)
Mishawaka – Liam Bauschke 15:35 (1), Aiden Rogers 16:43.1 (10), Toby Quintana 17:05.6 (17), Cameron Melton 17:37.7 (29), Brayden Plonski 18:34.9 (51)
Goshen – Dorian Diaz 16:18.2 (3), Lincoln Clark 16:28 (6), Levi Schlegel 16:32.1 (7), Alexander Lopez 17:00 (12), Peter Moser 17:31.6 (28)
Wawasee – Hunter Allen 17:25.9 (25), John David Stoffel 17:40.6 (33), Ivan Waikel 17:53.1 (37), Mason Worrell 18:16.8 (45), Senate Shaw 18:49.6 (58)
Concord – Reid Sollars 16:47.7 (12), Jackson Yoder 17:43.5 (35), Jaxson Meyer 17:54.3 (38), Daniel Montiel 18:09.7 (43), Alejandro Gonzales 18:40.7 (56)
NorthWood – Jonathan Towler 17:31 (27), Jackson Parvu-Timmer 18:20.4 (46), Bradley Mason 18:39.6 (53), Cohen Clayton 18:52.7 (62), Kody Sprague 19:09.4 (69)
Plymouth – Ethan Podlesak 18:14.6 (44), Aidan Faulstich 19:01.1 (65), Joe Stauffer 19:36 (80), Freddy Kallenberg 19:48.1 (87), Cody Walters 20:04.2 (99)
Warsaw – Josefina Rastrelli 18:18.6 (1), Eden Metz 19:44.2 (4), Samantha Rastrelli 19:54.1 (6), Marissa Howett 19:55.4 (7), Elizabeth Vander Bie 20:53.3 (16)
Northridge – Dakotah Moore 18:56.7 (2), Addy Long 19:55.7 (8), Gretchen Ludwig 20:17 (11), Alli Ambers 20:44.1 (14), Brie Bemis 21:24.2 (22)
Mishawaka – Savannah Hinton 20:35.9 (12), Koryn Flick 20:36.7 (13), Jada Rogers 21:16.5 (18), Tori Buraczewski 21:33.5 (25), Ellie Buraczewski 21:48.9 (29)
Goshen – Kassandra Ortega 20:05.8 (9), Edith Loera-Arambula 20:58 (17), Lindsay Rodman 21:20.8 (20), Eliza Herber 21:24.6 (23), Jetcimani Cid 21:53.1 (30)
Concord – Zoe Roberts 20:07.8 (10), Maggie Weldy 21:35 (26), Abriana Davila 22:14.1 (38), Sharon Hernandez 22:21.8 (40), Lillian Hunter 23:25.6 (66)
NorthWood – Sydney Prenkert 20:45 (15), Hanna Clyde (28), Savannah Slone 22:01 (32), Hanna Clyde 21:46.7 (29), Ava Zercher 22:09.6 (35)
Plymouth – Sophie Wray 19:01.5 (3), Ellie Gifford 22:24.5 (41), Taylor Schadek 22:57.1 (51), Marissa Lanfeldt 23:10.9 (53), Lauren Gurtner 23:13.1 (55)
Wawasee – Mia Hodgson 19:49.1 (5), American Benitez 23:16.2 (58), Cyanna Leon 24:33.1 (92), Heatherlynn Holder 25:26.8 (103), Aowyn Fuller 28:21.8 (127)