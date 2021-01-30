ELKHART — A dozen Northridge wrestlers performed well enough to advance to the next stage of the IHSAA state tournament series. In doing so, the Raiders won their fourth-straight Elkhart Sectional team championship and the sixth in program history.
Competing in the seven-team event Saturday at Elkhart West, Northridge (226.5 points) bested NorthWood (210), Elkhart (189.5), Goshen (173), Jimtown (155.5), Concord (94) and Fairfield (90).
“It’s been a fun, hard year,” Raiders coach Eric Highley said. “With the COVID situations and everything else, these guys found a way to persevere. I have a great group of seniors that kept leading when things were tough.”
A shoulder injury to Northridge 132-pound senior Collin Ruemler kept him from being able to compete in the sectional.
Top-four placers in each of 14 weight divisions advanced to the Goshen Regional next Saturday, including senior Justin Puckett (first at 120), senior Logan Hooley (first at 138), senior Andrew Lockwood (first at 182), senior Ibrahim Khaoucha (first at 195), freshman Beau Brabender (second at 113), junior Jasper Graber (third at 126), senior Brady Snyder (third at 145), sophomore Cael Arroyo (third at 152), senior Dominic Crowder (third at 220), freshman Jordan Owen (fourth at 106), sophomore J.P. Hill (fourth at 132) and junior Ridge Howard (fourth at 160) for the champion Raiders.
Having wrestled Jimtown sophomore Mikey Kallimani many times, Puckett knew what to expect in Saturday’s finals.
“He’s really quick on his feet and has heavy hands,” Puckett said. “He likes to snap down and get his offense going. That’s when I’ve got to get on my offense.”
Hooley won his individual title by technical fall.
“All days long it was about keeping my position and scoring points when I can,” said Hooley, who racked up a number of back points in the championship bout. “After not wrestling much in the summer because of COIVD, we’ve gotten better from that point.”
Hooley said the Raiders were focused on group success.
“Everybody wants to win as a team,” Hooley said.
Lockwood had bonus points in mind in his finals match.
“I knew the team scores between Northridge and NorthWood were close,” Lockwood said. “I was hoping to get a fall for the team and I did.”
Lockwood reflected on the season to date.
“Most of the work comes in the (practice) room,” Lockwood said. “We have guys at every weight that can challenge us. We always push each other. Iron sharpens iron.”
Moving on to regional from NorthWood are freshman Lynkyn Ratcliff (first at 113), senior Connor Ratcliff (first at 145), sophomore Kaden Lone (first at 160), junior Isaac Benjamin (first at 220), senior Hunter Lechlitner (second at 152), senior Blake Herr (second at 285), junior Trey Tobias (third at 182), senior Joas Miller (third at 195), freshman Wesley Yoder (fourth at 138) and senior Alex Walker (fourth at 170).
“I didn’t tie up like I used to and get in a bad position instead of staying low and shooting,” Lynkyn Ratcliff said. “I stayed in a good stance with elbows in and did a pretty good job wrestling.”
Lone had to injury default in a 2020 sectional championship match and was hunting a title.
“I was gunning for it,” Lone said. “The last couple of practices we’ve been in and out in a hour and half or two hours but with high intensity. This is the hardest we’ve gone all year.”
Normally, there is one week between the Northern Lakes Conference meet and sectional. For a buffer against potential weather and COVID issues, a two-week gap was put in place this season.
“It allowed us to focus more on ourselves and practice what we want to do,” Benjamin said. “We looked at as an opportunity to get better for two weeks going into the tournament.”
Regional qualifiers for Goshen include senior Vicente Eckman (first at 106), junior Nick Olson (first at 126), freshman Cole Hinkel (third at 113), senior Zander Moles (third at 138), junior Mitch Daniels (third at 170), junior Juan Collazo (fourth at 120), sophomore Rayhan Romo (fourth at 145) and senior Eddy Flores (fourth at 152).
“I was aggressive today,” Eckman said. “I’m never aggressive. I let them make the first move. If I want to go to state and place high, I have to make the first move.”
All five grapplers that Concord brought to sectional advanced to regional, including senior Brenden Stockman (first at 152), senior Andrew BonDurant (second at 170), sophomore Armen Koltookian (second at 182), junior Adrian Martinez (second at 220) and freshman Oliver Sesmas (third at 106).
“I’ve been putting in a lot more work than I did last year,” Stockman said. “Last year I got to semistate. But I was very lackadaisical and wasn’t taking it very serious.”
For various reasons, the Minutemen team shrunk throughout the season.
“My (practice) partner, Andrew BonDurant, have been together from junior high on up,” Stockman said. “I keep him motivated and he keeps me motivated. Today, it was all technique. Especially (in the Finals). Lots of good set-ups, good shots and being smart and knowing when I need to do it.”
Three Fairfield wrestlers — senior Ryan Keller (second at 106), junior Joseph Senn (second at 132) and senior Mike Stout (third at 285) — punched their ticket to regional.
ELKHART SECTIONAL
At Elkhart West
Team scores: Northridge 226.5, NorthWood 210, Elkhart 189.5, Goshen 173, Jimtown 155.5, Concord 94, Fairfield 90.
Goshen Regional qualifiers: Northridge 12, Elkhart 11, NorthWood 10, Goshen 8, Jimtown 7, Concord 5, Fairfield 3.
Championship Summary
(Top 4 Individuals to Goshen Regional)
106 — Vicente Eckman (G) pinned Ryan Keller (F) 1:29. 113 — Lynkyn Ratcliff (NW) pinned Beau Brabender (Nr) 1:36. 120 — Justin Puckett (Nr) dec. Mikey Kallimani (J) 11-5. 126 — Nick Olson (G) dec. Noah Eberhart (J) 5-0. 132 — Sema Reid (E) dec. Joseph Senn (Fairfield) 10-8. 138 – Logan Hooley (Nr) tech. fall Makai Mitchell (E) 16-0. 145 — Connor Ratcliff (NW) dec. Conner Watts (J) 6-3.
152 — Brenden Stockman (C) dec. Hunter Lechlitner (NW) 12-5. 160 — Kaden Lone (NW) by injury default over Landon Buchanan (J) . 170 — Clayton Lundy (E) dec. Andrew BonDurant 11-4. 182 — Andrew Lockwood (Nr) pinned Armen Koltookian (C) 1:56. 195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (Nr) pinned Tim Hunter (J) 5:25. 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) by injury default over Adrian Martinez (C). 285 — Jacob Sommer (E) dec. Blake Herr (NW) 2-1.
Consolation Summary
106 — Oliver Sesmas (C) maj. dec. Jordan Owen (Nr) 13-5. 113 — Cole Hinkel (G) dec. Josh Corona (E) 9-5. 120 — Ismael Marquez (E) dec. Juan Collazo (G) 5-3. 126 — Jasper Graber (Nr) pinned Cameron Dews (E) 1:52. 132 — Aaron Delaluz (J) dec. J.P. Hill (Nr) 7-3. 138 – Zander Moles (G) dec. Wesley Yoder (NW) 6-2. 145 — Brady Snyder (Nr) pinned Rayhan Romo (G) 2:18.
152 — Cael Arroyo (Nr) pinned Eddy Flores (G) 4:09. 160 — Ethan Freedline (E0 dec. Ridge Howard (Nr) 8-5. 170 — Mitch Daniels (G) pinned Alex Walker (NW) 2:07. 182 — Trey Tobias (NW) pinned Anthony Escobedo (E) :25. 195 — Joas Miller (NW) dec. Moses Fortoso (E) 3-1. 220 — Dominic Crowder (Nr) dec. Luke Davis (E) 5-1. 285 — Mike Stout (F) pinned Hunter Hoffman (J) :26.
