GOSHEN — For the third straight Saturday, Northridge wrestlers got a chance to pose with a trophy.
The Raiders claimed the Northern Lakes Conference title Jan. 25 at Plymouth and Elkhart Sectional crown on Feb. 1 before taking top team honors Feb. 8 at the Goshen Regional.
“The boys just kept on getting better,” said Northridge coach Eric Highley after his squad won the program’s second regional championship and first since 2018. “We had eight guys make the finals. As the competition has gotten tougher, they’ve risen to the occasion.
“I can’t say enough about how hard they’ve been willing to work and all the time they’re putting in. These boys are earning everything they’re getting.”
The top four placers at the regional advance to the Fort Wayne Semistate at Memorial Coilseum next Saturday.
Junior Ibrahim Khaoucha (195 pounds), senior Oliver Eveler (152) and junior Logan Hooley (138) won weight class titles for the Raiders while senior Omar Khaoucha (220), junior Andrew Lockwood (182), junior Collin Ruemler (132), sophomore Jasper Graber (126) and junior Justin Puckett (120) placed second and senior Rhent Addis (285) and senior Brant Blasko (145) came in fourth.
“At semistate you have no idea who you’re drawing into,” said Highley.
“You just know the place from another regional. So you just play the odds and do as good as can (at regional). Sometimes it works.
Sometimes it doesn’t.
“At the end of the day, you want to wrestle the best you can every time you’re on the mat.”
Northridge scored 160 points, followed by NorthWood 108, East Noble 73, Elkhart Central 73, Jimtown 73 and Goshen 56. Concord (29) finished 11th, West Noble (14) 14th and Fairfield (0) tied for 15th.
Runner-up NorthWood produced two champions in senior Jake Lone (182) and freshman Kaden Lone (145). Junior Blake Herr (285) and senior Jaden Miller (195) came in second, sophomore Isaac Benjamin (220) with senior Tyler Becker (152) and senior Cameron Jones (132) both third.
Kaden Lone was down 1-0 in the final seconds of the championship match and won 5-1.
“My coaches are always telling me to push the pace,” said Lone. “I was pushing the pace with 10 seconds left and ran at him to see what I could get. I shot. The headlock was there and I threw it.”
Lone scored a takedown and got near-fall points just before the final buzzer.
Kaden’s brother, Jake, was a repeat champion from 2019 (also at 182).
Besides Ibrahim Khaoucha and Jake Lone, other repeat winners from 2019 were Angola senior Jett Boots (113 in 2019 and 120 in 2020) and Elkhart Memorial junior Clayton Lundy (160 in 2019 and 170 in 2020).
Three seniors were are semistate qualifers for Goshen — champions Jose Rosales (285) and Rasheek Bonds (132) and fourth-placer Kaleb Kilmer (220).
Bonds talked about how he’s improved down the stretch during the 2019-20 season.
“I’ve gotten better at shooting and not waiting for my opponent to shoot first,” said Bonds. “And defending anything he tries to do to shoot on me.”
Every match — win or lose — Bonds looks at the video.
“I noticed that most of my opponents shot first,” said Bonds. “I had to work on that.”
Concord earned the right to send junior Brenden Stockman (second at 152) and senior Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (third at 138) to Fort Wayne.
Getting the right to move on for West Noble were senior Shayne Tierney (fourth at 160) and junior Landon Roy (fourth at 126).
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Northridge 160, NorthWood 108, East Noble 73, Elkhart Central 73, Jimtown 73, Goshen 56, Angola 50, Prairie Heights 44, Elkhart Memorial 35, Fremont 35, Concord 29, DeKalb 26.5, Lakeland 19, West Noble 14. Did Not Score — Central Noble, Fairfield.
Fort Wayne Semistate qualifiers: Northridge 10, NorthWood 7, Jimtown 7, East Noble 5, Elkhart Central 4, Prairie Heights 4, Goshen 3, Angola 3, Fremont 3, Elkhart Memorial 2, Concord 2, DeKalb 2, Lakeland 2, West Noble 2.
Championship Summary
(Top 4 Individuals to Fort Wayne Semistate)
106 — Keegan Malott (EN) pinned Mason Chase (D) 1:44. 113 — Aidan Sprague (EN) tech. fall Isaiah McCue (A) 21-6. 120 — Jett Boots (A) dec. Justin Puckett (Nr) 9-8. 126 — Eric Garcia (EC) dec. Jasper Graber (Nr) 8-6. 132 — Rasheek Bonds (G) by injury default over Collin Ruemler (Nr). 138 — Logan Hooley (Nr) maj. dec. Isaac Hawkins (Fre) 12-2. 145 — Kaden Lone (NW) dec. Landon Buchanan (J) 6-1.
152 — Oliver Eveler (Nr) dec. Brenden Stockman (Co) 6-2. 160 — Isiah Levitz (PH) pinned Jacob Werts (J) 4:50. 170 — Clayton Lundy (EM) dec. Peyton Anderson (EC) 8-4. 182 — Jake Lone (NW) maj dec. Andrew Lockwood (Nr) 17-5. 195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (Nr) pinned Jaden Miller (NW) 2:54. 220 — Sea Davis (EC) maj. dec. Omar Khaoucha (Nr) 11-1. 285 — Jose Rosales (G) pinned Blake Herr (NW) 2:34.
Consolation Summary
106 — Gage Spreuer (A) dec. Gabe Miller (L) 3-0. 113 — Noah Eberhart (J) dec. Gavin Roberts (PH) 8-5. 120 — Ben Miller (L) pinned Mikey Kallamani (J) 3:44. 126 — Blaine Malott (EN) dec. Landon Roy (WN) 9-3. 132 — Cameron Jones (NW) pinned Ethan Eberhart (J) 3:52. 138 — Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (Co) pinned Sam Levitz (PH) 1:50. 145 — Garner Owens (EN) dec. Brant Blasko (Nr) 5-0.
152 — Tyler Becker (NW) pinned Lukas Medford (J) 2:05. 160 — Kamden Goering (EM) by injury default over Shayne Tierney (WN). 170 — Tim Hunter (J) dec. Jacob Graden (EN) 5-1. 182 — Blake Rowe (D) dec. Jacob Behm (Fre) 6-3. 195 — R.J. Dilbone (Fre) pinned Hunter Allen (PH) 3:48. 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) dec. Kaleb Kilmer (G) 3-1. 285 — Jacob Sommer (EC) dec. Rhent Addis (Nr) 4-0.
