INDIANAPOLIS — Laish Detwiler rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals wrestling tournament.
The Goshen junior 182-pounder beat Brownsburg sophomore Caden Brewer 11-7 Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday. The quarterfinals/semifinals session starts at 9 a.m.
Brewer (31-10) scored three points in each of the first two periods to lead 6-0.
Detwiler (43-4) got two takedowns and two, three-point near falls and gave up an escape in the third period.
“I realized that if I didn’t do something that my season was going to be over,” Detwiler said. “I feel like I pushed the pace and put the match in my own hands when I needed to.
“It was crazy. It was going all six minutes. I could’ve cashed it in at any time. I just kept going.”
Other area winners Friday were Elkhart seniors Brayden Jellison (285) and Nash Shupert (195), Concord senior Armen Koltookian (195), NorthWood senior Kaden Lone (182), Jimtown senior Conner Watts (160) and Wawasee senior Hunter Miller (152).
Lone (42-6) topped Floyd Central junior Bray Emerine (27-4) in an 11-9 overtime thriller.
A Lone takedown at the end of the third period forced overtime and he got another takedown in OT for the win.
“Whoever got out of position first took advantage of it,” said Lone of the ebb and flow of the match.
As for the last two takedowns?
“I tried a (lateral drop) and I kind of lost it and used my hips to scramble on top of him,” Lone said. “In overtime I was going to be aggressive right off the whistle got called for a caution because I shot too early. He shot, I snapped him down, floated and got my two (points) as fast as I could.”
Watts (36-5) was dominant in a 13-1 major decision victory against Chesterton senior Ben Shaffer (37-12).
The Jimmie grappler led 2-1 going in the second period thanks to a takedown with 40 seconds into the match and a late escape by Shaffer.
An escape, takedown and three-point near fall allowed Watts to go to the third period ahead 8-1. He tacked on a takedown and another three-point near fall.
“I’ve probably got better endurance than he does,” said Watts. “He was broke in the second period.”
Miller (36-6) defeated Hamilton Southeastern junior Zach Lang (34-8) by 3-0 decision.
The Warrior mat-man recorded a takedown in the last seconds of the first period and an escape in the first 20 seconds of the second period.
Lang started the third period in the down position and was unable to escape.
“My mindset going into it is that I really didn’t want to regret anything in the match,” said Miller. “I just went out there and let it fly.
“I didn’t want to be passive and lose the match. I just tried to score as much as I could.”
Jellison (32-5) downed Zionsville senior Eli Smith (25-9) by a 4-1 decision.
Shupert (23-6) pinned Southmont junior Wyatt Woodall (35-2) in 5:45.
Koltookian (36-7) earned a 5-3 triumph against Connersville senior Orlan Foster (42-4). It was the 100th win of Koltookian’s Minutemen career.
Jimtown senior Mikey Kallimani (132) was pinned by Evansville Reitz senior Odin Fortune (43-2) in 5:42.
Neither wrestler scored in the first two periods. Kallimani (38-4) elected to give Fortune an escape to start the third period, gave up a takedown in the last minute and then a fall.
Three other Wawasee wrestlers — juniors Donovan Blair (195) and Kaleb Salazar (106) and freshman Caleb Senter (113) — bowed out Friday.
Blair (29-14) lost by 17-6 major decision to Brownsburg sophomore Gunner Henry (32-8). It was 4-1 in Henry’s favor at the end of the first period. Blair scored six escapes.
Salazar (36-6) led 6-2 in the second period before being bested 11-7 by Milan freshman Matt Baylor (48-1).
An early takedown put Salazar up 2-0. He traded reversals with Baylor, earned another several for a 6-2 advantage and gave up an escape to make it 6-3.
A Baylor takedown late in the second period made it 6-5 going into the third period. Salazar yielded a voluntary escape at the start of the third then a takedown before getting a point on a violation.
Senter (31-11) lost 5-3 to unbeaten Kokomo junior Jalen May (44-0).
A first-period takedown and an escape and takedown in the first minute of the third put May up 5-0 before an escape and late takedown by Senter narrowed the gap before time expired.