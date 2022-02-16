Armen Koltookian felt like he had a chance to make it to the state tournament when the season began.
The Concord junior admits though that he didn’t anticipate all the success he’d achieve this year.
Koltookian has won 195-pound sectional, regional and semistate championships in consecutive weekends to send him to this weekend’s IHSAA state tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Koltookian (41-6) will start he run to a state title with Terre Haute North Vigo senior Samuel Saunders (36-5) Friday during the morning session of first-round matches that begin at 11 a.m.
“I don’t know if I was thinking about all of this, championship wise, but I was definitely wanting to place in state this year; that was a goal of mine,” said Koltookian of his expectations entering the season. “And it’s now in reach.”
Koltookian entered the postseason with a 31-6 record, winning three matches at both the Elkhart sectional and Goshen regional before ripping off four-straight victories at the New Haven semistate. The junior wasn’t ranked in his weight class heading into the tournament, but has since proved any doubters wrong with an impressive run.
“As far as growth-wise goes, I think, mentally, I’ve gotten a lot more disciplined,” said Koltookian on his biggest improvement this year. “And on the mat, I’ve gotten a lot better with positioning myself.”
Saunders will be a tough matchup for Koltookian, as the Patriots senior was ranked No. 10 in the weight class heading into the postseason. Saunders won a sectional championship before finishing third at the Bloomington South regional and fourth at the Evansville semistate.
Having never faced Saunders before, Koltookian knows he has to control what he can control during his preparation this week.
“I’ll probably be a little bit nervous going into it, but I’m sure I’ll settle in,” Koltookian said. “I’ll find a way to get it done.”
LONE, TOBIAS REPRESENTING NORTHWOOD AT STATE
After two-straight seasons of falling one match short of state, NorthWood junior Kaden Lone (35-5) will finally get his chance to compete in Indianapolis. The 160-pounder, who finished the regular season ranked 13th in his class, will get to go against the 16th-ranked competitor in East Central senior Charlie Euson (44-2) in the first round Friday morning.
“My freshman and my sophomore year, losing in the ticket round two-straight years, it hurt a lot,” Lone said. “I was doing whatever I could to not lose that match this year and go to state, and I achieved that goal.”
Lone has sought out the advice of his older brother, Jake, throughout his high school career. Jake placed at the state meet three times, including a runner-up finish at 182 pounds in his senior year of 2020.
“I talk to Jake all the time,” Kaden said. “He probably has the most state knowledge of anyone I know. He’s been down there three times, he’s placed three times and then, in his last year, he was in the finals. So, I feel like he knows what he’s doing and he knows what he’s telling me. I’ve just been listening to him and doing what he’s saying, and so far, it’s gotten me to state. So, I’m going to keep on doing that.”
Kaden won’t be the only NorthWood representative this weekend, as senior Trey Tobias will be competing in the 182-pound weight class. Tobias (29-9) drew a tough first round matchup, as he will have to face the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the class in Center Grove senior Drake Buchanan (39-1). Buchanan was the state runner-up in the 170-pound weight class a season ago.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match no matter who I drew,” Tobias said. “I can’t let it get in my head. I know he’s good, so I’ve got to wrestle how I wrestle and keep focused.”
Tobias and Kaden do a lot of drills together at practice, so for both of them to make it to the state tournament in the same year means a lot to Tobias.
“It’s definitely cool to go with someone that I drill with,” Tobias said. “We both know we’re going to get a good warmup in (practicing against each other).”
SCHLABACH, MILLER HEADING DOWN FROM LAKELAND
Although Lakeland didn’t have the deepest roster this season, they were still able to qualify two wrestlers for the state meet in 126-pound junior Keegan Schlabach and 145-pound senior Ben Miller. It will be the first time either wrestler has competed in the state’s final weekend of the season.
Miller has had a prolific career at Lakeland, finishing in the top three of career wins in program history. He has already set the single-season wins record this year, as he enters the state tournament with a 45-4 record.
“That was pretty cool,” said Miller of getting the program record. “I really wasn’t focused on any of that; I was just focused on getting better at wrestling. When you do that, things like (the record) will just come with it.”
Miller drew a favorable matchup, on paper, for the first round Friday in Knox senior Gunner Krause (25-7). Miller entered the postseason ranked 18th in the weight class, while Krause was unranked.
“I’m pretty excited,” Miller said. “I’m ready to just go wrestle. It’s just another wrestling match: I have to go out there and execute, do my stuff and place (at state).”
Schlabach (39-9) has kind of flown under the radar this postseason, as East Noble senior Aiden Sprague (39-0) has won sectional, regional and semistate titles in the tournaments Schlabach has been at. Still, the Lakeland junior was able to win enough matches when it counted to qualify for the state tournament this weekend.
“The way I saw it, I was either riding Sprague all the way to the finals in everything or else I wasn’t making it out,” Schlabach said. “I just had to game plan for the certain matches that I needed to and worry about those than the little things.”
Schlabach will have a tough first round contest against Brownsburg senior Braden Haines (35-7), who was ranked eighth in the weight class at the end of the regular season.
“All-around, I think it’s going to be a pretty even match,” Schlabach said. “I just have to execute on my moves and not stay stagnant like I did in a few of my matches at semistate. I just have to keep up my attacks and keep them flawless.”
NORTHRIDGE’S GRABER READY FOR TOUGH MATCH
Much like Tobias and Schlabach, Northridge senior Jasper Graber will face one of his weight classes’ top competitors Friday when he faces Crown Point junior Anthony Bahl (33-4). Bahl was ranked fourth in the final regular season rankings, while Graber (23-6) was not ranked.
“I see it as an opportunity,” Graber said. “Everybody’s expecting him to win, and the best part about being an underdog is that they never see you coming. I can use that to my advantage and maybe shock a lot of people.”
The first-round matches for weight classes 152-285 take place Friday starting at 11 a.m., while first round matches for weight classes 106-145 start at 7 p.m. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Consolation finals are at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with championship matches to follow beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Area kids first round matchups at state (rankings as of Jan. 28):
126 pounds: Lakeland junior Keegan Schlabach (39-9) vs. No. 8 Brownsburg senior Braden Haines (35-7)
132 pounds: Northridge senior Jasper Graber (23-6) vs. No. 4 Crown Point junior Anthony Bahl (33-4)
145 pounds: No. 18 Lakeland senior Ben Miller (45-4) vs. Knox senior Gunnar Krause (25-7)
160 pounds: No. 13 NorthWood junior Kaden Lone (35-5) vs. No. 16 East Central senior Charlie Euson (44-2)
182 pounds: NorthWood senior Trey Tobias (29-9) vs. No. 1 Center Grove senior Drake Buchanan (39-1)
195 pounds: Concord junior Armen Koltookian (41-6) vs. No. 10 Terre Haute North Vigo senior Samuel Saunders (36-5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.