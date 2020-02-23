INDIANAPOLIS — Jake Lone closed out his high school wrestling career under the nights with the eyes of the Indiana mat community upon him.
The NorthWood senior competed in the 182-pound championship match at the 82nd annual IHSAA State Finals held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday and Saturday.
Lone’s opponent Saturday night — Mishawaka senior Joseph Walker — was a familiar one. Walker bested Lone 13-3 during the 2019-20 regular season.
Both wrestlers were plenty aggressive in the rematch, taking multiple shots but not scoring in the first period.
Lone (41-3) was given an escape point at 45 seconds into the second period. Eleven seconds later, Walker went up 2-1 with a takedown. Lone earned another escape with 11 seconds left in the period and Walker (33-2) came back with a takedown at the :02 mark.
With a 4-2 lead, Walker elected to go down to start the third period.
He escaped at 1:41 and held off Lone the rest of the way.
One of the lessons that Lone learned in grappling Walker the first time was to be the aggressor when the match called for it.
“I learned to keep my feet moving,” said Lone. “It was ‘go’ time. Time to get after it. It was the last match of senior year. You lay it on the line.”
Walker, who will wrestle for the University of Michigan, paid Lone a compliment.
“He’s a great competitor,” said Walker of Lone. “He came out guns firing. He really wanted it as well.”
Lone pinned three opponent on his way to the finals — East Central junior Kole Viel in 3:53 Friday, Center Grove sophomore Drake Buchanan in 3:48 in the quarterfinals and Perry Meridian junior Aiden Warren in 3:03 in the semifinals. Lone, who trailed 2-0 in the first period, used a cradle to put Warren away.
Prior to Saturday night, Lone’s other loss was a 9-3 decision to Plymouth senior Graham Calhoun (who wound up third at 170).
The Panther took the time to reflect on his prep mat career.
“I learned to never take anything for granted and leave it all on the mat,” said Lone, who stood on the IHSAA podium for the third time (he placed eighth at 170 in 2018 and sixth at 182 in 2019).
The future?
“I’m totally 100 percent wrestling in college,” said Lone. “I don’t know where yet. I want to study biology and get into environmental studies in college.”
NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews took part in a state championship match himself as a Panther, winning at 171 in 1996 at the old Market Square Arena. He talked about the approach for Lone-Walker II.
“The game plan was to push the pace and win it in the last minute of the six-minute match,” said Andrews. “I felt like we were in position.
We got a couple of tough breaks that didn’t help point-wise. That left us chasing in that last minute.”
Andrews addressed the flurry of action and scoring chances for Lone in the first period.
“There was a lateral drop at the edge of the mat that we didn’t quite get,” said Andrews. “When it’s so close like this, there are so many different scenarios. It’s inches.”
Andrews has noticed an improvement in Lone.
“This season his mental preparation is much better than it was a year ago,” said Andrews. “He was focused for every match. There certainly was confidence and a maturity level for sure.
“At this level, everybody’s good. A big portion of it is mental.”
Rod Lone, Jake’s father, was in the corner along with Andrews as Panthers assistant coach.
“It was quite an accomplishment,” said the elder Lone. “I couldn’t be any more proud as a dad and as a coach.
“I told him before the match that I didn’t care about the score, just make it the best match of your life. Go out and have fun.
“I feel like he did that. He went after it. When you walk away from it, you want to say I have no regrets. I did everything I could.”
Like he has during his whole mat career, Rod Lone saw Jake stay cool under pressure.
“He’s hard to get rattled,” said Rod. “He has that calm head and stays collected and that’s kind of been the key to his success.
“He just keeps the pressure and grinds guys down. He’s not the brawler. He’s always looking to improve his technique and his position. He thinks through it and he’s always done that from little on. That mental aspect has definitely improved.”
Indianapolis Cathedral won its third straight team championship Saturday.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Team scores (leaders): Indianapolis Cathedral 102, Crown Point 93.5, Evansville Mater Dei 85, Brownsburg 63.5, Roncalli 63, Perry Meridian 59, Avon 58, Chesterton 45, Mishwaka 45, Warren Central 39. Also — NorthWood 22, Goshen 0, Northridge 0, Wawasee 0.
Championship Summary
106 — Logan Miller (Brownsburg) dec. Isaac Ruble (Bellmont) 5-3. 113 — Alex Cottey (Perry Meridian) dec. Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) 9-5. 120 — Zeke Seltzer (Indianapolis Cathedral) dec. Carson Eldred (Westfield) 7-2. 126 — Brayden Lowery (Roncalli) dec. Ray Rioux (Avon) 3-1. 132 — Jesse Mendez (Crown Point) maj. dec. Matthew Koontz (Perry Meridian) 25-13. 138 — Blake Boarman (Evansville Mater Dei) dec. Logan Bailey (Indianapolis Cathedral) 6-3. 145 — Alec Viduya (Roncalli) dec. JaJuan Anderson (Warren Central) 6-4 (ot).
152 — Jonathan Kervin (Floyd Central) dec. Bryer Hall (East Central) 9-7. 160 — Eli Dickens (Evansville Mater Dei) dec. Noah Hollendonner (Crown Point) 9-3. 170 — Robert Deters (Castle) dec. Clayton Fielden (Garrett) 11-5. 182 — Joseph Walker (Mishawaka) dec. Jake Lone (NorthWood) 5-2. 195 — Silas Allred (Shenandoah) pinned Jacob LaPlace
(Mishawaka) 5:11. 220 — Evan Bates (Chesterton) maj. dec. William Crider (Lafayette Harrison) 9-0. 285 — Holden Parsons (Indianapolis Cathedral) dec. Andrew Irick (Hamilton Southeastern) 3-1 (ot).
Consolation Summary
106 — Suhas Chundi (Carmel) dec. Bryce Lowery (Roncalli) 4-2. 113 — Logan Frazier (Crown Point) dec. Lane Gilbert (Sullivan) 3-1 (ot). 120 — Giovanni Diaz (Wheeler) dec. Riley Bettich (Crown Point) 3-2. 126 — Kysen Montgomery (Brownsburg) dec. David Pierson III (Warren Central) 4-2 (ot). 132 — Hayden Watson (Center Grove) tech. fall Kate Egli (Evansville Mater Dei) 7-5. 138 — Logan Wagner (Zionsville) tech. fall Elijah Chacon (New Haven), 19-3. 145 — Jaden Reynolds (Avon) pinned Riley Rust (Center Grove) :56.
152 — Logan Boe (Danville) pinned Jordan Fulks (Boonville) 2:34. 160 — Elliott Rodgers (Indianapolis Cathedral) pinned Isiah Levitz (Prairie Heights) 2:09. 170 — Graham Calhoun (Plymouth) dec. Tyler Wagner (Indianapolis Cathedral) 6-1. 182 — Aiden Walton (Perry Meridian) dec. Khris Walton (Merrillville) 7-2. 195 — J.D. Farrell (Fishers) dec. Eli Pack (Culver Academies) 3-1. 220 — Drew Webster (North Montgomery) dec. Nate Willman (North Posey) 4-0. 285 — Dorian Keys (Brownsburg) dec. Damari Dancy (Portage) 3-1.
