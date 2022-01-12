MISHAWAKA — A lot was at stake Wednesday when the Mishawaka and Wawasee wrestling teams faced off.
Both were still unbeaten in Northern Lakes Conference duals, with the host Cavemen at 6-0 and the visiting Warriors at 4-0 in conference matches.
It was a hard-fought match between the two tradition-rich programs, but in the end, Mishawaka ended up prevailing with a 45-31 win to give them the outright regular season NLC championship. They can sweep all of NLC competition with a win in the conference tournament Saturday.
“These three days have been tough with COVID running rampant and illnesses running rampant,” said Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner, referencing his team’s health coming into Wednesday’s contest. “This has been really tough for both teams, so coming in — I was talking to (Mishawaka coach Steve Sandefur) beforehand, and we didn’t know what was going to happen. … Bottom line, they wrestled a little bit harder than we did. We have to match that intensity. We’ve been implementing some things in the practice room, personally, and they did some things better.
“We’re getting better, but we have to match the intensity.”
The match Wednesday started at the 170-pound weight class, with Mishawaka’s Isaac Valdez pinning Wawasee’s Cameron Zimmerman in the second round of a back-and-forth contest. The Warriors would then tie the team score at six with a pin from Tim Shortt in the 182-pound division.
“It was super physical early on, but (Shortt) didn’t get rattled,” Bumgardner said. “He stayed disciplined; his positioning, his elbows and everything were in a good position. He didn’t let the physicality change what he was doing, and he just kept grinding away and got a pin. Kudos to him for being mentally tough and not breaking under a scenario like that.”
The first eight individual matches contested Wednesday all ended up being decided by pin fall, with the host Cavemen winning six of those. Mishawaka rattled off three-straight pins at 195, 220 and 285 to build the lead to 24-6. Kameron Salazar then picked up a pin at 106 to score for Wawasee to make it 24-12, but the Cavemen countered with back-to-back pins at 113 and 120 to push their overall team lead to 30-12.
“They controlled the action — why are we chasing them,” Bumgardner said. “We need to control the action, especially if we’re trying to minimize damage. So, that’s on us. We have to get better there.”
Wawasee then won by forfeit at 126 pounds before the bouts at 132 and 138 both went the distance. In the 132 tilt, Mishawaka’s Zay Walker grinded out a 7-4 decision over Wawasee’s Logan Stuckman. The Warriors then won the 138-pound matchup, as Hunter Miller was a 6-1 winner over Chris Peacock.
A pin fall victory for Wawasee’s Ethan Rodriguez at 145 made the Mishawaka lead 39-27, keeping the chances for a Warriors’ comeback still alive. Those dreams were dashed in the 152-pound match, however, when Mishawaka’s Keagen Mabie won with a pin in less than 30 seconds.
Gavin Malone scored the final four team points for Wawasee with a 12-3 major decision win in the dual’s closing match at 160 pounds.
The Warriors (14-4, 4-1 NLC) now get a few days to regroup before they host the NLC championship tournament Saturday. First round matches get underway at 9am. Brackets for the tournament are expected to be released by Friday afternoon and will be posted online at trackwrestling.com.
“Let’s get healthy, and then everything will take care of itself,” Bumgardner said. “We’re good enough to win this conference; we really are, but we’ve got to be healthy enough to do so. That’s going to be our priority, first and foremost.”
WAWASEE AT MISHAWAKA WRESTLING 1/12/2022 — Results
Mishawaka 45, Wawasee 31
106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar (W) pins Micah Jelinski (M) in 1:06
113 pounds: Xavier Chavez (M) pins Noah Wolf (W) in 1:16
120 pounds: Gunner Sandefur (M) pins Gaige Boyd (W) in 0:51
126 pounds: Wawasee wins via forfeit
132 pounds: Zay Walker (M) def. Logan Stuckman (W), 7-4 decision
138 pounds: Hunter Miller (W) def. Chris Peacock (M), 6-1 decision
145 pounds: Ethan Rodriguez (W) pins Izaiah Bute (M) in 1:49
152 pounds: Keagen Mabie (M) pins Alex Dibble (W) in 0:27
160 pounds: Gavin Malone (W) def. Cameron Powell (M), 12-3 maj. decision
170 pounds: Isaac Valdez (M) pins Cameron Zimmerman (W) in 2:30
182 pounds: Tim Shortt (W) pins Brady Hunsburger (M) in 2:48
195 pounds: Christian Chavez (M) pins Donovan Blair (W) in 1:16
220 pounds: Jalen Thomas (M) pins Colton Dolson (W) in 0:13
285 pounds: Zander Paden (M) pins Eli Vasquez (W) in 2:18
