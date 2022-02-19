Both NorthWood junior Kaden Lone and Lakeland senior Ben Miller finished seventh place in the 160- and 145-pound weight classes, respectively, at the IHSAA state championship tournament Saturday. Both men lost their first two matches of the day before winning their respective finales to close out in seventh place.
Lone’s season ends with a 37-7 record, while Miller finishes 47-6.
LONE DROPS TOUGH QUARTERFINAL MATCH
Lone lost a close 3-2 match in the quarterfinals to Avon senior Landon Boe. The Avon standout recorded a takedown early in the match to get two points, which Lone eventually escaped out of to get one. The second period was controlled by Boe, as Lone was unable to escape the grasp of the senior for the entire two minutes.
Boe then escaped Lone’s grasp midway through the third period to go up 3-1. Lone scored one last point when he was illegally thrown down by Boe with eight seconds remaining, giving the Panther junior one last shot to get the win. He was unable to score a takedown of Boe in the final moments, though, sending him to the consolation bracket.
In Lone’s next match, he dropped a 9-1 major decision to Maconaquah junior Logan Farnell. Farnell dictated the majority of the match, scoring the final seven points to win comfortably.
For the seventh-place match, Lone had a dominating second period against Fort Wayne Carroll senior Jared Landez. After a scoreless first two minutes, Lone racked up seven points on two takedowns and a three-point near-fall. He would then maintain that control to win the match by major decision, 10-2.
MILLER SALVAGES SEVENTH
Miller had a tough quarterfinal matchup, falling to Perry Meridian senior Matthew Koontz by technical fall, 17-0. Koontz scored 10 points in less than 80 seconds of wrestling and never looked back in knocking off the Lakeland senior.
Miller then came back and dropped a 5-2 decision to Oak Hill senior Brody Arthur, sending him to the seventh-place match. While there, Miller finished his career out strong with a 5-1 win over Brownsburg senior Blaze Garcia. Miller ended up scoring a takedown in both the second and third periods to go along with one point for an escape in the second frame as well.
Full brackets from the complete tournament can be found online at trackwrestling.com or ihsaa.org.
