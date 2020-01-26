PLYMOUTH — Wrestlers in the Northridge High School Class of 2020 can say they never lost a Northern Lakes Conference title. The Raiders made it four straight Saturday at Plymouth.
Northridge scored 259 points, followed by Wawasee 188.5, NorthWood 165, Plymouth 156.5, Warsaw 146, Goshen 141, Concord 117 and Elkhart Memorial 25.
It was a sophomore that got the Raiders going in the finals.
Ethan Baker, seeded No. 2 seed at 113 pounds, earned a pin against Wawasee freshman Hunter Miller as the first of two individual champions and nine top-two placers for Northridge.
“He had a great day,” says Raiders coach Eric Highley of Baker. “He’d been struggling a little bit mentally and not feeling himself. Today, he looked like himself and as dangerous as he can be. It was awesome for that young man.”
Baker talked about what got the job done in the championship match.
“Keeping my ground and staying stiff,” said Baker. “I’ve been working hard for this. I’ve been cutting weight. I went from 126 all the way down to 115.
“(Miller is) a very good leg rider and he rode me out the whole entire match (during the NLC dual season).”
Baker was on the bottom and able to score a second-period reversal in Saturday’s final.
Northridge’s other champion was junior Justin Puckett (120) via a major decision.
Runners-up for the Raiders were senior Brant Blasko (145), juniors Collin Ruemeler (132), Logan Hooley (138), Andrew Lockwood (182), Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) and Omar Kaoucha (220) and freshman Jalen Chappell (106).
“Next week is when it gets real serious,” said Highley, looking ahead to the IHSAA Elkhart Sectional on Saturday at Memorial. “You don’t do well next week, you’re done. We’ve got to make sure everything’s getting better.”
Wawasee’s Stuckman brothers — freshman Logan with an 8-1 decision at 106 and senior Garrett with a 8-4 decision at 152 — were champions for Wawasee as was junior Jace Alexander (126) with a first-period pin.
NorthWood’s Lone brothers — 182-pounder senior Jake and 145-pounder freshman Kaden — both got to ascend the victory podium by winning their respective weight classes. Jake took his title with a 9-3 decision while Kaden got his with a 15-3 major decision.
The siblings sometimes spar at practice or at home.
“He’s quick,” says Jake of Kaden. “I’ve got to keep up with his motion. He’s got to keep up with my strength and try to out-move me. It makes us better.”
Kaden sees the benefit of going against brother.
“It’s a big help, knowing I can’t out-muscle him and I can’t out-muscle all of these kids as a freshman,” says Kaden. “Wrestling with Jake has really helped a lot.”
What was Jake Lone’s gameplan Saturday, particularly in the finals?
“I’ve been focusing on my technique on my feet and keeping pressure on.”
When given the chose, Kaden picked the top position in his finals match.
“That’s where I mostly work in practice,” said Kaden Lone. “We have a motto that nobody holds us down. I wanted to choose bottom but I was riding him so hard on top so that’s what I picked.”
Though he was not seed No. 1 or No. 2, NorthWood senior Jaden Miller earned an 8-6 win to reign at 195.
Goshen senior Rasheek Bonds (132) moved to 10-0 on the 2019-20 season with a 9-4 championship-match decision. The score was tied 4-4 going into the third period.
“I realized I had to go,” said Bonds. “Either I lose and get second again (like in the 2019 NLC meet) or I get first and start out good in sectionals.
“I did really good on defense today. I didn’t do so well on attacking.”
After going up 5-4, Bonds scored a four-point move with a takedown and near fall.
“That was really just a relief for me,” said Bonds. “I knew I could finish the match off right there.”
Concord senior Christian Pfeiffer-Laguer (138) won his weight class with a 7-2 finals triumph against Hooley after giving up the first takedown.
“Logan is really good,” said Pfeiffer-Laguer. “I had wrestled him one other time — at the Northridge Super Dual. It was a close match (4-2 in Pfeiffer-Laguer’s favor).
“This match is what I’ve been training for.”
After giving up the initial takedown, it was a matter of keeping calm bearing down.
“I was out of position,” said Pfeiffer-Laguer. “My stance was too high.
“But I got right back in it.”
Pfeiffer-Laguer credits workout partner Brenden Stockman got him ready by forcing him to hone his takedown defense.
“I said Hooley is really good on his feet,” said Pfeiffer-Laguer of his message to Stockman. “I need you to take really good shots.
“The idea was to get him long and spin around (for a takedown).”
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Plymouth
Team scores: Northridge 259, Wawasee 188.5, NorthWood 165, Plymouth 156.5, Warsaw 146, Goshen 141, Concord 117, Elkhart Memorial 25.
Championship Summary
106 — Logan Stuckman (Waw) dec. Jalen Chappell (Nr) 8-1. 113 — Ethan Baker (Nr) pinned Hunter Miller (Waw) 3:28. 120 — Justin Puckett (Nr) maj. dec. Dylan Tom (Waw) 13-3. 126 — Jace Alexander (Waw) pinned Dominic Smith (P) :45. 132 — Rasheek Bonds (G) dec. Collin Ruemler (Nr) 9-4. 138 — Christian Pfeiffer-Laguer (C) dec. Logan Hooley (Nr) 7-2. 145 — Kaden Lone (NW) maj dec. Brant Blasko (Nr) 15-3.
152 — Garrett Stuckman (Waw) dec. Brenden Stockman (C) 8-4. 160 — Jacob Linky (War) dec. Andrew BonDurant (C) 8-4. 170 — Graham Calhoun (P) tech. fall Clayton Lundy (EM) 19-4. 182 — Jake Lone (NW) dec. Andrew Lockwood (Nr) 9-3. 195 — Jaden Miller (NW) dec. Ibrahim Khaoucha (Nr) 8-6. 220 — Diego Garcia (P) dec. Omar Kaoucha (Nr) 13-6. 285 — Blake Herr (NW) dec. Jose Rosales (G) 7-3.
Consolation Summary
106 — Sam Schultz (NW) pinned Camden Wiese (G) 2:19. 113 — Juan Collazo (G) pinned Vincente Diaz (C) 2:02. 120 — Jose Martinez (War) dec. Armon Hairopoulos (G) 8-4. 126 — Jasper Graber (Nr) maj. dec. Andrew Ross (War) 8-0. 132 — Brock Hogenson (War) pinned Cameron Jones (NW) 1:51. 138 — Isaiah Owens (War) maj. dec. Gavin Malone (Waw) 11-3. 145 — Liam Nolin (War) dec. Tyler Richey (P) 2-0.
152 — OIiver Eveler (N) pinned Bradley Pittman (P) 2:55. 160 — Wyatt Simmons (Nr) dec. Flores (G) 5-2. 170 — Tagg Gott (Nr) dec. Logan Baugh (Waw) 6-3. 182 — Brandon Estepp (War) pinned Fernando HernandeZ (Waw) 1:00. 195 — Brock Hueber (War) dec. Kaleb Kilmer (G) 3-1. 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) pinned Angel Mendez (War) 4:37. 285 — Andrew Himes (P) dec. Rhent Addis (Nr) 4-2 (ot).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.