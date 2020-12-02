ELKHART — NorthWood wrestling started its season in convincing fashion Wednesday, knocking off Concord, 60-17, in Northern Lakes Conference action inside McCuen Gym in Dunlap.
The Panthers picked up five-straight pins to end the match: sophomore Jaden Lone (160 pounds), senior Alex Walker (170), junior Trey Tobias (182), senior Joas Miller (195) and senior Blake Herr (220). They also had a victory via pinfall at 120 pounds from junior Sam Schultz and at 145 pounds from senior Sam Ratcliff.
Of the 10 bouts contested Wednesday, only two of them made it into the third round. One of those was won by Herr, who built up a 5-2 lead through the first two rounds before pinning Concord junior Adrian Martinez 38 seconds into the final period.
“It was good,” said NorthWood coach Nate Andrews of Herr’s win. “Now, he was a little bit gassed, certainly — which is to be expected. He hung in there and he battled because he kept positioning with his head on target. It allowed him to be successful.”
Andrews was most impressed with the performance of Miller, though. Despite being a senior, this is Miller’s first year within the wrestling program. He has played football at the school, which Andrews also coaches.
“He went out and just took control of the match with confidence,” said Andrews of Miller. “He was nervous as could be, but he’s a kid that’s really a ‘program kid’ that’s really worked — when I say a ‘program kid,’ I mean through the football program — and really developed himself. He had a great season, and then said, ‘You know what? I’m going to come out for wrestling and help the school.’
“That should be applauded in all circles.”
The other match to reach the third round Wednesday was at 152 pounds. Concord senior Brenden Stockman won by major decision, 21-3, over NorthWood senior Hunter Lechlitner. At the time, it brought the cumulative score of the match to 30-17 in favor of the Panthers. NorthWood then rattled off the six-straight pins to win convincingly.
Concord had two pinfall victories: one at 106 pounds from freshman Oliver Sesmas, and the other at 138 pounds from junior Will Odhiambo. The Minutemen had to forfeit at 126, 132 and 285 pounds, and there was a double forfeit at 113 pounds.
Wrestling is one of the sports many people question if it can be done safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Andrews knows that he, like everyone else, will just have to take it one day at a time.
“It’s tough, obviously; such close contact,” Andrews said. “We have to be smart, as coaches. We have to find ways to not practice in such tight quarters with so many people. I want to think these kids are resilient and I want to give them opportunities. We, obviously, hope none of them get the virus. We have to — as people and as families — weigh what is important, and we have to weigh these experiences. We could get sick, there’s no doubt about it, but then we have to have faith that we’ll pull through.”
Andrews was happy for the kids who finally did get to compete during these uncertain times.
“There are some kids that can’t wrestle this year, for one reason or another, and most won’t,” Andrews said. “But these kids do, and they should be commended for it.”
Andrews also had his 8-year-old son, Cooper, with him on the bench Wednesday night. Given the lineage of coaching at NorthWood in the Andrews family, will Cooper become the next great Panther head coach?
“I might steer him in another direction,” Andrews quipped.
NORTHWOOD VS. CONCORD — RESULTS
106 pounds: Oliver Sesmas (C) pins Ryan Miller (N) in 3:45
113 pounds: double forfeit
120 pounds: Sam Schultz (N) pins Chad Kennedy (C) in 1:29
126 pounds: NorthWood wins via forfeit
132 pounds: NorthWood wins via forfeit
138 pounds: Will Odhiambo (C) pins Payton Griffen (N) in 1:43
145 pounds: Connor Ratcliff (N) pins Cameron Galvin (C) in 1:11
152 pounds: Brenden Stockmen (C) wins by major decision, 21-3, over Hunter Lechlitner (N)
160 pounds: Kaden Lone (N) pins Andrew BonDurant (C) in 1:38
170 pounds: Alex Walker (N) pins Titus Hackworth (C) in 1:03
182 pounds: Trey Tobias (N) pins Armen Koltookian (C) in 0:44
195 pounds: Joas Miller (N) pins Jayden Ochoa (C) in 1:38
220 pounds: Blake Herr (N) pins Adrian Martinez (C) in 4:38
285 pounds: NorthWood wins via forfeit
