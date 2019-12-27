MISHAWAKA — Northridge found itself in sixth place after the first day of the 32-team Al Smith Classic wrestling tournament Friday at Mishawaka High School.
The Raiders scored 94 points and advanced three grapplers — No. 3-seeded Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) and No. 4 seed Justin Puckett (120) in the championship bracket and Rhent Addis (285) in the consolation bracket — to the second day of the 42nd annual event which resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
So much for flying under the radar.
“We wanted to prove that we’re a top-10 team in the state,” said Khaoucha of Northridge’s goal at the prestigious tournament. “We want to get our name out there.”
Raiders head coach Eric Highley looked back on Northridge’s first-day performance with a smile.
“I’m not going to complain a whole lot,” said Highley. “We’ve got some guys who are wrestling really well.
“This is a meat grinder of a tournament. If you do well here — absolutely — people are going to notice. We had a lot of guys in the last round that came really close to making it to Day 2. We have to learn and figure out what we need to improve (to get through the ‘ticket’ round).”
Junior Khaoucha (3-0 with three pins Friday and 20-1 so far on the 2019-20 season) talked about the grind that is the Al Smith Classic.
“It’s a long day,” said Khaoucha. “You’ve got to have a lot of faith in yourself. You just can’t quit. If you lose once and let that get to your head, you’re done for the day. It happened to me last year.”
Junior Puckett (19-1) got a pin, decision and forfeit on his 3-0 day while senior Addis (18-5) had a three decisions and a pin in going 4-1.
Northridge matmen not making it to the second day were Jalen Chappell (106), Ethan Baker (113), Jasper Graber (126), Collin Ruemler (132), Logan Hooley (138), Brant Blasko (145), Wyatt Simmons (152), Oliver Eveler (160), Tagg Gott (170), Andrew Lockwood (182) and Omar Khaoucha (220).
The top five features Indianapolis Cathedral (156), Crown Point (123.5), Mishawaka (107), Perry Meridian (105.5) and Chesterton (95).
Wawasee (68) is 16th, Goshen (67.5) tied for 17th and NorthWood (53) 25th.
No. 4 seed Logan Stuckman (20-0), who scored two pins and got a forfeit Friday, is a semifinalist for Wawasee at 106 in his freshman season.
Two Warriors — No. 8 seed Dylan Tom (120) and No. 1 seed Jace Alexander (126) both went 3-1 are still alive in the consolation bracket. Sophomore Tom (17-4) racked up three pins. Junior Alexander (19-1) produced two pins and a major decision.
Non-advancing Wawasee grapplers were Hunter Miller (113), Brenden Dilley (132), Elliot Tinsley (138), Tim Shortt (145), Gavin Malone (152), Isiah Faurote (160), Logan Baugh (170), Fernando Hernandez (182), Austin Lajoice (195), Quintin Spitzmacher (220) and Nick Clark (285).
One Goshen wrestler — No. 3 seed Rasheek Bonds (132) — went 3-0 with two decisions and a pin and advanced to the semifinals with a 20-0 record.
Three RedHawks went 3-1 and moved on in the consolation bracket — No. 6 seed Nick Olson (the sophomore scored two decisions and a forfeit at 113), No. 6 seed Kaleb Kilmer (the senior produced two decisions and a pin at 195) and unseeded Jose Rosales (the senior was credited with two pins and a forfeit at 285).
Goshen’s Vicente Eckman (106), Armon Hairopoulos (120), Brayden Hinkel (126), Zander Moles (138), Fabian Macias (145), Karinbir Singh (152), Eddy Flores (160) and Alberto Sanchez (220) did not make it to Day 2.
No. 3 seed Jake Lone (182) went 3-0 with three pins to move to 16-1 and the senior advanced to the semifinals in a stacked weight class to represent NorthWood.
Non-advancers for the Panthers were Sam Schultz (106), Wyatt Guevara (126), Cam Jones (132), Troy Cutter (138), Kaden Lone (145), Alex Walker (152), Tyler Becker (160), Hunter Lechlitner (170) and Jaden Miller (195).
