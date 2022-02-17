SYRACUSE — Cheryl Merchant is getting some long overdue recognition this weekend.
Merchant has been selected by the Indiana State Wrestling Association (ISWA) for this year’s John Hurrle Award, presented annually to “an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the sport of Amateur Wrestling in the State of Indiana,” according to the ISWA website.
Merchant fits the criteria of the award perfectly, having been a volunteer helper for the Wawasee wrestling program and the ISWA as a whole since the 1990-91 season.
“I talked with Pat Culp — she’s the president of the ISWA — and she was the one who called me about it,” Merchant said. “Pat and I are good friends, and I was just floored. She said, ‘This wasn’t even close. You were voted in pretty easily.’ I was just very honored. … John Hurrle’s famous quote is ‘Do it for the kids,’ and that’s what I’ve felt all along is the reason why I’m out doing this. It’s for the kids.”
John Hurrle was one of the original founders of the ISWA. He spent most of his high school coaching career at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis and also served on the association’s Board of Directors from 1978 to 1991.
The winner of the Hurrle Award is chosen by ISWA member clubs and directors. Merchant will be presented with the award at the annual Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association (IHSWCA) banquet Sunday in Indianapolis, the day after the state tournament concludes.
“It seemed as though once the first person actually nominated her this year, it was like a light bulb for everybody else; like, ‘Oh wait, we have not given her this award before?’” Wawasee head wrestling coach Frank Bumgardner said. “It was just a snowball effect where she had numerous people nominate her, and then it became unanimous on who was going to win it.”
HOW SHE STARTED
Merchant first started getting involved with the Wawasee wrestling program when her oldest son, Ryan, started wrestling in 1991. Her middle son, John, also wrestled after that, giving her eight years of helping out the program while her children were involved.
“Before I got involved with wrestling, I got involved with Scouts,” Merchant said. “All three of my boys are Eagle Scouts, and so I started there in 1984 and I’m still active today. … So, when my boys got involved (in wrestling), it was just like, ‘Well, can you help out?’ And it started with our little kids’ tournament.”
For most people, they stop being involved with a team as a volunteer once their children graduate.
Not Merchant, though.
“Once you get involved — and this is probably true of other organizations, be it sports or something else — you make friendships,” Merchant said. “It was going to be hard giving up those friendships, so it just seemed a natural thing to do. … I was needed, of course; that was part of it, too. But I just found it rewarding.”
Merchant’s involvement with youth wrestling has grown beyond Wawasee as well, as she helps out annually at the ISWA state tournaments. Her work at Wawasee includes running the high school’s November and December dual meets they host and organizing the youth tournament as well.
“We had our youth tournament on Jan. 30, and we had 240 wrestlers there,” Merchant said.
Even before his time as Wawasee’s head coach, Bumgardner could see the impact Merchant had on the wrestling community in the area and state.
“I always knew that she was always there to support us and the kids,” Bumgardner said. “I knew that from a distance even. She’s always the one there to answer any questions from the kids, making sure that tournaments were run well and opportunities were presented for kids.”
THE POWER OF CAKE
One of Merchant’s lasting legacies at the Wawasee program has nothing to do with wrestling at all.
When her kids started wrestling, Merchant noticed that her oldest son and another wrestler on the team had trouble maintaining their weight during the season. She still wanted her children to enjoy tasty food, though, and so she started a new tradition where if the Warriors won a sectional championship, she would make angel food cake for the team.
“I know it’s sweet, but it’s light and there’s no fat in it,” said Merchant, describing the cake. “And there’s no icing on it; it’s just cake. … It just kind of became a tradition that Cheryl brought the cake for the team.”
Wawasee wrestlers must’ve been motivated by this offer, as they won nine-straight sectionals from 1992 to 2000. They then added another one in 2002 to give them 10 in 11 seasons.
Following that surge of winning, though, came a lull. From 2002 to 2017, Wawasee only claimed one sectional crown (2010).
Bumgardner was hired at the start of the 2015-16 season, and he started to turn the program around. In his third year at the helm, the Warriors won a sectional title. Merchant had the angel food cake ready to go — a tradition Bumgardner knew nothing about.
“I had no idea about this tradition until the 2017-18 season in the week of sectionals,” Bumgardner said. “It was very evident that we were going to win, and I heard about it and I was like, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ And then, (my assistant coaches) who have been around the program a long time were telling me, ‘Yeah, Cheryl is going to bake us a food cake.’ I went, ‘OK, cool!’”
“Coach Frank had to be brought along to understand this because there had been such a lull in the years when we had won it every year that a lot of people had forgotten it,” Merchant added. “Now, (assistant coach) Jamie Salazar hadn’t forgotten because he was on some of those teams. But Frank wasn’t originally aware of it.”
Wawasee then won three more sectionals in a row from 2019-2021, continuing the food cake tradition.
The Warriors entered this past January’s Plymouth sectional as the favorites to win for a fifth time in a row, so Merchant made sure to make three cakes the night before to be ready. Wawasee was upset by the host Pilgrims, however, by one point, meaning the cake had to remain in the car.
It still went to good use, however.
“The next day was the (youth) tournament, so it all showed up in the hospitality room,” Merchant said. “The wrestlers all said, ‘This doesn’t taste as good after a loss.’”
VOLUNTEER SPIRIT
Merchant will now get to be honored by her peers Sunday. Bumgardner pointed to the angel food cake as a microcosm of the person she is.
“It’s angel food cake — it’s not that big of a deal. But to know that she’s been that stable of a figure for 25 to 30 years is amazing,” Bumgardner said. “And it’s always providing; it’s just one more thing … to really encapsulate who she is.”
Merchant hopes the example she has set during her near-four decades of volunteerism can be passed down to future generations of people.
“Volunteerism is important, and I wish our youth could learn that,” Merchant said. “Everything we do is not for money. There are rewards that you get from doing things; just the satisfaction of what you did and helping someone out. I taught for 25 years (at West Noble) — people aren’t going into teaching just for the money. It’s that feeling of doing something for others.”
