MIDDLEBURY — Jasper Graber had every reason to quit.
He didn’t though, and that decision has him at the place he’s always wanted to be at: the state tournament.
The Northridge senior wrestler finally broke through at last week’s New Haven semistate to punch his ticket to this weekend’s state championship tournament. The 132-pounder will face Crown Point junior Anthony Bahl in the first round Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“It’s really exciting,” said Graber of advancing to state. “Just that ‘ticket round’ match, just getting past that — it was just one of the best feelings ever, especially being a four-time semistate qualifier. This last time being able to finally punch my ticket feels great.”
Graber was the only senior on Northridge’s team this year following an offseason of turnover within the program. Of the seven Raider wrestlers that qualified for semistate in the 2020-21 season, four were seniors. Then-freshman Beau Brabender then transferred to Mishawaka, while then-junior Ridge Howard elected to not wrestle this season. This left Graber as the only returning wrestler of that group.
On top of that, Northridge head coach Eric Highley resigned as well. Trenton Bixler was hired in August to take over a program that looked completely different than the one that won sectional and regional team championships just six months prior.
“When Highley resigned and my buddy Beau transferred, it felt like the world was coming to an end,” Graber said. “I was just like, ‘What is happening right now?’ This was supposed to be my senior year. It was supposed to be perfect. Then, everything changed.”
Being one of the few wrestlers returning with varsity experience, Graber was immediately thrust into a leadership position. It was a role Graber looked forward to taking.
“I was looked-upon to take the leadership role, and I was already planning on stepping up and being ‘the man,’” Graber said. “I feel like I did that, and some other guys stepped up and are really great leaders, too, on this team. It’s been really great having them as well. And for me being the only senior, everybody respects me for just that.”
Bixler appreciated everything Graber did this year as the lone senior on the roster.
“His role and importance to the team — it can’t be replaced by anyone,” Bixler said. “He’s a big part of it. As the lone senior on the team, he’s kind of the big brother to everybody. A huge focus I made to the coaching staff this year was to not put any added pressure on him that he already wouldn’t put on himself because, being the lone senior, obviously he’s going to put a lot of pressure on himself. It was kind of a key point for me … just let him have fun.”
While Northridge’s lack of depth and experience led to many dual match losses, Graber continued to excel individually. He entered the postseason with a 15-4 record, setting himself up with a chance to qualify for the state meet for the first time in his prep career.
“Going into the postseason, my mindset was to just go out there, be aggressive and control what I can: my attitude and effort,” Graber said. “Just to have fun as well, and I would say I’ve gone out there and done that. It helped me be successful at sectional and regional, and it also helped me be successful at semistate.”
Graber started his postseason strong, winning championships at the Elkhart sectional and Goshen regional. This advanced him to the New Haven semistate, where he’d need to win two matches to qualify for the state tournament.
The senior won his first-round semistate by a 9-1 major decision over Garrett’s Hayden Williams, advancing him to the quarterfinals. After falling short in the “ticket round” the last two seasons, Graber was finally able to get over the hump by winning a narrow 4-3 match over Jay County’s Ethan Reiley.
Although Graber would lose his next two matches to finish fourth at semistate, it didn’t matter — he was state bound.
“I would say the most difficult match was that ‘ticket round’ because I had been there before and it was my last chance, so the nerves were built up a little bit,” Graber said. “I just silenced that voice in my head that was saying, “What if?’ and I got it done.”
“It’s an extremely rewarding feeling as a coach to watch that happen,” added Bixler on Graber qualifying for state. “Truth be told, my assistant coaches — coach (Grant) Martsolf and coach (Michael) Price — work a lot more with him than I do. So, I was very happy for those two guys and I was extremely happy for Jasper.”
Graber’s senior season will end at some point this weekend, whether it be Friday or Saturday. He’ll have a tall task in the first round with Bahl, who was ranked No. 4 in the 132-pound weight class rankings heading into the postseason. Bahl had a 33-4 record, while Graber is 23-6.
It’s been an up-and-down year for the Northridge wrestling program as a whole. And even though Graber felt like “the world was coming to an end” over the summer, the senior has found the beauty in what his final season has had to offer him.
“It is perfect right now,” Graber said. “I wouldn’t change anything because the way everything turned out, other guys on the team stepped up and they really made this a family. All the coaches; I love all of them. They’ve done a fantastic job. I don’t think I’d change anything.”
