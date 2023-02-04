Anchored by a second-straight regional title for Kaleb Salazar, Wawasee placed third as a team at the Penn wrestling regional Saturday.
Salazar was a repeat champion at 106 pounds, winning the championship match over Mishawaka's Xavier Chavez by an 8-5 decision. The junior is now 33-4 on the season.
In total, 10 wrestlers for Wawasee qualified for next weekend's East Chicago semi-state. Cameron Senter joined Salazar in the winner's circle, bringing home a title in the 113-pound weight class to boost his record to 29-8.
Also advancing to semi-state are Colten Sutton (4th place at regional, 126 pounds), Titus Taylor (4th, 132), Logan Stuckman (3rd, 138), Ethan Rodriguez (3rd, 145), Hunter Miller (3rd, 152), Gavin Malone (2nd, 170), Cameron Zimmerman (3rd, 182) and Donovan Blair (3rd, 195).