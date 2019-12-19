DUNLAP — Four matches that Concord were controlling ended up being pin fall victories for Wawasee, which was enough points for the Warriors to knock off the Minutemen, 43-30, in a Northern Lakes Conference wrestling match Thursday at Concord.
“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” Concord coach Brian Woodworth said. “Four matches, and three of the four I think we were winning. And, we just made bad mistakes and we end up getting pinned. That’s 24 points. We beat them 30-28 if we just lose. We’re giving away free points.”
Pins at 145 pounds, 170, 195 and 220 helped Wawasee prevail. The match started at the 145-pound weight class, where Warrior sophomore Tim Shortt pinned Cameron Galvan 2:53 into the match to give Wawasee an early 6-0 lead.
Concord picked up a pin fall win at 152 from junior Brenden Stockman and a 7-6 decision victory from junior Andrew BonDurant at 160 to take a 9-6 lead. At 170, though, is where the match would change. After a back-and-forth first period between Wawasee senior Logan Baugh and Concord senior Logan Sunday, Baugh pinned Sunday 1:03 into the second to give the Warriors a 12-9 advantage.
A 16-3 victory at 182 pounds from Wawasee senior Fernando Hernandez extended the Wawasee lead to 16-9. Then, the 195 and 220-pound matches followed a similar format as the 170, with a competitive first period followed by a pin from Wawasee in the second.
At 195, Warrior senior Austin LaJoice pinned Concord sophomore Joey Garcia 18 seconds into the second round, while Wawasee sophomore Quintin Spitzmacher pinned Minutemen senior Drew Smeltzer 51 seconds into the second at 220.
“Concord always does a really good job of coming out and competing really hard,” Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner said. “Some of their wrestlers have been around the sport longer than others, but they fight hard. Our kids knew they were going to fight really, really hard tonight.
“I’ll be quite honest: I’m a little disappointed in our effort. We expected to come in, and it showed as though we expected them to lay down, and credit to them: they didn’t. They fought really hard. We have to do better.”
Of the 10 matches contested Thursday, none of them ended in the first period. The quickest wins came from Stockman and LaJoice, who both won in 2:18.
“That’s the way we train — we train to wrestle full matches,” Bumgardner said. “We expect to wrestle full matches, so when we get a match where we can end it early, it’s all the more credit. At the same time, we expect to wrestle six minutes hard so when we do, it’s not a surprise.”
Concord (6-7, 1-3 NLC) heads to LaVille Saturday for a Super Dual tournament. While the Minutemen are still a young team, Woodworth is enjoying the progress his team has made this year.
“We’re taking baby steps, and we’re getting there,” Woodworth said. “Last year, (Wawasee) was a very good team — they destroyed us. Tonight, we closed the gap a little bit. I think they’re down a little bit, but we’re a step above maybe from last year. We do have good athletes, but for a lot of them, it’s their first year (wrestling). It’s a learning curve.”
Wawasee (12-1, 2-1 NLC) host their annual Super Duals meet Saturday in Syracuse. The event will feature two conference matches, including against Northridge. The Raiders enter the tournament 4-0 in NLC action after defeating Goshen Thursday night. Plymouth, who’s 0-2 in NLC competition, will be the other conference foe for Wawasee on Saturday.
“We’re going to treat it as anything else — another conference dual,” Bumgardner said. “(Northridge) is really tough … they do a phenomenal job; they have for years. This year’s no different for them. They’re very tough, very disciplined. Plymouth, same way … It’s going to be a fun day.”
WAWASEE VS. CONCORD WRESTLING — FULL RESULTS
106 — Chad Kennedy (C) wins via forfeit
113 — Hunter Miller (W) wins via forfeit
120 — Vicente Diaz (C) wins via forfeit
126 — Keyan Herbst (W) def. Rey Garay (C) 10-7
132 — Landon Dilley (W) wins via forfeit
138 — Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (C) p. Brenden Dilley (W) 5:31
145 — Tim Shortt (W) pinned Cameron Galvan (C) 2:53
152 — Brenden Stockman (C) pinned Gavin Malone (W) 2:18
160 — Andrew BonDurant (C) def. Isiah Faurote (W) 7-6
170 — Logan Baugh (W) pinned Logan Sunday (C) 3:07
182 — Fernando Hernandez (W) def. Logan Kidder (C) 16-3
195 — Austin LaJoice (W) pinned Joey Garcia (C) 2:18
220 — Quintin Spitzmacher (W) pinned Drew Smeltzer 2:51
285 — Jayden Ochoa (C) def. Nick Clark (W) 2-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.