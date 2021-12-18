SYRACUSE — On paper, the top match heading into Saturday’s wrestling super duals event at Wawasee was between the host Warriors and Norwell. Both teams were ranked in this week’s Class 2A rankings by IndianaMat, with Wawasee at No. 9 and the Knights at No. 8.
The dual between the two lived up to the billing, as the match would come down to the final weight class. Ultimately, Norwell would prevail, 41-30, which handed Wawasee its first dual-match loss of the season. The Knights and Warriors then won their final duals of the day to finish 5-0 and 4-1, respectively, at the Wawasee December Super Duals Saturday in Syracuse.
“That’s what we expected, right? Just good, hard wrestling,” said Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner of the Norwell match. “Nothing was surprising there. That’s why we were so excited about bringing them in, was to get a match like that. … It was just a lot of, I’ll say more technical things. It wasn’t an intensity thing, just more technical things that we have to get better and we have to fix to go beat a team like that.”
Within the Norwell match, Wawasee picked up wins from Dylan Tom (126 pounds), Logan Stuckman (132), Hunter Miller (138), Ethan Rodriguez (145), Gavin Malone (160), Tim Shortt (182) and Donovan Blair (195).
Tom, Miller, Malone and Blair all went 5-0 individually on the day, with Malone picking up all five wins via pin fall.
“You start with Gavin Malone; he goes 5-0 with five pins, so that’s pretty impressive on a day against guys that aren’t bad,” said Bumgardner of who stood out to him. “His competition (Saturday) was not bad at all. Dylan Tom … he had some tough, semistate-level guys and just was really grinding out matches.”
Although Wawasee’s unbeaten record overall is no more, they were still able to remain undefeated in Northern Lakes Conference action by going 2-0 against NLC foes Saturday. They beat Plymouth, 45-24, in their second match and Northridge, 46-29, in their final match.
The Warriors are now 4-0 in conference matches and 14-1 overall. Their next two NLC matches are big ones, as they host NorthWood (3-2 NLC) on Jan. 6 before traveling to Mishawaka on Jan. 12. The Cavemen are 5-0 in NLC matches, meaning if Wawasee can beat the Panthers on the 6th, the match at Mishawaka will be for the outright regular season NLC championship.
“We know Mishawaka well; we train with them all the time,” Bumgardner said. “Our coaching staffs play golf together, so we’re really good friends. But, on the 12th, when we go over there and we compete, it’s probably going to get a little nasty. And that’s what you want: you want good, hard competition.
“On paper, they’re the ones to beat right now. But, as any other time: let’s put it on the mat and see what happens.”
YOUNG NORTHRIDGE STILL IMPOVING
While the Raiders finished 1-4 overall and 0-2 in NLC matches as a team on the day, they picked up some strong performances from freshman Travis Henke (220) and senior Jasper Graber (132). Both went 5-0 individually to continue their impressive seasons so far.
“(Henke) definitely came to wrestle (Saturday); I was really proud with how he performed,” Northridge coach Trenton Bixler said. “Another guy that I thought wrestled well, our lone senior, Jasper Graber. He had a lot of adversity; a lot of good competition. I thought he did well.”
Bixler alluded it to a little bit, but the Raiders are a young team this season, having only one senior is Graber. Combine that with Bixler being a first-year head coach at just 23 years old, and it’s been a learning experience for everyone in the Northridge program.
Despite some early struggles, Bixler feels like his team is starting to improve as it enters the second half of the season.
“Looking ahead toward the NLC (tournament), I think we have a few guys that can make some noise,” Bixler said. “Overall, as a team, I still think we have a long way to go, but there’s definitely some guys that have potential.”
2021 WAWASEE DECEMEBER SUPER DUALS – TEAM RESULTS
Final team records: Norwell 5-0, Wawasee 4-1, Plymouth 3-2, Utica (OH) 1-4, Northridge 1-4, Angola 1-4.
Round 1: Wawasee defeated Angola 60-9; Utica defeated Northridge 48-36; Norwell defeated Plymouth 48-19.
Round 2: Wawasee defeated Plymouth 45-24 (NLC match); Northridge defeated Angola 40-25; Norwell defeated Utica 51-26.
Round 3: Wawasee defeated Utica 46-24; Norwell defeated Northridge 60-12; Plymouth defeated Angola 64-16.
Round 4: Norwell defeated Wawasee 41-30; Plymouth defeated Northridge 46-20 (NLC match); Angola defeated Utica 36-36.
Round 5: Wawasee defeated Northridge 46-29 (NLC match); Norwell defeated Angola 51-25; Plymouth defeated Utica 45-34.
Full individual match results can be found online at trackwrestling.com
