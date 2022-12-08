GOSHEN — Wawasee took another step to winning a Northern Lakes Conference title Thursday, knocking off Goshen, 58-15, in The Maple City.
The Warriors (11-2, 2-0 NLC) won 11 of the 14 matches contested, only one of which came via forfeit (Kaleb Salazar, 106 pounds).
“We were looking at this on paper and thought there’d be potential for it to be pretty close,” Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner said. “To come out and wrestle pretty aggressively was good to see from our guys.”
Although Wawasee won the overall match with ease, they lost the most competitive one-on-one bout of the evening, which came at the 182-pound weight class.
In a clash between two wrestlers with state tournament aspirations, Goshen junior Laish Detwiler and Wawasee senior Cameron Zimmerman battled in a back-and forth contest. Zimmerman led 4-3 after the first round before Detwiler was able to tie it at five through two periods.
Detwiler then got an escape to start the third round, followed by a takedown, putting him up 8-5. While Zimmerman was able to score a point by escaping, he wasn’t able to get a two-point takedown in the final 30 seconds, giving Detwiler the 8-6 victory.
Detwiler remains unbeaten on the season with the win.
“That was good for Laish to get in a close match; he hadn’t had a close match yet,” Goshen coach Jim Pickard said. “It’s a good time to have that now. … (Detwiler) wrestled well. We made a couple of mistakes early on and got taken down twice, and we had to figure that out. He came back and he came close to a pin.”
“Laish is a pretty good kid; he’s pretty tough,” Bumgardner added. “He kept his composure pretty well. Kudos to both of them: I thought Cameron wrestled really hard. It was a good, competitive match that (Goshen) won. They deserved to win that one.”
The varsity contest began at the 220-pound weight class, with Wawasee freshman Derek Morison scoring a first-round pin over Goshen junior David Zambrano. Bumgardner was impressed with how Morison performed on the evening.
“During warmups, (Morison) had a really bad bloody nose,” Bumgardner said. “Literally, we’re cleaning him up right before face-off, and then he comes out and wrestles hard. That’s the pace we want to wrestle and it’s the intensity we want to wrestle at.”
Eleazar Vazquez then picked up the quickest win of the night for the Warriors at 285, getting a pin in just 39 seconds. Salazar’s forfeit then put his team ahead 18-0.
One of three matches to go the full six minutes then took place at 113 pounds, with Wawasee sophomore Cameron Senter grinding out a 9-3 victory over Goshen junior Cole Hinkel.
The RedHawks (10-7, 1-3 NLC) then picked up its other two wins on the day with back-to-back pins in the 120- and 126-pound contests. Junior Emmanuel Collazo Macias got the pin in 2:40 at 120, while senior Camden Wiese won in 2:18 in the 126-pound matchup.
“They were matches we should’ve won,” said Pickard of the victories at 120 and 126. “We had a couple of spots coming in that we knew we could win.”
With the team score at 20-12, it felt like the match was going to come down to the wire. Instead, the Warriors rattled off six-straight victories — four by pin, one by major decision and another by decision.
The four pins came from junior Titus Taylor (132 pounds), senior Logan Stuckman (138), sophomore Ethan Rodriguez (145) and sophomore Carson Nine (160). Senior Hunter Miller won by major decision, 16-1, at 152 pounds, while classmate Gavin Malone was a 5-1 victor at 170.
Following Detwiler’s win for Goshen, the evening concluded with Wawasee junior Donovan Blair picking up a third-period pin over Goshen junior Luis Oseguera in the 195-pound tilt.
“They out-wrestled us, and we got to find something different here,” Pickard said. “We’ve got to get kids to stop quitting and decide they want to wrestle. Maybe we’ll get a full lineup someday.”
Goshen’s back in action Tuesday with a road NLC dual against NorthWood.
Wawasee doesn’t compete again until its home Super Duals meet Saturday, Dec. 17.
“A lot of the guys, we saw improvement in the last four days in what we’ve been working on,” Bumgardner said. “Saturday (at the Warsaw Super Dual) was not our best performance, so to see improvement in the things we’re actually doing is good to see. Our kids are super coachable, and when that happens, learning takes place and you get better.”
WAWASEE VS. GOSHEN WRESTLING 12/8/2022 — Results
Final score: Wawasee 58, Goshen 15
106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar (W) wins via forfeit
113 pounds: Cameron Senter (W) def. Cole Hinkel (G) by decision, 9-3
120 pounds: Emmanuel Collazo Macias (G) def. Dalton Yoder (W) by pin in 2:40
126 pounds: Camden Wiese (G) def. Colton Sutton (W) by pin in 2:18
132 pounds: Titus Taylor (W) def. Adrian Munoz (G) by pin in 3:24
138 pounds: Logan Stuckman (W) def. Nolan Castaneda (G) by pin in 4:42
145 pounds: Ethan Rodriguez (W) def. Brody Kilmer (G) by pin in 1:08
152 pounds: Hunter Miller (W) def. Rayhan Romo-Arellano (G) by maj. decision, 16-1
160 pounds: Carson Nine (W) def. Giani Rios-Santos (G) by pin in 1:29
170 pounds: Gavin Malone (W) def. Marcus Castaneda (G) by decision, 5-1
182 pounds: Laish Detwiler (G) def. Cameron Zimmerman (W) by decision, 8-6
195 pounds: Donovan Blair (W) def. Luis Oseguera (G) by pin in 5:05
220 pounds: Derek Morison (W) def. David Zambrano (G) by pin in 1:21
285 pounds: Eleazar Vazquez (W) def. Pilo Murillo (G) by pin in 0:39