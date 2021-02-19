INDIANAPOLIS — Goshen junior Nick Olson (126 pounds), Wawasee senior Jace Alexander (138) and Northridge senior Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) were first-round winners Friday as the IHSAA State Finals began at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Olson (33-2) scored a takedown 13 seconds into his match with Hobart sophomore Devin Wible, turned the Brickie and pinned him in 1:04. Olson is ranked No. 12 by IndianaMat.com. Wible is unranked.
For the RedHawk, it was his 18th pin of the 2020-21 season.
In a match that included several blood-time stoppages, No. 5-ranked Four-time state qualifier Alexander (25-1) bested No. 4 Floyd Central senior Gavin Alstott 7-4.
After fending off a few shots, Alexander scored the first takedown at 1:22 of the first period and took a 2-0 lead.
An escape by Alstott made it 2-1. With another Alexander takedown the score was 4-1 heading into the second period.
Alstott pulled within 4-2 with a second-period escape and knotted the match at 4-4 with a takedown.
Granted a voluntary escape to begin the third period, Alexander then turned a 5-4 lead into a 7-4 advantage with a takedown just into the 1:00 mark.
Khaoucha (30-1) pinned Franklin Community senior Harris Eason in 2:42.
Eason (No. 6) went up 2-0 on Khaoucha (No. 16) with a takedown on the edge of the mat 10 seconds into the match. Khaoucha’s escape in the last 20 seconds of the period sent it to the second at 2-1.
Eason chose to go down in the second period and Khaoucha eventually put him away to go 10-0 in the postseason with 10 pins. The Raider has stuck 27 foes this season.
Grapplers had to win in the first round in order to stay alive in their respective weight division brackets.
Goshen senior Vicente Eckman (106), Northridge freshman Beau Brabender (113), Northridge senior Justin Puckett (120), Wawasee senior Brenden Dilley (126) and Northridge senior Logan Hooley (138) all bowed out in the first round.
Perry Meridian sophomore Toby Billerman (No. 3) earned an 11-3 major decision against unranked Eckman (27-5), who scored single escape points in the first, second and third periods while yielding five takedowns an an escape to the Falcon wrestler.
Eckman finishes his career at 59-24. He had 18 pins this season.
Chesterton freshman Hayden DeMarco (No. 10) posted an 8-0 major decision against unranked Brabender (29-7 with 20 pins). DeMarco led 2-0 and 4-0 after the first two period stops and earned a penalty point, escape and takedown in the third.
Sullivan sophomore Lane Gilbert (No. 3) earned a 13-6 win against No. 14 Puckett (30-5).
Thanks to two Sullivan takedowns and two Puckett escapes, the score was 4-2 after the end of the first period.
Gilbert blocked multiple Puckett shots in the second period and led 7-3 after two. The third period featured three Sullivan takedowns and three Puckett escapes.
Puckett finished his Northridge mat days at 131-22. He pinned 19 foes in his senior season.
Bluffton junior Landon Bertsch (No. 9) earned a 16-1 technical fall against unranked Dilley (16-12). The Warrior trailed 7-0 after one period and 13-1 after two with a second-period escape.
Dilley wound up 44-38 for his Wawasee career. He pinned 10 this season.
With COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing in mind, the first round was split into two sessions — 106 through 145 at 11 a.m. and 152 through 285 at 7 p.m.
Session 3 is slated for 9:30 a.m. today. Quarterfinal matches will be followed by semifinals.
In Session 4, consolations begin at 5 p.m. with championships to follow at 7:30.
Except for tonight’s state championship bouts televised on Fox Sports Indiana, all other matches will be video-streamed live via pay-per-view at TrackWrestling.com.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Area Wrestlers
(Through Friday)
Goshen senior Vicente Eckman (106) — lost in first round.
Northridge freshman Beau Brabender (113) — lost in first round.
Northridge senior Justin Puckett (120) — lost in first round.
Goshen junior Nick Olson (126) — won in first round.
Wawasee senior Brenden Dilley (126) — lost in first round.
Northridge senior Logan Hooley (138) — lost in first round.
Wawasee senior Jace Alexander (138) — won in first round.
Northridge senior Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) — won in first round.
