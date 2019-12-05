DUNLAP — Concord met Elkhart Memorial in a high school wrestling dual meet for the second time in less than two weeks Thursday, Dec. 5 at McCuen Gym.
The Minutemen topped the Crimson Chargers 42-21 as part of the 2019-20 season-opening Warsaw Invitational.
Thursday’s match counted toward the Northern Lakes Conference standings and Concord came away with a 42-34 victory.
“We wrestled hard,” said Minutemen head coach Brian Woodworth, who saw his team move to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the NLC. “It’s a work in progress. We’ve got some veteran guys, but we’ve got a lot of young guys. They’re good athletes. But, for some of them, it’s the first year wrestling or maybe the second year.”
There were seven matches Thursday. Concord won by forfeit at 106, 120,
126 and 138 pounds. Memorial triumphed by forfeit at 132 and 170.
There was a double forfeit at 113.
The Minutemen got pin victories from juniors Cameron Galvan (145) and Brenden Stockman (152) and sophomore Joey Garcia (195).
“The one that stood at the most was Stockman,” said Woodworth. “He looked really good.”
Stockman led 4-1 at the end of the first period and was ahead 11-3 when he pinned Memorial sophomore Kayden Shepard in 1:05.
“(Garcia) is coming along,” said Woodworth. “He’s strong as a horse.
He learns everyday and he listens. He’s another first-year wrestler.”
Garcia’s fall against junior Kayden Onyon came in 1:51.
Memorial (0-6, 0-3) has 14 wrestlers on its roster. Chargers earning on-mat victories Thursday were senior Kamden Goering (major decision at 160), senior Nathan Sabas (pin at 182), freshman Dyllan Marquez (pin at 220) and senior Andrew Schulz (pin at 285).
“The kids progressed a lot from when we wrestled at Warsaw,” said Chargers head coach Brian Weaver. “As far their technique working on the things we’ve focused on in the (practice) room, the kids are picking up everything we’re trying to show them.
“It’s hard when you’re forfeiting five weight classes. You’re giving up 30 points right from the beginning. You do the best you can with what you have. At the end of the day, you sit down with the kids and say ‘you’ve got to take the forfeits out of that equation.’
“We just have to keep moving forward.”
Before the Feb. 1 Elkhart Sectional at Memorial, Minutemen and Charger wrestlers will have chances to meet again at the NLC Championships Jan. 25 at Plymouth.
Concord 42, Elkhart Memorial 34
(Competition Began at 106)
106 — Chad Kennedy (C) by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Vicente Diaz (C) by forfeit. 126 — Rey Garay (C) by forfeit. 132 — Sema Reid
(M) by forfeit. 138 — Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (C) by forfeit. 145 — Cameron Galvan (C) pinned Dylan Black :36. 152 — Brenden Stockman (C) pinned Kayden Shepard 3:05. 160 — Kamden Goering (M) maj. dec. Andrew BonDurant (C) 15-2. 170 — Clayton Lundy (M) by forfeit. 182 — Nathan Sabas (M) pinned Logan Sunday (C) 3:15. 195 — Joey Garcia (C) pinned Kayden Onyon :51. 220 — Dyllan Marquez (M) pinned Drew Smeltzer 2:34. 285 — Andrew Schulz (M) pinned Jayden Ochoa 1:28.
Official: Craig Bultemeier.
Records (next meets): Goshen at Memorial (0-6, 0-3) Tuesday, Dec. 10; Concord (5-2, 1-1) at Northridge Super Dual Saturday, Dec. 14.
JV score: Concord won 9-6.
Winners: Concord — Bradyn Goss (160) decision, Anthony Ilagor (285) pin. Memorial — Cervantes Mitchell (170) pin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.