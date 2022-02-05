MISHAWAKA — On a day where Penn won its 11th wrestling regional championship in the last 12 years, Wawasee was able to qualify eight wrestlers for next week’s East Chicago semistate tournament.
The Warriors were led by sophomore Kaleb Salazar, who was the individual regional champion at 106 pounds. Junior Hunter Miller (138), freshman Ethan Rodriguez (145) and junior Cameron Zimmerman (170) all had runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes as well.
Also advancing to semistate from Wawasee were sophomore Noah Wolf (third at 113), junior Logan Stuckman (fourth at 132), junior Gavin Malone (fourth at 160) and senior Tim Shortt (fourth at 182).
SALAZAR WINS REGIONAL
Salazar was already guaranteed a spot in semistate going into Saturday, as he received a first-round bye due to a forfeit.
The sophomore came out aggressive in his semifinal match, constantly moving forward in his match against Penn freshman Ryann Schmidtendorff. Although he didn’t score many points, Salazar was still able to pick up a 3-1 victory.
“Me and (coach Frank Bumgardner), we were talking about what we should do,” Salazar said. “I just had to keep hard pressure throughout the match and make sure that (Schmidtendorff) didn’t get an over-hook on my head because he likes to trip. So, I tried to keep the inside control and it ended up well for me.”
Salazar had similar success in the final, controlling the match from start to finish to win, 7-1, over Mishawaka junior Xavier Chavez.
“The strategy was to just go in and wrestle my match,” said Salazar of the championship tilt. “And that’s what I did. I’ve wrestled him before, and that’s going to be how I wrestle him for the rest of the times that I wrestle him.”
Salazar is now 23-4 on the season and has positioned himself to do well at semistate. If he wins his first two matches at East Chicago next week, he will advance to the state tournament.
“It means a lot to me because now I got bragging rights on my brother,” said Salazar, who’s older brother, Kameron, won a sectional title in baseball at Wawasee last spring. “That’s a good thing. I’m just going to work my butt off and hopefully succeed so I can go to state.”
Bumgardner noted how Salazar, along with the rest of his teammates, have been performing better late in the season.
“If you go by rankings, those were seven, eight and nine,” said Bumgardner of the 106-pound bracket. “So, those were two very legit opponents (for Salazar). We got better; we got better from earlier in the year. We’re wrestling really tough right now, and that was a pretty good day for (Salazar) right there to go win a regional title and set himself up well for sure.”
MOMENTUM TOWARD SEMISTATE
Arguably the most dramatic victory of the day for the Warriors came in Shortt’s first-round win. After trailing most of the match, Shortt was able to use the leverage of Mishawaka junior Caiden Williams and pin him in the third round. Although Shortt would go on to lose his next two matches, the victory over Williams guaranteed him his spot at semistate.
In the three other championship matches Wawasee wrestled, Miller was pinned in 1:26 by Penn sophomore Wesley Harper, Rodriguez dropped a 13-3 decision to Penn sophomore Zymarion Hollyfield and Zimmerman lost a close 10-7 contest to Mishawaka junior Isaac Valdez.
“Hunter at 138, we had a very specific type of game plan, but we knew physicality may be an issue,” Bumgardner said. “We were in the positions we wanted to be in, but Harper just did a good job. Ethan at 145, we looked a little bit slow for the situation. I don’t want to blame it on a freshman being in a regional final, but you kind of wonder a little bit.
“And then at 170, we had a really good match. There’s one key position that happened three times in that match — if we can negate those points being scored and its baseline defense, it’s a totally different match.”
With eight wrestlers going to compete for spots in the state tournament next week, Bumgardner’s excitement level for his team is probably the highest its been all season.
“We’re pretty dang good … You come in and you move on, not only a good portion, but a significant portion — it means we’re wrestling well,” Bumgardner said. “So, how’s our confidence level? Well, pretty dang high. We’re wrestling well for what we are.”
2022 PENN WRESTLING REGIONAL — Wrestlers advancing to semistate
(Placing at regional in parenthesis)
106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar, Wawasee (1st); Xavier Chavez, Mishawaka (2nd); Ryan Schmidtendorff, Penn (3rd); Bryan McNees, Warsaw (4th).
113 pounds: Dylan Bennett, Penn (1st); Braxton White, Plymouth (2nd); Noah Wolf, Wawasee (3rd); Robert Poe, South Bend Adams (4th).
120 pounds: Gunnar Sandefur, Mishawaka (1st); Jake Petras, Penn (2nd); Galvin Shambaugh, Tippecanoe Valley (3rd), Elias Garza, Warsaw (4th).
126 pounds: Matteo Vargo, Penn (1st); Beau Brabender, Mishawaka (2nd); Isaiah Martinez, Warsaw (3rd); Barrett Heller, Tippecanoe Valley (4th).
132 pounds: Zar Walker, Mishawaka (1st); Bryce Denton, Penn (2nd); Drake Monteleongo, Tippecanoe Valley (3rd); Logan Stuckman, Wawasee (4th).
138 pounds: Wesley Harper, Penn (1st); Hunter Miller, Wawasee (2nd); Wesley Smith, Plymouth (3rd); Conner Deason, LaVille (4th).
145 pounds: Zymarion Hollyfield, Penn (1st); Ethan Rodriguez, Wawasee (2nd); Jamaiel Lowe, South Bend Riley (3rd); Bailey Moser, Bremen (4th).
152 pounds: Keagen Mabie, Mishawaka (1st); Andrew Ross, Warsaw (2nd); Grant Mallery, Penn (3rd); Ryan Burns, South Bend Riley (4th).
160 pounds: AJ Steenbeke, Penn (1st); Cameron Powell, Mishawaka (2nd); Bradey Pittman, Plymouth (3rd); Gavin Malone, Wawasee (4th).
170 pounds: Isaac Valdez, Mishawaka (1st); Cameron Zimmerman, Wawasee (2nd); Jaxson Walters, Warsaw (3rd); David Cox, Triton (4th).
182 pounds: Brandon Hammer, Tippecanoe Valley (1st); Matt McCrum, Plymouth (2nd); Braxton Garza, South Bend Riley (3rd); Tim Shortt, Wawasee (4th).
195 pounds: Christian Chavez, Mishawaka (1st); Bazle Owens, Tippecanoe Valley (2nd); Jack Aronowski, South Bend Saint Joseph (3rd); Paul DeWitt, LaVille (4th).
220 pounds: Juan Grange, Penn (1st); Jonathan Neese, LaVille (2nd); Dalton Alber, Tippecanoe Valley (3rd); Isaac Beam, Warsaw (4th).
285 pounds: Anthony Popi, Plymouth (1st); Peyton Kendall, Penn (2nd); Zander Paden, Mishawaka (3rd); Gideon Castro, Warsaw (4th).
Total wrestlers advanced to semistate: Penn 11, Mishawaka 9, Wawasee 8, Warsaw 7, Tippecanoe Valley 6, Plymouth 5, LaVille 3, South Bend Riley 3, Bremen 1, South Ben St. Joseph 1, South Bend Adams 1, Triton 1.
Final team standings: Penn 214.5, Mishawaka 176.5, Wawasee 106.5, Plymouth 78, Warsaw 73, Tippecanoe Valley 72, LaVille 34, South Bend Riley 28.5, South Bend Saint Joseph 9, South Bend Adams 8, Bremen 6. Culver Academies, Culver Community, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Clay and South Bend Washington each had wrestlers compete, but did not score any team points.
