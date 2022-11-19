One of the best wrestlers not only in the state of Indiana, but the country as a whole is now at Jimtown High School.
After winning the 220-pound state championship at New Prairie last year, Christian Carroll is now wrestling for the Jimmies. Carroll joins a team that finished second in the Elkhart sectional last season, falling by 0.5 points to the host Lions for the championship.
Carroll went 26-0 last season on his way to the state title. He recently committed to Oklahoma State, where he’ll continue his wrestling career at the college level. Over the summer, Carroll represented the United States at the U20 World Championship in Bulgaria. In October, he was ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in the country by the website MaxPreps.
Along with Carroll in the lineup, Jimtown brings back three sectional champions from last year in seniors Alex Moyer (106 pounds), Mikey Kallimani (126) and Conner Watts (145).
“We always have high expectations for our kids and want to put them in positions to excel both as individuals and as a team,” Jimtown coach Jerimiah Maggart said. “We will return some strong wrestlers in the senior class and try to fill the void of some great leaders we lost from our last year's team. I expect our team will see improvements as a whole from the beginning of the season until the end as we will have a lot of new faces wrestling varsity full time for us. Our goal is to get better and take the ups and downs of the regular season as a learning experience and be prepared to do our best wrestling at tournament time.”
Two other state tournament qualifiers from the area return in Concord senior Armen Koltookian and NorthWood senior Kaden Lone. Koltookian surprised many last year, winning sectional, regional and semi-state titles in the 195-pound weight class before dropping his first-round match at the state tournament.
Koltookian, along with senior teammate Lance Army, have been identified as important leaders so far from first-year Concord coach Anthony Snyder.
“As a newcomer to Concord, we have a lot of work to do,” Snyder said. “My staff and I are confident that we can turn this program into a contender as a team. The pieces are in place for it to happen. We are getting phenomenal support and numbers are rising because of it. Our senior leadership is second to none. Armen Koltookian and Lance Army are strong leaders for a young, inexperienced team. We are excited for the challenge and expect to make some noise this year.”
Lone won sectional and regional championships in the 160-pound weight class last season, then had a fourth-place semi-state showing and seventh-place finish at state.
Lone and sophomore Calix Truex are returning semi-state qualifiers for a NorthWood team that returns most of its varsity lineup from a season ago.
“This year’s team has put in good time outside of season together,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “We have a good mix of older and younger wrestlers with more mat time. Our strength will come from our ‘Family’ mentality. They work hard for each other. Wrestlers support one another and push for achieving individual and team goals. Our incoming freshman are talented and experienced. The leadership on the team has experienced high-level wrestling for years.
“We will continue to improve on the fundamentals. It is our goal cut down on giving up the easy points that prevent us from picking up more individual wins, which in turn helps the team.”
Another team poised to make noise in the Northern Lakes Conference is Wawasee. The Warriors had a total of eight wrestlers make it to semi-state last year, with seven of them back for the 2022-23 campaign. Kaleb Salazar won a regional title in the 106-pound weight class last season, while Hunter Miller (138), Ethan Rodriguez (145) and Cameron Zimmerman (170) had regional runner-up appearances.
This is also a big year for the growth of girls wrestling in Indiana, as the IHSAA designated it as an “emerging sport” in the spring. If half of the IHSAA-sanctioned school adopt the sport in the next year, it can become an official sport for the Association.
“Excited to have 40 kids in our room every day and begin the journey of having a girls-specific wrestling team and the opportunities that will create for young women moving forward,” Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner said.
2022-23 wrestling season — local teams’ outlooks
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Anthony Snyder, 1st season (6th season overall; 36-52 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Brian Pfeil, Brandon Barcus, Bryce Track, Andrew Cortez, Tyler Norment, Darren Vance
Last season’s record: 7-17 (0-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Armen Koltookian, Crystal Alonzo, Lance Army, Titus Hackworth, James Lewis, Jayden Spurlock; Junior: Daniel Sanchez; Sophomores: Dawson Baumer, Toby Cocanower, Jeremiah Riffell, Drew Trigg, Logan Whitman
Other varsity wrestlers: Seniors: Derek Gomez, Diego Rodriguez, Diego Fernandez, Landin Braden; Juniors: Aaron Makin, Kamrin Lewis, Christian Boyd, Benjamin Harris; Sophomores: James Santos, Trent Cripe, Giovanni Estrada, Ethan Howard, Thomas Szobodi, Jonathan Castaneda; Freshmen: Elias Santiago-Gomez, Logan Berg, Irvin Mejia, Joseph Borkholder, Riley Young, Brycen Brosamer, Donovan Cunningham
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Zach Whickcar, 3rd season at Elkhart (8 previous at Elkhart Central; 91-79 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Zack Corpe, Dustin Waits, Dan Coulahan, Nick Vaughn
Last season’s record: 6-3; sectional champs
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Genesis Ramirez, Josh Corona, Nash Shupert, Brayden Jellison; Juniors: Mardi Waits, Cam Dews, Ethan Freedline, Cam Freedline; Sophomores: Brennon Whickcar, Cohen Lundy, Gavin McMillian, Chance McCoullough, Kaullin Price
Other varsity wrestlers: Senior: Preston Stimac; Junior: Logan Jellison; Sophomores: Blake Mock, Zeke Waits
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited to compete and defend our sectional championship from a year ago. Our wrestlers are working hard and working to take the next step in their development. Our senior leadership is as good as I've had in my career and the culture of our team is reaping those benefits.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Gene Willard, 1st season (5-4 overall coaching record)
Assistant coaches: Jonathan Ortiz, Travis Miller, Conner Cripe, Stephen Jackson
Last season’s record: 6-11 (2-7 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Caleb Decker, Colten Johnson, Jordan Templeman; Juniors: Marco Garcia, Brayden Williams, Ethan Hostetler; Sophomores: Matthew Senn, Dirk Rumfelt, Hunter Kauffman, Aldahir Ortiz, Breckan Maran
Other varsity wrestlers: Juniors: Ethan Hochstetler, Jordan Owen, Ryan Noel; Sophomores: Jalyn Stofleth, Olivia Henderson, Lilly Wogoman; Freshmen: Jasper Carl, Landon Beasy, David Almiray
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Expectations are to begin where we left off last year. With three freshmen qualifying for regionals (Matthew, Hunter, and Breckan) last year and several others just a few moments away from qualifying for regionals, they can only get better and close the gap on the competition. All of those wrestlers returning are poised to have a great year. Junior transfer Jordan Owen was also a regional qualifier last year. It will be a great year expecting growth in experience and mat time. The team is focused and have been putting in the time required to be successful.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Jim Pickard, 30th season (480-151-2 record)
Assistant coaches: Matt Katzer, Troy Pickard, Travis Pickard, Greg Mueller, Tom Gangwer, Eric Kilmer, Taylor Grimm, Josh Abbs
Last season’s record: 23-7 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Marcus Castaneda, Nolan Castaneda, Bryant Faustino-Ramirez, Rayhan Romeo-Arellano, Camden Wiese; Juniors: Laish Detwiler, Jonathon Flores, Cole Hinkel, Fabian Lopez-Bautista, Adrian Munoz, Axel Olvera, Maria Rescalvo.
Other varsity wrestlers: Seniors: David Castillo-Martinez, Charles Hapner, Ruben Lopez; Juniors: Emanuel Collazo Macias, Lincoln Fisher, Aiden Gill, Jaxon Hunter, Brody Kilmer, Luis Oseguera, Samantha Rescalvo, Jose Reyes, Giani Rios-Santos, Julio Valdez, Jacob Walton-Clark, Nolan Yoder, David Zambrano; Sophomores: Oscar Castaneda, Alan Garcia, Bryan Medina, Adolfo Rodriguez-Ramos, Angel Ruiz, Eshkol Zelaya; Freshmen: Carlos Cardenas, Manuel Davila, Dorian Diaz, Alex Diaz-Ruiz, Julio Fuentes, Luis Gonzalez, Miguel Martinez, Dominic Ortiz-Rodriguez, Ivon Rescalvo, Codey Sharp, Miguel Vazquez, Stephen Yowell
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Jerimiah Maggart, 6th season (91-20 record at Jimtown; 133-54 overall record)
Assistant coaches: William Slates, Rich McPhee, Grant Roberts, Lucas Bolin
Last season’s record: 12-3 (6-0 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Christian Carroll, Alex Moyer, Haley Francis, Mikey Kallimani, Conner Watts, Kaden Rogers, Conner McPhee, David Albaugh; Juniors: Danny Gratzol, Deegan Wrathell
Other varsity wrestlers: Senior: Eli Kern; Freshmen: Aden Hartman, Cameron Moyer, Tristian Harder
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Trenton Bixler, 2nd season (8-12 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Mike Price, Grant Martsolf, Caleb Newcomer, Jared Beasley, Mason Cross
Last season’s record: 8-12 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: JP Hill, Jaiden Medina, Cael Arroyo, Garrett VonGunten, Sid Eveler; Juniors: Graysen Beasley, Alex Gard; Sophomores: Braxton Lechlitner, Brody Streeter, Travis Henke
Other varsity wrestlers: none provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Last year, we as a whole team were focused too much on the wrong things. This year we are solely focused on character, culture and legacy. We are all excited to see what it brings.”
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Nate Andrews, 5th season (9th overall as a head coach; 108-74 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Dennis Lewis, Ashley Johnson, Sam Montgomery, Tanner DeMien, Rod Lone
Lat season’s record: 15-7 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kaden Lone, Wesley Menzie, Ryan Miller, Aiden Bujalski, Garrett Ellis; Juniors: Keith Miller, Payton Griffin, Aiden Jones, Dustin Miller, Wes Yoder, Peyton Ulanowicz, Mason Yoder, Lynkyn Ratcliff; Sophomores: Calix Truex, Will Hahn, Jonah Miller, Joey Mitschelen, Brady King
Other varsity wrestlers: none provided
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Frank Bumgardner, 8th season at Wawasee (12th overall; 145-47 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jamie Salazar, Garrett Stuckman, Miguel Rodriguez, Dillon Whitacre, Hunter Reed, Braxton Alexander, Isiah Faurote, Mike Deak, Hal Heagy, Shawn Senter
Last season’s record: 18-4 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Logan Stuckman, Hunter Miller, Gavin Malone, Cameron Zimmerman, Eleazar Vazquez; Juniors: Kaleb Salazar, Noah Wolf, Titus Taylor, Donovan Blair; Sophomores: Gaige Boyd, Ethan Rodriguez, Carson Nine
Other varsity wrestlers: none provided
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Tom Marsh, 20th season (overall record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Wes Weimer, Zach Goodyear, Isaac Weimer, Sara Bengtson, Malachi Walters
Last season’s record: 14-17 (2-7 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Logan Schular, Abram Oliver; Juniors: Makayla Withrow, Jasmine Gibson, Nolan Parks, Taiden Chambers; Sophomores: Teegan Clouse, Chase Wallen
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will look for our three returning semi-state guys Clouse, Parks, and Chambers to lead our young group of 35 wrestlers this year. We have a really good bunch that are working hard, and the best part is they all really get along well. So, I’m hoping that will lead to some success this year.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jonathan Fennell, 2nd season (4-17 overall record)
Assistant coaches: none
Last season’s record: 4-17 (0-11 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Aidan Kolheim; Juniors: Izaak Moore, Josh Hiedorn
Other varsity wrestlers: Juniors: Jayce Brandenburger, Thomas Raley, Taven Schrock; Freshmen: Matthew Sabin, Logan Conklin
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I am looking forward to my 2nd year as a head coach for Westview Wrestling. Last year was a bit bumpy with some key players getting sidelined due to injuries for most of the season. This year everyone is back and healthy. I look forward to seeing these young kids show their strengths and hope we have something to show for it by the end of this season.”