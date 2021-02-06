GOSHEN — Seven semistate qualifiers led Northridge to its second-straight Goshen Regional team title.
The Raiders went 4-1 in first-place matches and 2-0 in third-place bouts while scoring 123.5 points to outdistance runner-up East Noble (96.5) Saturday.
“That was a pretty good way to finish up the day,” Northridge coach Eric Highley said. “This team has found ways to persevere this season. I’m super proud of them.”
The Raiders went into the final round with a five-point lead on the Knights (97.5 to 92.5). Northridge reigned at regional for the third time in program history (2018, 2020, 2021).
Seniors Ibrahim Khaoucha (195 pounds) and Logan Hooley (138) were repeat regional champions for the Raiders and senior Andrew Lockwood (182) and freshman Beau Brabender (113) also earned the right to climb the victory podium. Senior Justin Puckett (120) placed second.
Hooley rallied late for a 2-1 win in the finals.
“I got out, dove for his leg and got the two,” said Hooley, who is now 28-3 on the 2020-21 season.
Brabender (27-3) took his title with a 4-1 decision.
“This past week I’ve been working my stuff and minding my P’s and Q’s,” said Brabender, who was second last week at the Elkhart Sectional. “I like to push the pace with good technique, do the things I’m good at and just worry about myself.”
Khaoucha (25-1) and Lockwood (26-4) both scored first-period pins in the finals.
Juniors Ridge Howard (160) and Jasper Graber (126) both finished third for Northridge.
The top four in each weight division qualified for the Feb. 13 Fort Wayne Semistate at Memorial Coliseum. Regional champions will be pitted against regional fourth-placers in the first round.
The regional featured qualifiers from Elkhart and Westview sectionals.
Northridge, NorthWood, Goshen, Concord and Fairfield were among those coming from the Elkhart Sectional. Lakeland, Fairfield, West Noble and Westview were in the mix at the Westview Sectional.
Goshen produced two individual winners — senior Vicente Eckman (106) and junior Nick Olson (126). Senior Eddy Flores (second at 152) and junior Mitch Daniels (fourth at 170) also moved on.
Eckman (24-3) rolled to an 18-5 major decision for his title.
“I got a lot of back points and I thought I had a pin,” Eckman said. “I just try to set up my moves.”
Concord senior Brenden Stockman (152) won his weight division. Also advancing for the Minutemen is senior Andrew BonDurant (third at 170).
Using a counter-attack strategy, Stockman (29-2) topped Goshen’s Flores by 22-6 technical fall after beating him in double-overtime in a previous mat meeting.
“When I put him in the headlock and got that five-point move, I decided that he’s going to have to push the pace,” Stockman said. “I’m going to score off his moves.”
NorthWood grapplers moving on the semistate were senior Connor Ratliff (second at 145), sophomore Kaden Lone (second at 160), senior Hunter Lechlitner (fourth 152), senior Blake Herr (fourth at 285), junior Trey Tobias (fourth at 182) and freshman Lynkyn Ratliff (fourth at 113).
Lakeland will send junior Ben Miller (second at 138) and sophomore Gabe Miller (third at 113) to Fort Wayne.
Fairfield will be represented at semistate by seniors Ryan Keller (fourth at 106) and Mike Stout (fourth at 285).
West Noble advanced senior Landon Roy (fourth at 132) and freshman Taiden Chambers (fourth at 138).
Westview had no top-four placers.
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Northridge 123.5, East Noble 96.5, Jimtown 76.5, Prairie Heights 69.5, NorthWood 69, Goshen 65, Concord 54.5, Fremont 48, DeKalb 43, Angola 40, Elkhart 38.5, Lakeland 31, Central Noble 15, Fairfield 14, West Noble 14. Did not score — Westview.
Championship Summary
(Top 4 Individuals to Fort Wayne Semistate)
106 — Vicente Eckman (G) maj. dec. Keegan Malott (EN) 18-5. 113 — Beau Brabender (Nr) dec. Blake Byerly (EN) 4-1. 120 — Aidan Sprague (EN) dec. Justin Puckett (Nr) 10-6. 126 — Nick Olson (G) pinned Noah Eberhart (J) 5:58. 132 — Braxton Miller (D) dec. Jalen Belhumeur (EN) 2-0. 138 — Logan Hooley (Nr) dec. Ben Miller (L) dec. 2-1. 145 — Sam Levitz (PH) pinned Connor Ratliff (NW) 3:26.
152 – Brenden Stockman (C) tech. fall Eddy Flores (G) 22-6. 160 — Landon Buchanan (J) dec. Kaden Lone (NW) 4-0. 170 — Clayton Lundy (E) maj. dec. Jacob Graden (EN) 16-8. 182 — Andrew Lockwood (Nr) pinned Armen Koltookian (C) 1:56. 195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (Nr) pinned Tim Hunter (J) 1:47. 220 — R.J. Dilbone (Fr) Coy Brames (A) . 285 — Brandon Villafuente (A) Jacob Sommer (E) .
Consolation Summary
106 — Braylon Meyer (D) dec. Ryan Keller (Ff) 8-3. 113 — Gabe Miller (L) pinned Lynkyn Ratliff (NW) 2:18. 120 — Mikey Kallimani (J) pinned Gavin Roberts (PH) :36. 126 — Jasper Graber (Nr) dec. Zak Pica (Fr) 6-0. 132 — Aidan Hawkins (Fr) dec. Landon Roy (WN) 6-3. 138 — Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) pinned Taiden Chambers (WN) 4:41. 145 — Conner Watts (J) dec. Grant Owens (EN) 6-4.
152 – Tyler Curtis (PH) dec. Hunter Lechlitner (NW) 6-2. 160 — Ridge Howard (Nr) dec. Luke Severe (PH) 8-3. 170 — Andrew BonDurant (C) pinned Mitch Daniels (G) 2:06. 182 — Jaxon Copas (CN) dec. Trey Tobias (NW) 11-5. 195 — Jake Behm (Fr) dec. Isaac Clay (CN) 6-0. 220 — Carter Miller (D) pinned Hunter Allen (PH) 1:16. 285 — Mike Stout (Ff)
