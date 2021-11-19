There are many questions entering the 2021-22 wrestling season after many of the top wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area last season are now graduated.
Four of the five area wrestlers to make it to the state tournament last year — Goshen’s Vicente Eckman (106 pounds), Northridge’s Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) and Wawasee’s Brenden Dilley (126) and Jace Alexander (138) — all graduated, leaving Goshen senior Nick Olson as the lone state qualifier returning this season.
The team that lost the most probably was Northridge. They had six wrestlers last year make it to the New Haven semistate, with Khaoucha winning the individual title at 195 pounds. Of those six, only two return: seniors Jasper Graber at 126 pounds and Ridge Howard at 160. Factor in that the Raiders have a new head coach in Trenton Bixler, and it could potentially be a rebuilding year for a program that won team sectional and regional titles last year.
While Northridge loses a lot, Wawasee returns the most sectional champions from the area with five. Sophomore Kaleb Salazar (106), junior Hunter Miller (113), senior Dylan Tom (120), junior Logan Stuckman (132) and junior Gavin Malone (145) all won individual titles at last year’s Plymouth sectional, with all five then having strong regional performances. Stuckman won a regional championship, with Salazar, Miller and Tom all finishing second and Malone third before all five lost at semistate.
With a lot of talent returning, Warriors coach Frank Baumgardner is excited for what the upcoming season could bring for his team.
“Our numbers are improved this year and we are having a great pre-season,” Bumgardner said. “The effort and mindset in the room is phenomenal and each day our kids are getting better and having fun doing so.”
Elsewhere in the Northern Lakes Conference, NorthWood returns three Elkhart sectional winners in sophomore Lynkyn Ratcliff (113), junior Kaden Lone (160) and junior Isaac Benjamin (220). Ratcliff and Lone, along with senior Trey Tobias at 182 pounds, all made it to the New Haven semistate as well.
“We except our leaders to lead and find a way to push their wrestling to the next level,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “The young wrestlers come in with good experience. They will need to adjust to high school wrestling and make positive contributions to the team.”
While Olson returns after an eighth-place finish at state for Goshen, the rest of the team around him is relatively inexperienced.
“We have a lot of younger or new wrestlers that are working to get better,” Goshen coach Jim Pickard said.
There are two sectional champions coming back for Lakeland as well in junior Gabe Miller (113) and senior Ben Miller (138). Both of them are expected to lead the Lakers in a talented Northeast Corner Conference field.
2021-22 wrestling season — local teams’ outlooks
Note: Lakeland and Northridge did not send their preseason info before our deadline.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Brian Woodworth, 5th season
Assistant coaches: Brian Pfeil, Azael Acosta, Abe Quelazaro
Last season’s record: 7-14 (0-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Adrian Martinez; Junior: Armen Koltookian; Sophomore: Oliver Sesmas
Other varsity athletes: Landin Braden, Gabe Jimenez, Ray Garay, Jayden Spurlock, Lance Army, Darian Decker
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are in a rebuilding year. Lots of new and young talent.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Kyle Marsh, 6th season (36-70 overall)
Assistant coaches: None provided
Last season’s record: Not provided
Returning letterwinners: Sophomores: Ethan Schmucker, Marco Garcia
Other varsity athletes: Freshmen: Austin Chupp, Matthew Senn, Blake Metzger, Breckan Maran, and Nick Hofer.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “When it comes to expectations for this season, I really am not sure. We are so young, it’s crazy. We are going to have 10+ starters who are freshman. I’m actually excited about it though, because this freshman class is such a hardworking group, they could be something special over the next four years.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Jim Pickard, 29th season at Goshen (457-144-2 at school; 472-158-2 overall)
Assistant coaches: Matt Katzer, Troy Pickard, Travis Pickard, Carl Creech
Last season’s record: 11-8 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Braxton Burns, Juan Collazo Macias, Mitch Daniels, Nick Olson, Alberto Sanchez, Sebastian Sidorowicz; Juniors: Marcus Castaneda, Nolan Castandea, Bryant Faustino-Ramirez, Rayhan Romo-Arellano; Sophomores: Jonathon Flores, Cole Hinkel, Axel Olvera.
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Laith Al-Auaili, Fabian Macias Vasquez, Aaron Munguin, Fernando Murillo, Isaac Rescalvo, Jose Sanchez, Karambir Singe; Juniors: Draden Burton, Jonathan Camilo, David Castillo-Martinez, Daniel Mureno, Alex Paraga, Jonathan Salgado, Diego Sanchez-Castellanos, Camden Wiese; Sophomores: Laish Detwiler, Alex Gomez, Miguel Hernandez, Jaxon Hunter, Brody Kilmer, Fabian Lopez-Bautista, Isias Lopez, Angel Martinez, Adrian Munoz, Ryan Noel, Luis Oseguera, Maria Rescalvo, Samantha Rescalvo, Giani Rios-Santos, Erick Rodriguez, Sam Vargus, Alexis Velazquez, David Zambrano, Yosalin Zavala-Perez; Freshmen: Armando Arredondo, Franco Gonzalez-Pachuca, Isacc Hernandez, Angel Ruiz, Eshkol Zelaya
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Nate Andrews, 4th season
Assistant coaches: Rod Lone, Dennis Lewis, Sam Montgomery
Last season’s record: 15-7 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Isaac Benjamin, Trey Tobias; Junior: Kaden Lone; Sophomores: Lynkyn Ratcliff, Payton Griffin, Kyvel Eicher, Wesley Yoder, Keith Miller
Other varsity athletes: Aiden Jones, Will Hahn, Calix Truex, Jonah Miller, Brady King, Kyle Nichols
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Frank Bumgardner, 7th season at Wawasee (12th overall; 127-43 record at Wawasee)
Assistant coaches: Jamie Salazar, Miguel Rordiguez, Dillon Whitare, Garrett Stuckman, Isiah Faurote, Noah Caouette
Last season’s record: 8-8
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Dylan Tom, Landen Dilley, Tim Shortt; Juniors: Hunter Miller, Logan Stuckman, Gavin Malone, Cameron Zimmerman, Elezar Vazquez; Sophomore: Kaleb Salazar
Other varsity athletes: None provided
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Tom Marsh, 19th season
Assistant coaches: Wes Weimer, Oscar Reyes, Brian Flores, Isaac Weimer, Eric Tierney
Last season’s record: 11-12
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Andy Garcia, Chastin Lang, Peter Bradly, Gage Wroblewski; Sophomores: Kyle Slowke, Nolan Parks
Other varsity athletes: Sophomores: Noah Rassner, Jasmine Gibson, Camillo Lopez, Yahir Reyes, Keegan Clark; Freshman: Teegan Clouse
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have some key individuals that could help us have a solid season. With some good experience and a few younger athletes that will break the varsity lineup, the year could be a solid one. We also are seeing an increase in numbers from our females.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jonathan Fennell, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Austin Bontrager
Returning letterwinners: Junior: Aidan Kohlheim; Sophomores: Taven Schrock, Josh Heidorn, Jayce Brandenburger, Izaak Moore
Other varsity athletes: Senior: Julyan Dominguez, Brandon Hernandez; Junior: Thomas Raley; Sophomores: Chris Yankosky; Freshmen: Ian Bontrager, Colin Yoder
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Coming in as a first-year head coach and with help from my assistant, Austin Bontrager, we are really looking to build this Westview wrestling program that will be competitive at NECC not just this year, but for years to come. We have a great group of kids willing to learn and work at improving each and every day. I think this will be a great season for Westview wrestling.”
