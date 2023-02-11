Wawasee will have four representatives at next week’s state wrestling meet.
Junior Kaleb Salazar (106 pounds), freshman Cameron Senter (113), senior Hunter Miller (152) and junior Donovan Blair (195) all qualified for the IHSAA State Finals out of the East Chicago Central semi-state Saturday afternoon. It’s the most wrestlers to advance to state from any of the Goshen News schools.
Both Salazar and Blair finished in second place in their respective weight classes. Salazar defeated Grant Marohl from Twin Lakes, Aidan Diaz from Wheeler and Logan Haney from Crown Point to advance to the championship match, where he lost to Lake Central’s Mason Jones. Salazar will carry a 36-5 record with him into the state tournament.
Blair picked up wins against Hobart’s Jake Sparks, Crown Point’s Anthony White and Tippecanoe Valley’s Bazle Owens on his way to the finals at 195. Blair then lost to Mishawaka’s Christian Chavez in the final, who improves his record to 40-0. Blair is 29-13 on the season.
Miller finished at 152 for Wawasee, qualifying for state by beating Calumet’s Quentin Falls and Lake Central’s Chase Kasprzak. He then lost to Mishawaka’s Beau Brabender in the semifinals before winning the third-place match against Penn’s Bryce Denton. Miller improves his record to 35-6 overall following a 3-1 day.
Finally, Senter was able to advance with a fourth-place finish at 113 pounds. He knocked off Calumet’s Andrew Williams and Liam Siburcrist from North White to make it to the state meet in his debut season. Senter then lost to Hobart’s Seth Aubin in the semifinals and McCutcheon’s Aiden Dallinger in the third-place match. Senter is 31-10 on the season.
The first round of the state tournament is this Friday, Feb. 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.