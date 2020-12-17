MIDDLEBURY — Northridge wrestling remained undefeated in the 2020-21 season with a 60-9 victory over Goshen on Thursday at home. The Raiders are now 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
There were a couple of key performances that Northridge coach Eric Highley was impressed with against the RedHawks. The first came from senior Brady Snyder, who was in a tough match with Goshen sophomore Rayhan Romo-Arellano. Snyder led 9-7 entering the third period, which is when the senior decided to win it with a pin. He did just that, pinning Romo-Arellano less than 30 seconds into the period.
“Brady did a good job on a lot of the things that we’ve been working on,” Highley said. “Brady’s made some huge jumps in just his wrestling ability. As he was going through (the match), he still made some small mistakes, but he made sure to not do them again. His motor never stops; his energy is high all of the time, and I think he was just able to keep putting the pressure on (in the third).”
Another strong performance, in Highley’s eyes, came at the 170-pound weight class. Raider sophomore Ricky Lloyd and RedHawk sophomore Mitch Daniels engaged in a competitive affair, with Lloyd ultimately pulling out a 7-3 decision victory over Daniels.
“I don’t know much about the Goshen wrestler, but he looks like he’s pretty athletic and pretty solid,” Highley admitted. “So, that seems like a quality win. Ricky has made some nice improvements on just some of the things we’ve been working on with him.”
The action started at 126 pounds Thursday, and Goshen started with a 6-0 win for junior Nick Olson over Raider junior Jasper Graber. Olson controlled most of the match before winning by decision.
“Nick wrestled great,” Goshen coach Jim Pickard said. “He did what he needed to do. He wrestled well. I think he controlled the match more than the score indicates, but he wrestled well. He took (Graber) down when he needed to and won the match.”
Goshen struggled the rest of the night, however. They would only pick up two more victories at 113 pounds (senior Vicente Eckman) and at 160 pounds (senior Eddy Flores). Eckman and Flores are the only senior wrestlers that started for the RedHawks against Northridge, making it a young team for Pickard this season.
“It’s not excuses, but we have six returning letterwinners not in our lineup this year; not wrestling for a number of reasons,” Pickard said. “No excuses: (Northridge) is a good team. They out-wrestled us; they out-hustled us. We made mistakes we shouldn’t have. We should’ve been a little more competitive in some matches, but we weren’t.”
The RedHawks have also had a ton of issues with COVID-19. Thursday was only their third match of the year, all NLC contests as well. In a normal year, Pickard said the match against the Raiders would’ve been his team’s 19th of the season.
“We’re still making mistakes that we would’ve fixed the first weekend, but we haven’t been out enough to see those things,” Pickard said. “It’s been a long year — the whole year.”
Along with the pin from Snyder, Northridge picked up pin victories from freshman Beau Brabender (106 pounds), senior Justin Puckett (120), senior Collin Ruemler (132), senior Logan Hooley (138), sophomore Cael Arroyo (152), senior Andrew Lockwood (182) and senior Conner Cripe (285).
The Raiders featured eight seniors in the lineup Thursday from a team that won sectional and regional championships last year. Having that experience is invaluable, according to Highley.
“It’s beautiful because, as far as the leadership goes — I’m sure every coach can tell you: there’s a million things we have to do this year that isn’t coaching our kids,” Highley said. “(The seniors) will see me before practice and see I’m busy with 100 things, and they’ll start running the warmup. And it’s a great warmup; they’re making them work hard. Truly blessed to have the group of seniors I have.”
Northridge now has the weekend off. They were originally scheduled to compete in the Wawasee Super Duals on Saturday, which was to feature two more NLC matches in Wawasee and Plymouth. Unfortunately, the Duals were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Wawasee program. Both NLC contests will be made up at a later date.
As of now, the Raiders are scheduled to compete in the Jimtown Super Duals on Tuesday. Their next NLC match is Jan. 7 against Mishawaka, who is also undefeated in conference matches. The showdown between two of the area’s better teams will take place in Middlebury.
“NLC is always tough,” Highley said. “If you come into any match with anyone and think you’ve got it won, you’re probably going to walk out with a loss. … We know we’ve got a big job in front of us, but I think our guys and our seniors are excited for it.”
Goshen at Northridge wrestling 12/17/2020 - results
106 pounds: Beau Brabender (N) pins Cole Hinkel (G), 1:31
113: Vicente Eckman (G) def. Graysen Beasley (N), 6-1
120: Justin Puckett (N) pins Nolan Castaneda (G), 3:49
126: Nick Olson (G) def. Jasper Graber (N), 6-0
132: Collin Ruemler (N) pins Sabastian Sidorowicz (G), 2:42
138: Logan Hooley (N) def. Zander Moles (G), 15-0
145: Brady Snyder (N) pins Rayhan Romo-Arellano (G), 4:35
152: Cael Arroyo (N) pins Bryant Faustino-Ramirez (G), 1:50
160: Eddy Flores (G) def. Ridge Howard (N), 6-0
170: Ricky Lloyd (N) def. Mitch Daniels (G), 7-3
182: Andrew Lockwood (N) pins Marcus Castaneda (G), 1:08
195: Ibrahim Khaoucha (N) def. Braxton Burns (G), 10-2
220: Dom Crowder (N) def. Alberto Sanchez (G) by injury default
285: Conner Cripe (N) pins Axel Olvera Zamora (G), 1:20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.