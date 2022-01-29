ELKHART — Kaden Lone found himself in familiar space when he stepped onto the top step of the victory podium Saturday at the Elkhart Sectional wrestling tournament.
It was the second straight time Lone won his weight class during the first rung of the IHSAA state tournament series ladder.
The NorthWood High School junior's latest title-taking effort came at 160 pounds with a 13-0 major decision in the finals. He reigned at 160 in 2021 and came in second at 145 in 2020.
“No matter how many you win it’s always special to win this sectional, especially coming out of the (Northern Lakes Conference) which is really hard,” said Lone, who is 30-3. “That really prepares me for the sectional.”
As he prevailed Saturday, Lone had the words heard daily in practice echoing in his ears.
“In the room we say motion is key,” Lone said. “I think I proved that today.”
Rod Lone, a Panther assistant and Kaden’s father, is a proponent of angles.
“He always says ‘create angles,’” said Kaden Lone. “When you shoot you create an angle. You almost want to be beside (your opponent) when you take your shot because it cuts him off to move.”
NorthWood senior Isaac Benjamin (6-2 decision in the finals to moved to 27-1) earned a second straight 220 crown. Panther senior Trey Tobias (7-5 overtime decision in the finals to go 24-7) was first at 182.
Two Northridge grapplers — senior Jasper Graber (132) and junior Cael Arroyo (152) — came away as 2022 sectional champions.
“I went out and attacked well,” said Graber after placing in sectional for the fourth time (third at 126 in 2021, second at 126 in 2020 and second at 106 in 2019). “I was aggressive on my feet, circling and moving the whole time. I just felt in-control.”
Graber (8-5 decision in the finals) has noticed an improvement in himself since the start of 2021-22.
“At the beginning of the season I felt I was at a plateau,” said Graber, who is 18-4. “The team was a lot smaller and I was just going through the motions. Halfway through, we started changing our practices and that really elevated my game.
“Iron sharpens iron. We’ve been up in the room grinding. (First-year head coach Trenton Bixler) is willing to learn with us and his coaching style has progressed throughout the season. He’s done a real good job of taking feedback from us athletes.”
Arroyo (second-period pin in the finals) talked about his mat strategy.
“I like to set up my shots and ride people,” said Arroyo, who is 13-2. “I was out the first part of the season. I’ve been practicing on setups and shots to get ready to go.”
Concord junior Armen Koltookian (12-6 decision in the finals) talked about his sectional title at 195.
“I’m really competitive,” said Koltookian, who used a blast-double leg takedown to rack up points Saturday and up his ledger to 34-6. “I really wanted this. I’ve been looking forward to the state series all year.
“I’m really good at persevering. I’ve got a really strong mental push.”
Elkhart (223.5 points) shaded Jimtown (223) for the sectional team title, followed by Goshen (211), NorthWood (211), Northridge (147), Concord (63) and Fairfield (59).
The top four placers in each of 14 weight classes advanced to the Feb. 5 Goshen Regional. Goshen will send 13, NorthWood nine, Northridge eight, Fairfield three and Concord two wrestlers.
“We responded in the third round,” said Goshen coach Jim Pickard. “Our second round was horrible. Getting through (to regional) is the important part.”
Moving on for the RedHawks were junior Nolan Castaneda (second at 132), sophomore Laish Detwiler (second at 170), sophomore Jonathan Flores (second at 182), sophomore Axel Olvera Zamora (second at 285), senior Juan Collazo (third at 120), junior Camden Wiese (third at 126), senior Jose Sanchez (third at 145), junior Rayhan Romo (third at 152), junior Alex Parga (third at 160), junior Marcus Castaneda (third at 195), sophomore Maria Rescalvo (fourth at 106), sophomore Cole Hinkel (fourth at 113) and junior Bryant Faustino-Ramirez (fourth at 138).
Besides Lone, Benjamin and Tobias, regional qualifiers for NorthWood were freshman Aiden Jones (second at 106), freshman Will Hahn (second at 120), sophomore Payton Griffin (second at 138), freshman Joe Mitschelen (second at 145), freshman Calix Truex (third at 113) and sophomore Mason Yoder (fourth at 285).
In addition to Graber and Arroyo, Northridge will also be represented at regional by junior J.P. Hill (third at 138), junior Travis Henke (third at 220), sophomore Grayson Beasley (fourth at 126), sophomore Jordan Owen (fourth at 145), junior Sid Eveler (fourth at 170) and freshman Brody Streeter (fourth at 182).
Fairfield regional qualifiers were freshman Matthew Senn (second at 113), freshman Hunter Kauffman (fourth at 160) and freshman Bracken Maran (fourth at 220).
Junior Lance Army (third at 285) also advanced for Concord.
2022 ELKHART WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Team scores (Goshen Regional qualifiers in parentheses): Elkhart 223.5 (11), Jimtown 223 (10), Goshen 211 (13), NorthWood 211 (9), Northridge 147 (8), Concord 63 (2), Fairfield 59 (3).
Championship Summary
106 — Alex Moyer (J) pinned Aiden Jones (NW) :52. 113 — Josh Corona (E) dec. Matthew Senn (F) 3-1. 120 — Aaron DeLaLuz (J) dec. Will Hahn (NW) 10-3. 126 — Mikey Kallimani (J) pinned Cam Dews (E) 4:28. 132 — Jasper Graber (Nr) dec. Nolan Castaneda (G) 8-5. 138 — Noah Eberhart (J) pinned Payton Griffin (NW) 1:55. 145 — Conner Watts (J) pinned Joey Mitschelen (NW) 4:58.
152 — Cael Arroyo (Nr) pinned Cam Freedline (E) 3:29. 160 — Kaden Lone (NW) maj. dec. Ethan Freedline (E) 13-0. 170 — Landon Buchanan (J) dec. Laish Detwiler (G) 2:35. 182 — Trey Tobias (NW) dec. Jonathan Flores (G) 7-5 (ot). 195 — Armen Koltookian (C) dec. Anthony Escobedo (E) 12-6. 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) dec. Nash Shupert (E) 6-2. 285 — Brayden Jellison (E) pinned Axel Olvera Zamora (G) :41.
Consolation Summary
106 — Genesis Ramirez (E) pinned Maria Rescalvo (G) :47. 113 — Calix Truez (NW) dec. Cole Hinkel (G) 5-1 120 — Juan Collazo (G) pinned Ismael Marquez (E) 2:16. 126 — Camden Wiese (G) maj. dec. Graysen Beasley (Nr) 9-0. 132 — Tyler Borders (J) pinned Cohen Lundy (E) :54. 138 — J.P. Hill (Nr) dec. Bryant Faustino-Ramirez (G) 8-4. 145 — Jose Sanchez (G) pinned Jordan Owen (Nr) 2:36.
152 — Rayhan Romo (G) dec. Kaden Rogers (J) 10-5. 160 — Alex Parga (G) dec. Hunter Kauffman (F) 7-0. 170 — Markus VanderZwaag (E) dec. Sid Eveler (Nr) 10-7. 182 — Connor McPhee (J) pinned Brody Streeter (Nr) :41. 195 — Marcus Castaneda (G) dec. David Albaugh (J) 5-0. 220 — Travis Henke (Nr) dec. Breckan Maran (F) 3-0. 285 — Lance Army (C) dec. Mason Yoder (NW) 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.