ELKHART — Relentlessness reaps its rewards.
Northridge came after an IHSAA sectional wrestling title with abandon and the Raiders won by 39.5 points.
With senior Oliver Eveler (152), junior Logan Hooley (138), junior Justin Puckett (120) and freshman Jalen Chappell (106) taking individual titles, Northridge amassed 266.5 points Saturday and finished on top in the eight-team Elkhart Sectional inside the Memorial fieldhouse. Jimtown (227) came in second.
The top four finishers in each weight class earned the right to compete Feb. 8 in the Goshen Regional. All 14 Raiders advanced.
Five times in Northridge history have the Raiders won a sectional wrestling team championship. Three of those have now happened in the past three years.
“These guys worked really, really hard,” Northridge head coach Eric Highley said. “We pushed them to their breaking limit week and they responded very well.”
Highley, who was presented with a jar of peanut butter and celery sticks to celebrate his 36th birthday after the sectional, a week after he watched his Raiders win a Northern Lakes Conference championship Saturday, Jan. 25 at Plymouth.
“Last week wasn’t what we wanted,” Highley said. “Yeah, we won the conference but, individually, we didn’t get where we wanted to be. There were a lot of guys who had to figure it out and they worked their tails off (leading into sectional).”
Eveler, who improved to 31-5 on the 2019-20 season with a 13-3 major decision in the finals, talked about the Raiders’ drive.
“Our guys have a good sense of what we want to accomplish as a team with our program,” Eveler said. “As a whole, we just come out and wrestle hard and to the best of our abilities.”
Eveler’s personal point of emphasis Saturday was staying in good position.
“If I did that I knew I could have pretty good success,” Eveler said. “(Being the No. 1 at 152) gave me a little bit of confidence. But either way, you’ve got to go out there and wrestle whoever’s in front of you. That’s the main thing. Just go out there and wrestle.”
Puckett (34-3) followed up his 113-pound sectional crown from 2019 with a title at 120 in 2020. He scored a 9-1 major decision in the finals.
“I really pushed the tempo all day,” Puckett said. “I was just relentless. I knew coming into this tournament that my opponents weren’t going to be anything easy. It’s always tough once you get to the state tournament (series) so I knew I had to keep on the gas. That’s what (Highley) preaches to all the guys in the wrestling room.”
Puckett also came in as a top seed, but looked past no opponents.
“Nothing’s granted to you,” Puckett said. “You’re a (No. 1) seed, but that doesn’t mean anything.”
Hooley (30-7) came in seeded second in his division and wound up as one of two non-No. 1 seeds to ascend to the top of the awards podium (Elkhart Central junior 285-pounder Jacob Sommer was the other one).
He edged Concord senior Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre 3-2 in the finals.
“He was riding me pretty long. I got a stand-up to get the final point,” said Hooley, who took that 3-2 lead with about a minute left in the match. “Then I kept getting into his legs.
“Technically, it’s an upset. He’s beaten me two times (4-2 on Jan. 12 and 7-2 on Jan. 25). (Coaches) pushed us pretty hard this week so we wouldn’t break during our matches. My main emphasis was not stopping once I got to my shot. The first time (Pfeiffer-Laguerre and I) wrestled, I stopped a lot and I let him get takedowns.”
Chappell moved to 22-10 on the season with his title at 106.
NorthWood senior Jaden Miller (23-5) was quick to give credit to others after his sectional championship at 195.
“I had support from my coaches and teammates,” said Miller, a winner by injury default when Northridge junior Ibrahim Khaoucha could not continue in the third period. “They pushed me to wear I was able to wrestle my heart out. I fed off their energy.”
Miller’s primary workout partner is senior Jake Lone, who won Saturday at 182 and moved to 28-3.
“Jake and I work on our takedowns a lot,” Miller said. “One thing I definitely need to work on being better on top.”
Goshen senior Rasheek Bonds (36-3) was a champion at 132, winning 7-1 in the finals.
Other title-takers were Central senior Sea Davis (30-5) at 220), Memorial junior Clayton Lundy (33-5) at 170, Jimtown senior Jacob Werts (34-5) at 160, Jimtown sophomore Landon Buchanan (34-3) at 145, Central senior Eric Garcia (27-8) at 126 and Jimtown sophomore Noah Eberhart (27-7) at 113.
ELKHART SECTIONAL (at Elkhart Memorial)
Team scores: Northridge 266.5, Jimtown 227, Elkhart Central 158, NorthWood 155, Concord 135, Goshen 135, Elkhart Memorial 78, Fairfield 54.
Goshen Regional qualifiers: Northridge 14, Jimtown 11, NorthWood 8, Goshen 7, Elkhart Central 6, Concord 6, Elkhart Memorial 2, Fairfield 2.
Championship Summary
(Top 4 Individuals to Goshen Regional)
106 — Jalen Chappell (Nr) pinned Riley Horvath (J) 3:22.
113 — Noah Eberhart (J) dec. Ethan Baker (Nr) 7-5.
120 — Justin Puckett (Nr) maj. dec. Mikey Kallamani (J) 9-1.
126 — Eric Garcia (EC) dec. Jasper Graber (Nr) 12-7.
132 — Rasheek Bonds (G) dec. Collin Ruemler (Nr) 7-1.
138 — Logan Hooley (Nr) dec. Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (C) 5-2.
145 — Landon Buchanan (J) by injury default over Kaden Lone (NW).
152 — Oliver Eveler (Nr) maj. dec, Brenden Stockman (C) 13-3.
160 — Jacob Werts (J) pinned Kamden Goering (EM) 3:54.
170 — Clayton Lundy (EM) maj. dec. Peyton Anderson (EC) 11-3.
182 — Jake Lone (NW) maj. dec. Andrew Lockwood (Nr) 11-3.
195 — Jaden Miller (NW) by injury default against Ibrahim Khaoucha (Nr).
220 — Sea Davis (EC) dec. Omar Khaoucha (Nr) 6-4.
285 — Jacob Sommer (EC) dec. Blake Herr (NW) 4-3.
Consolation Summary
106 — Camden Wiese (G) pinned Josh Corona (EC) :36.
113 — Sam Schultz (NW) dec. Ryan Keller (F) 7-0.
120 — Armon Hairopoulos (G) dec. Brandon Kauffman (F) 14-8.
126 — Brayden Hinkel (G) dec. Aaron Delaluz (J) 8-3.
132 — Ethan Eberhart (J) dec. Cameron Jones (NW) 9-7.
138 — Conner Watts (J) pinned Zander Moles (G) 3:48.
145 — Brant Blasko (Nr) pinned Cameron Galvan (C) 2:13.
152 — Lukas Medford (J) dec. Tyler Becker (NW) 4-1.
160 — Andrew BonDurant (C) pinned Wyatt Simmons (Nr) 2:05.
170 — Tim Hunter (J) dec. Tagg Gott (Nr) 6-4.
182 — Henry Gratzol (J) pinned Logan Kidder (C) 4:17.
195 — Moses Fortoso (EC) dec. Adrian Martinez (C) 11-10.
220 — Kaleb Kilmer (G) dec. Isaac Benjamin (NW) 4-0.
285 — Jose Rosales (G) pinned Rhent Addis (Nr) 1:46.
